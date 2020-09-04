Bahai’s of Klamath Falls
The Bahai’s of Klamath falls cordially invite you to join us in our online events Mondays at 4 p.m. Join us for a devotional gathering. We pray for unity and healing for our planet and invite you to bring your own prayers or offerings if you would like. Wednesdays at 4 p.m. we engage in a “Meaningful Conversations” group. This week’s topic is “Is unity and love something you espouse to do today?” This Saturday we are hosting a question and answer gathering on the Bahai Faith. We would love to have you join us for any of these events. Is humanity reaching a spiritual tipping? You can access them through Meetup.com or call 541-363-7633 for more information.
Chiloquin Christian Center
Chiloquin Christian Center Pastor Rich Peterson will be sharing about why God is called Jehovah Jireh — God your provider. Pastor Rich will share some amazing stories about how God can specifically meet your needs. Services are at 9:45 a.m. for fellowship and 10 a.m. for our main service. We will be wearing masks to enter the sanctuary and maintaining six foot social distancing for live worship. Our church is located at 301 S. Chiloquin Blvd. in Chiloquin, Oregon, 97624. Don’t miss out this Sunday morning. It’s worth the drive!
Christ Lutheran Church
Christ Lutheran Church (127 N. Spring St.). Sunday, Sept. 5, 9:30 a.m. Worship. Pastor Glenn Smith will preach on Romans 11:33-36: “We Are Unqualified to Be God.”Weekly sermons and radio messages are posted at www.lutherankf.org.
Christian Science Church
“Christ Jesus” is the subject of this week’s sermon to be heard at Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. service in the Christian Science church at 806 Oak Ave. “...I am the root and the offspring of David, and the bright and morning star.”(Revelation). Sunday school and child care are available at the same time.
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
On 12 March, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the temporary worldwide suspension of all public Church worship meetings, activities and other gatherings. This policy will remain in effect until further guidance is received. We are encouraged to continue ministering to one another and following the Savior’s example to bless and lift others.
Church of the Nazarene
For the time being please check kfnazarene.org for our live stream schedule.
Combine Church
Combine Church hosts Saturday Night Alive in Chiloquin on Saturdays at 6 p.m. – a simple, friendly and accepting celebration service counting everyone as valuable, led by Pastors Randy and Missy Hadwick. 35601 S. Chiloquin Rd.
Evergreen Baptist Fellowship
Our message for Sept 6 will be “Genesis 3:8-24 Divine Interrogation and Sentence” Worship begins at 10:45 a.m. and Bible Study is at 9:45 a.m.
First Presbyterian Church
First Presbyterian Church invites you to please join us either at klamathfpc.com this Sunday morning for a live virtual service beginning at 10 a.m. On our home page you will find a “Livestreaming” button which is linked to our YouTube page. Or you can join us live at 601 Pine St. If you join us at FPC please wear your face covering into the service and maintain proper social distancing. This week Pastor Richard will be continuing a series on the Gospel of John with the topic being “Celebration.” The reading is from Psalm 148:1-5.
First United Methodist Church
John Wesley, one of the founders of Methodism, had three simple rules for people of faith: do no harm, do all the good you can, and stay in love with God. During this time of Covid-19 we do no harm by not meeting physically, but we do meet and are connected through multiple online options. Pastor James will be preaching on Matthew 18:15-20 Please visit our website https://klamathfallsumc.org/, our Facebook page www.facebook.com/KlamathFallsFirstUMC, or our YouTube channel www.youtube.com/channel/UCWUocqEj3rnrSO9hl_BsDnA to connect.
For His Glory Ministries
‘For His Glory Ministries’ is a new church which has been established in Klamath Falls. We are a legal, domestic, non-profit church, registered as such through the Federal Government and the state of Oregon. We announced our opening early last Spring, but our scheduled services were soon interrupted by the Governor’s ‘lock-down’. Now we are faced with the need to remind people of the Klamath Basin that we are available via Zoom, and have re-opened for regular and auxiliary services.
