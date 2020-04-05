Christ Lutheran Church
Sunday, April 5 — Radio message at 8:30 am (KAGO AM 1150). Sermon theme: “Jesus Is Just the King We Need”(Matthew 21:1-9). Weekly radio messages and sermons are posted at www.lutherankf.org.
Christian Science Church
“Happy are those who trust the Lord; who do not turn to idols or join those who worship false gods.” (Psalms). The Christian Science church, at 806 Oak Ave will still be closed. Normally, our service is at 10:30 am along with Sunday School and child care.
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
Services are held at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. in Moyina Heights 6630 Alva Ave. and the Mills Addition 501 Martin St. for an hour of sermons followed by an hour of group discussion and activities for children. For more information or times and locations in Chiloquin, Keno, Tulelake, and Yonna Valley call 541-331-7461.
Church of the Nazarene
For the time being please check kfnazarene.org for our live stream schedule.
Evergreen Baptist Fellowship
We are suspending our Worship Services and all church activities until further notice due to the recent executive order concerning the COVID19 Virus. If you have any questions please contact me at 541-633-9244.
First Presbyterian Church
This Sunday morning for a virtual communion service beginning at 10 a.m. On our home page scroll down a little bit and you will find a button linked to our live sermon. You may also enjoy the service later in the day/week by going to our website or by going to YouTube: Klamath First Presbyterian Church or go to our fb page and search: First Presbyterian Church Klamath Falls, OR
Hope Lutheran Church
There will be no worship services or classes held in the church at this time. However if you go on line to youtube, put in Hope Lutheran Church, Klamath Falls, you will be able to hear pastor Lou Schneider’s message for the week. Please remember Easter cannot be canceled, the church is the people not the building – worship at home daily!
Klamath Lutheran Church
Worship at Klamath Lutheran Church is cancelled through April.
Last Days Harvest Ministries
Saturday Night Alive, 6 p.m. at Last Days Harvest Ministires, 35601 S. Chiloquin Rd.
Mt. Laki Community Presbyterian Church
To the members and friends of the Mt. Laki Communityi tPresbyterian Church: we are sad during this time of global pandemic to not being able to relate to one another in our usual ways. In this time of “social distancing”, may we find our relating by way of presence of GOD. Until we meet again, may the following questions lead us more deeply into GOD’S loving of kindness. Sermon Title — “Steps to the Cross” based on Mathew 21:1-11 and Mathew 26:14 to 27:54. Questions: 1. As you enter into the Holy presence of God, what steps might you take to prepare your way? 2. What special ritual might you hold precious in your memory, of your family and friends? 3. What steps might you take during this time of struggle to remind yourself often of GOD’S presence in your life? 4. What or who contributes to your struggle? 5. What “letting go” may be required of you to be open to new possibilities of life? May GOD bless you during these trying days. Shalom. Rev. Rich Christensen.
Peace Memorial Evangelical Presbyterian Church
Due to the expansion of guidelines for gathering, all church gatherings at Peace Memorial EPC, 4431 S 6th St, have been suspended until further notice. Please join us for online services by visiting our website at peaceepc.com. On Wednesdays, please join the weekly devotional, “The Lord’s Prayer.
St. Mark’s Anglican Church
St. Mark’s Anglican Church, 1211 Main Street, is cancelling services until at least May 3, 2020, due to the COVID 19 flu epidemic. May the Lord bless you all.
United Evangelical Free Church
The Church building is closed and all events are cancelled until further notice, due to health regulations. Please use UEFC.org for a link to our YouTube channel where you will get a current message regarding the Church’s on-line activities.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
Sunday services at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship will not be meeting in person due to the C-19 pandemic. Instead, our worship service will be posted online. Visit www.uukfalls.org to access the service, or visit our facebook page.