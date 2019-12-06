Aglow Community Lighthouse
“Seek the Light,” which will focus on the birth of Jesus Christ and how it relates to the journey through life, will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday by Klamath Falls Aglow Community Lighthouse at 4022 Delaware Ave.
It will be followed by hot turkey sandwiches or turkey snack plates with all the trimmings.
Christ Lutheran
A live-streamed Christmas concert will be at 12:45 p.m. Sunday in Christ Lutheran Church at 127 N. Spring St., according to a news release.
The large-screen showing will feature music of Bethany Lutheran College, including choir, band, and handbells. Snacks will be provided.
Crossover Church
Crossover Church is enrolling for small group Bible studies that will begin in the new year, according to a news release.
The church meets from 10 to 11 a.m. Sundays in Triad School at South Sixth Street and Summers Lane. For more information, call 541-891-0477.
Evergreen Baptist
“Angels Part Two — Angels as Servants of God from Daniel 6” will be the title of the message by Pastor Matt Rohrbach at the 10:45 a.m. Sunday service in Evergreen Baptist Fellowship at 7451 S. Sixth St., according to a news release.
Bible study will begin at 9:45 a.m.
First Presbyterian
“The Journey: Joseph of Bethlehem” from Matthew 1:18-24 will be the title of the sermon at the 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday services in First Presbyterian Church at North Sixth and Pine streets, according to a news release.
Sunday school from age 4 through the fifth grade and childcare from 6 weeks through 3 years of age will be available at the 9 a.m. service.
First United Methodist
“Whiplash” based on Isaiah 11:1-10 and Matthew 3:1-12 will be the title of the sermon by Pastor Helen for the Second Sunday of Advent at the 10:30 a.m. worship service in First United Methodist Church at 230 N. 10th St., according to a news release.
The service will be titled “Repeat the Sounding Joy: Loving Joy” from the Marsha McFee worship series. Aldersgate Ringers Bell Choir will play for the prelude and Deanne Inman will play the flute along with Pat Harris on the organ for the offertory.
Friends Church
A worship service celebrating the second Sunday of Advent will be at 10 a.m. Sunday in Friends Church (Quaker) at 1918 Oregon Ave.. according to a news release.
Pastor Faith will bring a meditation titled “God is With Us and For Us.” There will be a space for silent reflection between 9:30 and 10 a.m.
Hope Lutheran
Men’s breakfast and Bible study will center on the Sea of Galilee with a slide presentation from the youth group’s trip to Israel on Saturday in Hope Lutheran Church at South Sixth Street and Homedale Road, according to a news release.
There will also be a prayer vigil form 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The 8:30 and 11 a.m. Sunday services will be led by Pastor Lou Schneider and based on “Advent, Waiting and Hoping.” Sunday school will be held at both services with a confirmation class at 10 a.m. about the fourth commandment. Between services, there will be a coffee/fellowship time and a bake sale sponsored by the women of the church. The sale will be “by the pound” and the money raised will be used for world relief and a Laos girls educational program.
Thursday’s adult Bible study will be on “Faith” at 2:45 p.m. and the Tiny Hopefuls Christmas program at 7 p.m.
Klamath Lutheran
The lighting of two Advent candles will be observed and a soup lunch will be served at 11 a.m. after the weekly service at 10 a.m. Sunday in Klamath Lutheran Church at 1175 Crescent Ave., according to a news release.
Reconciling in Christ congregation will also be held.
Living Nativity scene, service
A Living Nativity Scene will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Mountain Valley Gardens, 4800 Washburn Way, according to a news release.
The 11th annual Living Nativity hosted by Westside Community Church is staged with an enactment of the Bethlehem community. Participants in this walk-through exhibit interact with the Bethlehem town people, as they mingle among live animals, and see and hear the Christmas Story portrayed.
The event is free and open to the public, and refreshments will be served.
Westside Church, which regularly meets at the Midland Grange Hall on Sunday evenings at 5:05 p.m., will hold its Sunday worship service in “Bethlehem” at 10 a.m. Sunday. Those attending are asked to dress warmly and to bring lawn chairs.
Mt. Laki Presbyterian
Mike Hubbard, a Presbyterian lay minister, will share a sermon titled “Repent!” based on Old Testament text Isaiah 11:1-10 and preaching text Matthew 3:1-12 in Mt. Laki Community Presbyterian Church, according to a news release.
Charles, Cary and Grace Charles will provide the music for the service. There will be a fellowship time following. There will also be a session meeting.
Peace Memorial
Pastor Aaron Beaty will deliver a sermon titled “Sugarplumb Visions” from Matthew 3:1-12 and Isaiah 11:1-10 at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday worship services in Peace Memorial Evangelical Presbyterian Church at 4431 S. Sixth St., according to a news release.
The service will begin with the lighting of the Second Advent candle. A time of fellowship will follow the church service. Sunday school classes for all ages will start at 9 a.m. The adult class will begin a study of Exodus. Peace Memorial Women’s Missionary Group will hold its annual women’s luncheon at noon this Saturday with Klamath Falls Gospel Mission Director Ron Hicks as guest speaker.
St. Mark’s Anglican
St. Mark’s Anglican Church at 1211 Main St., will celebrate the Second Sunday in Advent with Holy Communion by Father David Fleming followed by fellowship and refreshments, according to a news release.
St. Paul’s Episcopal
The Rev. Jack Coffey will celebrate Holy Communion at the 9 a.m. second Sunday of Advent service in St. Paul’s Episcopal Church at 801 Jefferson St., according to a news release.
Fellowship and refreshments will follow.
Seventh-day Adventist
Pastor Gary Parks will be the guest speaker at Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1735 Main St., on Saturday, according to a news release.
Sabbath school for all ages will start at 9:30 a.m. , the worship service at 11 a.m. and an afternoon meeting following the fellowship dinner at about 1:30 p.m. service the community with dinner and distribution of cleaning and personal care products on Mondays at 5:30 p.m.
A cooking club meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Unitarian Universalist
Alison Duren-Sutherland will speak on “What Home Means and Where We Find It” and there will be musical guests Maggie Racich and Jimmy Linenberger from Ashland at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday meeting of Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at 801 Jefferson St., according to a news release.
A coffee hour will follow the service. Childcare will be available. The 9:30 a.m. discussion on “Capitalism” will be led by Sally Wells.
United Evangelical
“Give Credit Where Credit Is Due” from Joshua 12 will be the title of the sermon by Senior Pastor Troy Rife at the 9:30 a.m. Sunday service in United Evangelical Church at 3333 Beverly Drive, according to a news release.
Sunday school and Equipping U classes for all ages will start at 11:15 a.m. Childcare for children of nursery through sixth grade will be provided.