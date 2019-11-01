Christian Science
Isaiah 54:8: “With everlasting kindness will I have mercy on thee, saith the Lord thy Redeemer” will be considered at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday service in Christian Science Church at 806 Oak Ave., according to an news release.
Sunday School students will study Bible basics such as the Commandments and Beatitudes. Nursery and childcare will be provided.
Christ Lutheran Church
Pastor Glenn Smith will preach on Revelation 7:9-17 with a sermon titled “Who Are These Arrayed in White Robes?” at the 9:30 a.m. Sunday worship service in Christ Lutheran Church at 127 N. Spring St.
Sunday school and Bible class will start at 10:45 a.m.
Church of the Nazarene
“Hiding Your Heart” will be the title of the sermon by Pastor Matthew Bissonnette at the 10:45 a.m. Sunday service in Church of the Nazarene at 2142 Carlson Drive, according to a news release.
Sunday school will start at 9:30 a.m.
Community Lighthouse
A Thanksgiving Gathering will be held by Klamath Falls Community Lighthouse from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at 4022 Delaware Ave., according to a news release.
Those attending should feel free to bring their favorite holiday food dish for a Thanksgiving Feast.
Evergreen Baptist
The title of the message by Matt Rohrbach will “Luke 9:37-60: With Whom Jesus Identifies” at the 10:45 a.m. Sunday worship service in Evergreen Baptist Fellowship at 7451 S. Sixth St., according to a news release.
Bible study will being at 9:45 a.m.
Faith Evangelical
“Appearances Are Not Everything” from Joshua 9 will be the title of the sermon by Pastor Troy Rife at the 9:30 a.m. Sunday worship service in United Evangelical Free Church at 3333 Beverly Drive, according to a news release.
Sunday school and Equipping U classes for all ages will start at 11:15 a.m. Childcare for nursery through the sixth grade will be provided.
First United Methodist
The title of the sermon by Pastor Helen will be “Zacchaeus?” based on Luke 19:1-10 at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday worship service at First United Methodist Church at 230 N. 10th St., according to a news release.
All Saints Sunday will be observed by remembering the church members and loved ones who have passed away since last November.
Friends Church
A contemplative worship service will a focus on “Listening for the Still Small Voice” from 10 to 11 a.m. Sunday in Friends Church (Quaker) at 1918 Oregon Ave., according to a news release.
Hope Lutheran
A hot breakfast will be followed by a Bible study on the city of Nazareth at the men’s breakfast in Hope Lutheran Church at Homedale Road and South Sixth Street at 8 a. m. Saturday, according to a news release.
On Sunday, the men’s choir will sing at the 8:30 a.m. worship service followed by a coffee/fellowship hour, then a second worship service at 11 a.m. Pastor Lou Schneider will officiate at both services, each revolving around “Do Unto Others” from Luke 6:20-31.
A Confirmation Class will consider the First Commandment at 10 a.m.
“No Hard Feelings? Stewarding the Gift of Joy” will be the topic at the ladies Bible study at noon Monday throughout November. “Confidence, Real Confidence” from 1 John 5:1-21 will be the Bible study topic on Monday evening and “The Empty Tomb” is the topic at the adult Bible study at 3 p.m. Thursday.
Langell Valley
Prof. Tom Meyer, The Bible Memory Man, who has memorized 20 complete books of the Bible, will be featured in a dramatic presentation of the Bible in Langell Valley Community Church at 9880 E. Langell Valley Road at 10 a.m. Sunday, according to a news release.
He learned the art of memorization while studying for 1,000 days in the Holy Land. He will quote the entire New Testament book of James, then comment on his experiences of living in Jerusalem.
Mt. Laki
The Rev. Rich Christensen, retired Presbyterian minister, will share a sermon titled “Getting a Vantage Point on a World View” at the 10 a.m. Sunday service in Mt. Laki Community Church at 12570 Highway 39, according to a news release.
Peace Memorial
Pastor Aaron Beatty will continue his sermon series on Galatians at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday in Peace Memorial Evangelical Presbyterian Church at 4431 S. Sixth St. with a sermon titled “Walk by the Spirit” from Galatians 5:16-26, according to a news release.
A time of fellowship and refreshments will follow. Bible study classes for all ages will begin at 9 a.m. “From Jacob to the Wilderness,” a study of Genesis, Exodus and Numbers, will be the focus of the adult class.
Peace Memorial Women’s Group will host the annual Fall Bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. with a soup lunch available from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Seventh-day Adventist
Guest speaker Pastor Gary Parks will present the third segment of a seminar on relationships at 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Saturday in Seventh-day Adventist Church
A potluck vegetarian fellowship dinner will be held at 12:30 p.m. Church members will also perform singing at Pelican Pointe Assisted Living & Memory Care at about 2:30 p.m.
A “Bread of Life” community dinner and community service distribution of personal care items and cleaning supplies is held each Monday at 5:30 p.m. A mid-week meeting at 6:30 p.m. each Wednesday is presented by Pastor Barry Taylor, who is continuing with lessons on “What the Bible is All About — Understanding the Gospels.”
St. Mark’s Anglican
St. Mark’s Anglican Church at 1211 Main St. will celebrate Holy Communion at 10 a.m. Sunday in a service conducted by Very Rev. Dean Paul Leeman, who will share a sermon titled “For many are called, but few are chosen” from the Gospel of St. Matthew, according to a news release.
Fellowship and refreshments will follow.
St. Paul’s Episcopal
The Rev. Tom Murphy of Ashland will be the guest priest celebrating Holy Communion at the 9 a.m. All Saints Sunday service in St. Paul’s Episcopal Church at 801 Jefferson St., according to a news release
Fellowship and refreshments will follow.