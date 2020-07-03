Christ Lutheran Church
Sunday, June 28 — For worship information, please call 541-884-1635. Sermon theme: “A Love Like No Other”(Romans 5:6-11). Weekly sermons and radio messages are posted at www.lutherankf.org.
Christian Science Church
“Christian Science” is the subject of this week’s sermon to be heard at Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. service in the Christian Science church at 806 Oak Ave.
“Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above, and cometh down from the Father of lights, with whom is no variableness, neither shadow of turning.” (James) Sunday school and child care are available at the same time.
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
On 12 March, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the temporary worldwide suspension of all public Church worship meetings, activities and other gatherings. This policy will remain in effect until further guidance is received. We are encouraged to continue ministering to one another and following the Savior’s example to bless and lift others.
Church of the Nazarene
For the time being please check kfnazarene.org for our live stream schedule.
Combine Church
Combine Church hosts Saturday Night Alive in Chiloquin on Saturdays at 6 p.m. – a simple, friendly and accepting celebration service counting everyone as valuable, led by Pastors Randy and Missy Hadwick. 35601 S. Chiloquin Rd.
Evergreen Baptist Fellowship
Our message for July 5 will be “Luke 20:1-19 Our Ultimate Authority.” Worship begins at 10:45 a.m. and Bible Study at 9:45 a.m.
First Presbyterian Church
First Presbyterian Church asks you to please join us at www.klamathfpc.com this Sunday morning for a live virtual service beginning at 10:00 a.m. On our home page you will find a facebook button and a YouTube button, both are linked to our service. Or you can join us live at 601 Pine St. If you join us at FPC please wear your facemark and maintain proper social distancing. We are continuing a 4 week series on fear: “Through Our Fears” will be the sermon topic for this week. Our reading is from Psalm 3:1-8.
First United Methodist Church
John Wesley, one of the founders of Methodism, had three simple rules for people of faith: do no harm, do all the good you can, and stay in love with God. During this time of Covid-19 we do no harm by not meeting physically, but we do meet and are connected through multiple online options. Please visit our website https://klamathfallsumc.org/ to connect. If you are in need of pastoral care, please call the church for information on how to contact Pastor Helen.
For His Glory Ministries
‘For His Glory Ministries’ is a new church which has been established in Klamath Falls. We are a legal, domestic, non-profit church, registered as such through the Federal Government and the state of Oregon. We announced our opening early last Spring, but our scheduled services were soon interrupted by the Governor’s ‘lock-down’. Now we are faced with the need to remind people of the Klamath Basin that we are available via Zoom, and havere-opened for regular and auxiliary services.
Hope Lutheran Church
Hope will continue having two Sunday worship services at the church. Our first service is at 8:30 a.m. and the second at 11 a.m. Both services will be presided over by Pastor Lou Schneider who will base his sermon on the book of Romans. Due to COVID restrictions we will ask that all worshippers wear masks inside the building and seating will be spaced for safe social distancing. Other church sponsored activities, such as women’s Bible study, will be starting in July. Communion will be served July 5 at the end of each worship service. The second service will be recorded live and will be available for viewing on youtube and Facebook. We continue to collect food for the Klamath-Lake Food Bank and the youth group continues to do at least one monthly activity on line and also to help with grounds keeping at the church .
Klamath Lutheran Church
Klamath Lutheran Church sends out a weekly home worship service by mail and internet. There is also a zoom worship service on Sunday’s at 10 a.m. For more information please call the church office at 541-884-3452.
Klamath Falls Friends Church
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Klamath Falls Friends Church is not having Sunday Worship services. Friends Food Pantry is still open the last two Tuesdays of each month, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Please visit our Facebook page for more information.
Last Days Harvest Ministries
Saturday Night Alive, 6 p.m. at Last Days Harvest Ministires, 35601 S. Chiloquin Rd.
Mt. Laki Community Presbyterian Church
Barbata Dechlinger, lay minister for Presbyterian Churches will be sharing the sermon “Gloom,. Despair and Agony on me” based on Jeremiah 28:5-9 at the 10 a.m. service at 12570 Hwy 39. Music will be provided by Charles Charles.
Peace Memorial Evangelical Presbyterian Church
Pastor Aaron Beaty will begin a sermon series on the “Minor Prophets” this Sunday at Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church, 4431 S 6th St. This week’s sermon is “”Because of His Love” from Malachi 1-3. Recommended safety measures will be in place. Those who do not yet feel safe in public worship may view the sermon at peaceepc.org. A fellowship time will be held today from 11 a.m. to noon, Recommended safety precautions will be followed. Access to sermons, devotionals and other aids can be made through the Peace Memorial Facebook page or by going directly to the website.
St. Mark’s Anglican Church
St. Mark’s Anglican Church, 1211 Main St., will hold a Morning Prayer service at 10 a.m. Bishop David Fleming will lead the service.
Seventh Day Adventist Church
The Seventh-day Adventist Church is happy to be open for services. This Sabbath, June 27, worship service at 11 a.m. will include a special Adventist Christian School Student Promotion Service. Everyone is invited to worship with us this week. Wednesday evening worship lead by Elder David Moore will be a study in the book of First Peter at 6:30 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall.
We continue to follow distance guidelines and all safety recommendations.
Anyone wishing to enjoy our church service via internet can find it at the church website, klamathfalls.netadventist.org.
United Evangelical Free Church
We have on-site worship services at 9 a.m. for those at high risk and 11:00 a.m. for all others. Due to current Phase II guidelines, there will be no childcare — but child-friendly activity materials will be available, and bringing one’s own face mask is encouraged. July 5: Should Christians drink alcohol in public? From Lev.10:9, Prv. 1:4, Luke 1:33-34, Rom. 14:13-23, I Cor. 8:9-13. Pastor Troy Rife preaching.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
Sunday services at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship will not be meeting in person due to the C-19 pandemic. Instead, our worship service will be posted online. Visit www.uukfalls.org to access the service, or visit our facebook page.