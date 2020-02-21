Christ Lutheran Church
Sunday worship will be at 9:30 a.m. The theme will be Jesus’ transfiguration reveals his divine glory before he descends in deepest humility to the cross.
Christian Science Church
“Mind” is the subject of this week’s sermon to be heard at Sunday’s 10:30 am service in the Christian Science church at 806 Oak Ave. “It is the Lord who gives wisdom; from him come knowledge and understanding.” Sunday School and child care are available at the same time.
Church of the Nazarene
Sunday school service will be at 9:30 a.m., and church service will commence at 10:45 a.m. The Sunday sermon will be “Life Giving Words” by Pastor Matthew Bissonnette.
Evergreen Baptist Fellowship
Our message for Sunday, Feb. 23 will be “ Genesis 1:14-31 Made in the Image of God.” Worship begins at 10:45 a.m. and Bible Study is at 9:45 a.m.
First United Methodist Church
Pastor Helen’s sermon for Transfiguration Sunday, Feb. 23, is “Into a world of Hurt” based on Matthew 17:1-9. We will have an Ash Wednesday soup supper at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 26, followed by interactive prayer stations and imposition of ashes.
Hope Lutheran Church
Sunday: 8:30 a. m. Heritage service, 9:45 a.m. Fellowship Hour and confirmation class; 11 a. m. Contemporary service; 12 p.m. quilting group will meet in the fellowship hall. Both services will be presided over by Pastor Lou Schneider; the sermon today will be based on Matthew 17; 1-9, “The Transfiguration.” Confirmation class will be topic of study will be “GOD.” Monday: Volunteers helping at Klamath Lutheran Food Pantry. Tuesday: 5:30 p.m. Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper hosted by the Men’s group. Wednesday; Ash Wednesday service, 7:30 p.m. Thursday: Adult Bible study on “The Second Coming, Revelations,” 2:45 in Hope Community Center, 4 p.m. choir practice led by Ms. Anita Stephens.
Klamath Lutheran Church
Klamath Lutheran Church has a service this Sunday, at 10 a.m., in honor of the Day of Transfiguration. A coffee hour follows at 11. Sunday School for children is during part of worship. There will be an Ash Wednesday service at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 26. Klamath Lutheran is located at 1175 Crescent Ave.
Mt. Laki Community Presbyterian Church
Barbara Dehlinger will share the sermon ‘Visions and Booths’ based on Matthew 17:1-7 and Exodus 24:12-18 at the 10 a.m. service, at 12570 Hwy 39. Music by Charles Charles along with Cary and Grace. A fellowship time will follow the service.
Seventh-day Adventist Church
Vesper service is this evening at 5:30 p.m. in the Sanctuary of the Seventh-day Adventist Church. Saturday worship service speaker will be Pastor Jim Osborne, presenting the message “Why Did Sarah Laugh?” at 11 a.m. Sabbath School classes for all ages begin at 9:30 a.m. Scripture study and coloring will be in the Fellowship Hall on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Community Service distribution and dinner is each Monday at 5:30 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall. Wednesday Mid-Week Meeting features study of the books of the Bible. This week’s study is “Colossians Portrays Jesus Christ, Our Life”. Everyone is invited to come early for intercessory prayer time at 6 p.m. Thursday Bible Study in the Fellowship Hall begins at 2:30 p.m.
St. Barnabas Episcopal Church
St. Barnabas Episcopal Church Shrove Tuesday Pancake Feed. Tuesday, Feb. 25 at the Bonanza Community Center. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Proceeds go to charitable causes.
St. Mark’s Anglican Church
St. Mark’s Anglican Church, 1211 Main St., will observe Morning Prayer at 10 a.m. Bishop-Elect David Fleming will lead the service with the assistance of Deacon Scott Benson. Readings are from the book of Deuteronomy and 1st John. Fellowship and refreshments follow.
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church
The Reverend Jack Coffey will celebrate Holy Communion at the 9 a.m. Sunday service in St. Paul’s Episcopal Church at 801 Jefferson St. Fellowship and refreshments will follow the service. Ash Wednesday service on February 26 will be at noon with Reverend Jack Coffey officiating at St. Paul’s Church. There will also be a 6 p.m. Ash Wednesday service at Klamath Lutheran Church, 1175 Crescent Ave., with Reverend Jack Coffey.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
Sally Wells will share “My Source”, at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday meeting of Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at 801 Jefferson St. The Adult Discussion Forum will be on “Ancient records... myth or fact?” led by Dean Walchak. A coffee hour will follow the service. Childcare will be available.
United Evangelical Free Church
“Surveying Procrastination and Promise-keeping” from Joshua 18 and 19 will be Sunday’s sermon. Pastor Troy Rife will be the speaker.