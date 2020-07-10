Christ Lutheran Church
Sunday, July 12 — For worship information, please call 541-884-1635. Sermon theme: “Do Not Fear What They Fear” (Matthew 10:24-33). Weekly sermons and radio messages are posted at www.lutherankf.org.
Christian Science Church
“Sacrament” is the subject of this week’s Bible Lesson to be presented this Sunday at 10:30 a.m. in the Christian Science Church at 806 Oak Ave. Included will be the words of Micah: “. . .what doth the Lord require of thee, but to do justly, and to love mercy, and to walk humbly with thy God?”
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
On 12 March, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the temporary worldwide suspension of all public Church worship meetings, activities and other gatherings. This policy will remain in effect until further guidance is received. We are encouraged to continue ministering to one another and following the Savior’s example to bless and lift others.
Church of the Nazarene
For the time being please check kfnazarene.org for our live stream schedule.
Combine Church
Combine Church hosts Saturday Night Alive in Chiloquin on Saturdays at 6 p.m. – a simple, friendly and accepting celebration service counting everyone as valuable, led by Pastors Randy and Missy Hadwick. 35601 S. Chiloquin Rd.
Evergreen Baptist Fellowship
Our message for July 12 will be, “Luke 20:20-21:4 What About Marriage In Heaven?” Worship begins at 10:45 a.m. and Bible Study is at 9:45 a.m.
First Presbyterian Church
First Presbyterian Church invites you to please join us EITHER at: klamathfpc.com this Sunday morning for a live virtual service beginning at 10 a.m. On our home page you will find a Facebook button and a YouTube button; both are linked to our service. OR you can join us live at 601 Pine St. If you join us at FPC please wear your facemask into the service and maintain proper social distancing.
This week Pastor Richard will be preaching on “Rest for the Stressed” The reading for this week is from Matthew 11:20-30.
First United Methodist Church
John Wesley, one of the founders of Methodism, had three simple rules for people of faith: do no harm, do all the good you can, and stay in love with God. During this time of Covid-19 we do no harm by not meeting physically, but we do meet and are connected through multiple online options. Join us online for worship with our new pastor, James Matichuk. Please visit our website https://klamathfallsumc.org/
For His Glory Ministries
‘For His Glory Ministries’ is a new church which has been established in Klamath Falls. We are a legal, domestic, non-profit church, registered as such through the Federal Government and the state of Oregon. We announced our opening early last Spring, but our scheduled services were soon interrupted by the Governor’s ‘lock-down’. Now we are faced with the need to remind people of the Klamath Basin that we are available via Zoom, and havere-opened for regular and auxiliary services.
Hope Lutheran Church
Hope continues to hold worship services in the sanctuary. Sunday services will be at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Both services presided over by Pastor Lou Schneider who will preach a sermon based on Romans 8: 1-11. COVID 19 safety procedures will be observed with social distancing and asking all attendees to wear a mask when inside the building. We are still in need of Worship Helpers at both services, please sign up to help with ushering, reading, lighting of candles and cleaning/sanitizing the sanctuary.
Coming this week will be a red cross blood drive to be held at the Hope Community Center (behind the church on Homedale Road), the drive will be held on July 12, 13, and 14. Vacation Bible School coming in August.
Klamath Lutheran Church
Klamath Lutheran Church sends out a weekly home worship service by mail and internet. There is also a zoom worship service on Sunday’s at 10 a.m. For more information please call the church office at 541-884-3452.
Klamath Falls Friends Church
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Klamath Falls Friends Church is not having Sunday Worship services. Friends Food Pantry is still open the last two Tuesdays of each month, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Please visit our Facebook page for more information.
Klamath Falls Reformed Fellowship
A fellowship of Christians meeting together with the hopes of establishing a Reformed Church in Klamath Falls. We gather to worship the one, true, living God of the Bible. Triune in nature: Father, Son and Holy Spirit who is worthy or our praise. Our worship service is Christ-centered and reverent. Our fellowship model is Acts 2:42.
“They devoted themselves to teaching and to fellowship, to the breaking of bread and to prayer.”
We hold to the Reformed doctrines of the Westminster Catechism and confessions which includes the Doctrines of Grace. We meet Sundays at 10:15 a.m. at 2901 S. Sixth St. near the intersection of Sixth & Washburn. Please join us for solid biblical teaching and great fellowship. Enter from the Sixth St. side of the building. You’ll find ample parking in the Novak’s Auto Parts store lot (west side). 541-880-8470
Last Days Harvest Ministries
Saturday Night Alive, 6 p.m. at Last Days Harvest Ministires, 35601 S. Chiloquin Rd.
Mt. Laki Community Presbyterian Church
Larry Wagner will share the sermon :”Seeds of the Spirit” based on Matthew 13:1-9, 18-23 at the 10 a.m. service at 12570 Hwy 39. Music will be shared with Charles Charles playing his guitar.
Peace Memorial Evangelical Presbyterian Church
Pastor Aaron Beaty will begin a sermon series on the “Minor Prophets” this Sunday at Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church, 4431 S 6th St. This week’s sermon is “”Because of His Love” from Malachi 1-3. Recommended safety measures will be in place. Those who do not yet feel safe in public worship may view the sermon at peaceepc.org. A fellowship time will be held today from 11 a.m. to noon, Recommended safety precautions will be followed. Access to sermons, devotionals and other aids can be made through the Peace Memorial Facebook page or by going directly to the website.
St. Mark’s Anglican Church
St. Mark’s Anglican Church, 1211 Main Street, will have a Morning Prayer Service at 10 a.m. Bishop David Fleming will lead the service and his Sermon is titled “The Faith of Abraham.” All are welcome.
Seventh Day Adventist Church
The Seventh-day Adventist Church is happy to be open for services. This Sabbath, July 11, worship service at 11:00 a.m. will include a Message from Pastor Jim Osborne titled “Honor All People”. Everyone is invited to worship with us this week. Take-out meals will be available on Monday at 5:30 p.m. Community Service will also be distributing personal care products and cleaning supplies at 5:30 p.m. on Monday.
Wednesday evening worship lead by Elder David Moore will be a study of the book of 1, 2 and 3 John and Jude at 6:30 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall. Adventist Christian School yard sale at 2499 Main St. is Friday and Sunday, July 10 and 12, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
We continue to follow distance guidelines and all safety recommendations. Face coverings are required for all meetings. Anyone wishing to enjoy our church service via internet can find it at the church website, klamathfalls.netadventist.org.
United Evangelical Free Church
We have on-site worship services at 9:00 a.m. for those at high risk, and 11 a.m. for all others. Due to current Phase II guidelines, there will be no childcare — but child-friendly activity materials will be available, and bringing one’s own face mask is strongly encouraged.
July 19. “Should Christians drink alcohol in public?” from various Scriptures. Pastor Troy Rife speaking.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
Sunday services at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship will not be meeting in person due to the C-19 pandemic. Instead, our worship service will be posted online. Visit www.uukfalls.org to access the service, or visit our facebook page.