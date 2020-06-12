Christ Lutheran Church
Sunday, June 14 — For worship information, please call 541-884-1635. Sermon theme: “What Are You Building Your Life On?” (Matthew 7:15-29). Weekly sermons and radio messages are posted at www.lutherankf.org.
Christian Science Church
”God the Preserver of Man” is the subject of this week’s sermon to be heard at Sunday’s 10:30 am service in the Christian Science Church at 806 Oak Ave. “Trust in the Lord with all your heart” (Proverbs). Sunday School and child care are available at the same time.
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
On 12 March, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the temporary worldwide suspension of all public Church worship meetings, activities and other gatherings. This policy will remain in effect until further guidance is received. We are encouraged to continue ministering to one another and following the Savior’s example to bless and lift others.
Church of the Nazarene
For the time being please check kfnazarene.org for our live stream schedule.
Combine Church
Combine Church hosts Saturday Night Alive in Chiloquin on Saturdays at 6 p.m. – a simple, friendly and accepting celebration service counting everyone as valuable, led by Pastors Randy and Missy Hadwick. 35601 S. Chiloquin Rd.
Evergreen Baptist Fellowship
Our message for Sunday the 14th will be “Luke 17:1-19 The Attitude of Gratitude.” Worship Begins at 10:45 a.m. Bible Study is at 9:45 a.m.
First Presbyterian Church
First Presbyterian Church asks you to please join us at www.klamathfpc.com this Sunday morning for a virtual service beginning at 10 a.m. We are starting a four-week series on fear: “Facing the Storm” will be the sermon topic for this week. Our readings are from Jonah 1:4-17. On our home page you will find a facebook button and a YouTube button, both are linked to our service.
First United Methodist Church
John Wesley, one of the founders of Methodism, had three simple rules for people of faith: do no harm, do all the good you can, and stay in love with God. During this time of Covid-19 we do no harm by not meeting physically, but we do meet and are connected through multiple online options. Please visit our website https://klamathfallsumc.org/ to connect. If you are in need of pastoral care, please call the church for information on how to contact Pastor Helen.
For His Glory Ministries
‘For His Glory Ministries’ is a new church which has been established in Klamath Falls. We are a legal, domestic, non-profit church, registered as such through the Federal Government and the state of Oregon. We announced our opening early last Spring, but our scheduled services were soon interrupted by the Governor’s ‘lock-down’. Now we are faced with the need to remind people of the Klamath Basin that we are available via Zoom, and havere-opened for regular and auxiliary services.
Hope Lutheran Church
Our church will be open for worship services this Sunday. First service will be at 8:30 a.m. and will be held outside, on the church lawn – PLEASE bring your own chairs. We will adjust as needed for inclement weather. Second service will be held inside the sanctuary. Both services will be presided over by Pastor Lou Schneider and second service will be recorded and posted on Facebook and Youtube for those not able to attend. Many other church activities will be starting again soon. Even though we are in Phase II, we will be practicing social distancing and asking all attendees to wear masks during the worship services. There will be no coffee social hour between services.
Klamath Lutheran Church
Klamath Lutheran Church sends out a weekly home worship service by mail and internet. There is also a zoom worship service on Sunday’s at 10 a.m. For more information please call the church office at 541-884-3452.
Klamath Falls Friends Church
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Klamath Falls Friends Church is not having Sunday Worship services. Friends Food Pantry is still open the last two Tuesdays of each month, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Please visit our Facebook page for more information.
Last Days Harvest Ministries
Saturday Night Alive, 6 p.m. at Last Days Harvest Ministires, 35601 S. Chiloquin Rd.
Mt. Laki Community Presbyterian Church
Mike Hubbarad of Medford, will be delivering the sermon titled “Swallowed Up by Mercy” based on Romans 5:1-8. There will be a session meeting following the worship service. Charles, Cary and Grace Charles will provide the music for the service.
Peace Memorial Evangelical Presbyterian Church
Guest Mike McCandless will continue the sermon series on I Peter this Sunday at Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church, 4431 S 6th St. This week’s sermon is “Expect the Fiery Trial” from I Peter 4:12-19. Recommended safety measures will be in place. Those who do not yet feel safe in public worship may view the sermon at peaceepc.org. A Wednesday study on “The End of Days According to Jesus” is also available. A fellowship time will be held today from 11 a.m. to noon, Recommended safety precautions will be followed. Access to sermons, devotionals and other aids can be made through the Peace Memorial Facebook page or by going directly to the website.
St. Mark’s Anglican Church
St. Mark’s Anglican Church, 1211 Main St., will celebrate Morning Prayer at 10 a.m. Bishop-elect, David Fleming will deliver a sermon based on the book of Genesis, titled “The Fall of Man.” Fellowship and refreshments will follow the service.
Seventh Day Adventist Church
The Seventh-day Adventist Church is happy to announce our reopening on Sabbath, June 13, with the worship service at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Jim Osborne’s sermon is titled “Who’s In Charge Here?” Wednesday evening worship will be a study in the book of Hebrews at 6:30 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall. All areas have been disinfected and we are following distance guidelines and all safety recommendations. Anyone wishing to enjoy the service via internet can find it at the church website, klamathfalls.netadventist.org.
Shasta Way Christian Church
We are mailing out Sunday school lessons and activities to kids from two years-old to sixth grade. Just because we can’t meet as a body doesn’t mean that kids can’t keep learning about the Lord. Each kid that finishes a lesson gets 1 point. If we reach 100 points, we’ll have a pizza party to celebrate when we’re allowed to get together again.
If you’d like your child, grandchild, child’s best friend, to receive lessons, please message us the child’s name, age, and address. If they participate, they can celebrate with us at the pizza party! Don’t miss out on this growth and evangelism opportunity for our children.
United Evangelical Free Church
We have on-site worship services at 9 a.m.( for those in high-risk) and ll a.m. (for all others). Due to current Phase II guidelines, there will be no childcare — but child-friendly activity materials will be available, and bringing ones own face mask is encouraged. The June 14 sermon: “End times: the descent into the deepest darkness” from Matt. 24:1-51, with Pastor Troy Rife speaking.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
Sunday services at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship will not be meeting in person due to the C-19 pandemic. Instead, our worship service will be posted online. Visit www.uukfalls.org to access the service, or visit our facebook page.