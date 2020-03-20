Christ Lutheran Church
Services are temporarily suspended. Weekly sermons are posted on website (www.lutherankf.org). Sunday Radio messages continue at 8:30 am (KAGO 1150 AM).
Christian Science Church
“Matter” is the subject of this week’s sermon to be heard at Sunday’s 10:30 am service in the Christian Science Church at 806 Oak Ave. “...the Spirit is the One who testifies, because the Spirit is the truth.” Sunday School and child care are available at the same time.
Evergreen Baptist Fellowship
Our message for March 22 will be “Luke 18:15-34 Dependence Through Denial.” Worship Begins at 10:45 a.m. with Bible Study at 9:30 a.m. Please call 541-633-9244 for more information.
First Presbyterian Church
Due to the current C-19 situation FPC will NOT be holding in-house services this Sunday March 22. Please join us live on facebook (@klamathfirstpres) Sunday morning at 9 a.m. Pastor Richard will be continuing our SOMA series on how to Encourage One Another [Scripture reading: Hebrews 10:19-25.] You will also be able to watch the service on YouTube early next week. FPC will remain open 9 a.m. — 5 p.m. during the upcoming week for those needing prayers or needing to speak with the pastor.
First United Methodist Church
Due to the Coronavirus, we will not be holding worship at our church on Sunday, March 22. We are not set up for streaming at this time; however, if you would like to watch a United Methodist Church worship, please visit our website at www.klamathfallsumc.org.
Hope Lutheran Church
In response to the Coronavirus Hope Lutheran Church will be closed for at least two weeks. We are working on getting a broadcast system in place. At this time there will be no worship services, classes, and meetings held at the church.
Klamath Lutheran Church
Church services and activities have been canceled this week at Klamath Lutheran Church.
Last Days Harvest Ministries
Last Days Harvest Ministries hosts “Saturday Night Alive” Saturdays at 6 p.m. 35601 S. Chiloquin Road in Chiloquin.
Mt. Laki Community Presbyterian Church
Georgia Bollinger will lead a BIble Study on John 9:1-41 at the 10 a.m. service at 12570 Hwy. 39. Charles, Cary and Grace Charles will provide music and there will be refreshments afterwards.
Peace Memorial Evangelical Presbyterian Church
Due to the new government guidelines regarding gatherings during this time, there will be no sanctuary services scheduled at Peace Memorial EPC until April 5th. There will be a link to “virtual worship services” through our website, www.peacepres.org or visit our Facebook page.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
In accordance with Governor Brown’s order, Bishop Liam Cary of the Diocese of Baker has announced the following directives to Catholics of the Diocese, beginning immediately. All Sunday and weekday Masses are suspended. All religious education and sacramental preparation programs are suspended. All public devotions, such as “The Stations of the Cross” and communal Penance services are suspended. Funeral Masses will be celebrated with only the immediate family present and with no reception following. All breakfasts, coffee hours, fish fry dinners are suspended. Accommodations will be made for people to come to church for private devotions. Pastoral visits to hospitals, nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and the homebound are suspended. The only exception to this is when a priest must enter to administer the sacraments to the dying. The Diocese of Baker encompasses all of Eastern Oregon from the Cascade Mountains to the Idaho Border.
St. Mark’s Anglican Church
St. Mark’s Anglican Church, 1211 Main St., will celebrate the Fourth Sunday In Lent with Morning Prayer at 10 a.m. The service will be led by Bishop-Elect David Fleming, assisted by Deacon Scott Benson. Fellowship and refreshments will follow the service.
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church
Services at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 801 Jefferson S., are suspended through Sunday, April 5. We hope to resume on Easter Sunday, April 12.
United Evangelical Free Church
“Watch Out for Watered-down Worship”. Joshua 23 Pastor Troy Rife speaking