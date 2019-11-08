Christian Science
“As for me, I will behold thy face in righteousness: I shall be satisfied, when I awake with thy likeness” from Psalms 17:15 will be considered at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday service in Christian Science Church at 806 Oak Ave. according to a news release.
Sunday school students will discuss the prophet Micah and his prophecies of the coming Messiah. Childcare and nursery will be available.
Christ Lutheran
The title of the sermon by Pastor Glenn Smith will be “How Will We Meet the King When He Returns” from Luke 19:11-27 at the 9:30 a.m. Sunday worship service in Christ Lutheran Church at 127 N. Spring St., according to a news release.
Sunday school and Bible class will begin at 10:45 a.m.
Church of the Nazarene
“The Hard Right” will the title of the sermon by Pastor Matthew Bissonnette at the 10:45 a.m. Sunday service in Church of the Nazarene at 2142 Carlson Drive, according to a news release.
Sunday school will start at 9:30 a.m.
Evergreen Baptist
“Luke 1:1-24 Seeking to Please God’s Heart” will be the title of the message by Pastor Matt Rohrbach at the 10:45 a.m. Sunday worship service in Evergreen Baptist Fellowship at 7451 S. Sixth St., according to a news release.
Bible study will begin at 9:45 a.m.
Friends Church
The title of the meditation will be “The traits of a healthy spiritual community” on Sunday in Friends Church (Quaker) at 1918 Oregon Ave., according to a news release.
The worship service will start at 10 a.m. and there will be a space for silent reflection between 9:30 and 10 a.m.
Hope Community Center
A Harvest Bazaar will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in Hope Community Center on Homedale Road near South Sixth Street, according to a news release.
Lunch for $5 will be available.
On Sunday, worship services will start at 8:30 and 11 a.m. and be officiated by Pastor Lou Schneider, whose sermon will be titled “He Is the God of the Living” from Luke 20:27-38. Sunday school will be held at both services. However, there will not be a confirmation class week.
Mt. Laki
Steve Mark will share the sermon titled “Resurrection and the Hero’s Quest at the 10 a.m. Sunday service in Mt. Laki Community Presbyterian Church at 12570 Highway 39, according to a news release.
A fellowship time will follow.
Peace Memorial
Pastor Aaron Beatty will continue his sermon series on Galatians at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday worship service in Peace Memorial Evangelical Presbyterian Church at 4431 S. Sixth St. with a sermon titled “Bear One Another’s Burdens” from Galatians 6:1-10, according to a news release.
A time of fellowship and refreshments will follow. Bible study classes for all ages will start at 9 a.m. The adult class will focus on “From Jacob to the Wilderness,” a study of Genesis, Exodus and Numbers.
Peace Memorial Women’s Group will host the annual Fall Bazaar from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday. A soup lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Cost is $6.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Prayers for the nation, the government, and each state and all the people in them will be offered during a Patriotic Rosary Service at 4 p.m. Sunday in Sacred Heart Catholic Church at 815 High St., according to a news release.
Included will be historical facts, inspirational quotes from historic leaders, and patriotic songs, all organized around a rosary format. The Lord’s Prayer will be said five times for specific branches or levels of government.
It will last about an hour and be open to all who desire to pray for the nation and everyone in it.
Seventh-day Adventist
Worship and Communion will be led by Pastor Barry Taylor at the Saturday service in Seventh-day Adventist Church on Main Street, according to a news release.
“The cooking club will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday with everyone invited to enjoy good, healthy food. In the mid-week meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Pastor Barry Taylor will continue lessons on “What the Bible is All About — Understanding Matthew.”
St. Mark’s Anglican
The Order for Morning prayer will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Sunday in St. Mark’s Anglican Church at 1211 Main St., according to a news release.
Father David Fleming will deliver a sermon titled “Let God Fight Your Battles.” Fellowship and refreshments follow the service.
St. Paul’s Episcopal
The Rev. Jack Coffey will celebrate Holy Communion at the 9 a.m. Sunday service in St. Paul’s Episcopal Church at 801 Jefferson St., according to a news release.
Fellowship and refreshments will follow.
United Evangelical
“In Victory, There’s Not Enough Time in the Day” from Joshua 10:1-28 will be the title of the sermon by Pastor Troy Rife at the 9:30 a.m. Sunday worship service in United Evangelical Free Church at 3333 Beverly Drive, according to a news release.
Sunday school and Equipping U classes for all ages will start at 11:15 a.m. Childcare for nursery through sixth grade will be provided.
Unitarian Universalists
Dan Mitchell will speak on the basics of the Baha’i faith and the “Independent Investigation of Truth” at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday meeting of Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at 801 Jefferson St., according to a news release.
The 9:30 a.m. discussion will be led by Barbara Turk on “When did you first know you were a Unitarian Universalist?” A coffee hour will follow the service. Childcare will be available.
United Methodist
The title of Pastor Helen’s sermon will be “Resurrection in November?” based on Luke 20:27-38 at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday worship service in First United Methodist Church at 230 N. 10th St., according to a news release.
Adult Sunday school start at 9:15 a.m. and elementary Sunday school at 10:45 a.m. following the children’s message in the worship service.