Hope Lutheran Church
Sunday worship services: Worship services will be held in church. First service is at 8:30 a.m., second service is at 11 a.m. The 11 a.m. service will be available on line on youtube and facebook at Hope Lutheran Church, Klamath Falls. Both services will be presided over by Pastor Lou Schneider and will revolve around the book of Romans, chapter 13. Please continue to wear facemasks during the services and respect social distancing. Holy Communion will be observed at both services.Women’s group will meet on Monday, September 7 at noon in the Luther Square Lounge. Please bring your own lunch and beverage. September’s Bible study will be on Holy Memory: Why we remember and how God remembers US.Due to coronavirus restrictions we can not offer nursery services or in class Sunday School at this time. Sunday School will resume, online, Sept. 13. Please sign up in the office and pick up your September packet this week. Sunday School offerings, used to purchase animals for needy families through Heifer International, will be collected during the worship services weekly. Confirmation classes will restart on Monday, Sept. 14 and will be from 4:30 – 5 p.m. via zoom.
Klamath Lutheran Church
Klamath Lutheran Church sends out a weekly home worship service by mail and internet. There is also a zoom worship service on Sunday’s at 10 a.m. For more information please call the church office at 541-884-3452.
Klamath Falls Friends Church
Join us this Sunday, September 6th at 10am. Our worship service will be held on Zoom. Email klamathfallsfriendschurch@gmail.com if you would like the Zoom link.
Klamath Falls Reformed Fellowship
Klamath Falls Reformed Fellowship is a place for you to join believers who desire to worship God according to his biblical mandates (what we call the “Regulative Principal”). It is our position that Sunday worship is about one thing only and that is the corporate or public worship of the one true living God. Our church is reformed in the purest sense of the term. Our approach to God is founded in the “reformation” of the 16th century when the church returned to true biblical worship as put forth by the founding apostles under Christ. Our worship service is Christ-centered and reverent. Our statement of faith is summarized in the Westminster Confession. We meet Sundays at 10:15 a.m. at 2901 S. Sixth St. across the street from Ross Dress for Less. You’ll find parking at Novak’s Auto Parts (to our east side). Enter from the Sixth St. side of the building. Please join us this Sunday; also go to our website at klamathreformed.org
Mt. Calvary Fundraising Dinner
Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery will sponsor a Chuck Wagon Dinner on Sunday, August 16. This will be in place of our annual dinner that was cancelled due to the COVID-19 virus. This year we will have a take-away dinner where you purchase tickets in advance and pick up a BBQ chicken dinner between 4 and 6 p.m. at the St. Pius X Parish Hall located at 4880 Bristol Ave. This fundraiser will be for maintaining the cemetery as well as for Potter’s Field where unclaimed remains from funeral homes will be given a final resting place. Dinner tickets are $10 each and can be obtained by calling Ipo Ross – 541-331-1416, Ben Quen – 541-810-1579, Vic Scaravilli – 541-884-6905, or can be purchased at the rectory at St. Pius X. Additional donations can be made that will allow you to be entered into a drawing for prizes.
Mt. Laki Community Presbyterian Church
Steve Mark will share a sermon titled “Reversal: Prelude to a Parable” based on Matthew 18:15-20 at the 10:30 a.m. service at 12570 Hwy. 39. We practice social distancing. Charles Charles will be providing the music.
Peace Memorial Evangelical Presbyterian Church
Pastor Aaron Beaty will continue a sermon series on the “Minor Prophets” this Sunday. This week’s sermon is “Haggai Is for Hope” from Haggai 1:1-15. Worship services begin at 10:30 a.m. The Lord’s Supper will administered. Recommended safety measures will be in place. Those who do not yet feel safe in public worship may view the sermon at peaceepc.org. Access to sermons, devotionals and other aids can be made through the Peace Memorial Facebook page or by going directly to the website.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
You are invited to Sacred Heart’s Come and See event on Thursday, August 27 at 6 p.m. in the Parish Hall. This event is for inquirers who are wanting some exposure to what the Catholic Church is all about. This event will involve a video presentation on Catholicism followed by a brief talk and dedicated time for Q&A. For more information or to reserve your seat for the event, please use the following link: www.eventbrite.com/e/come-and-see-event-tickets-115270451022
St. Mark’s Anglican Church
St. Mark’s Anglican Church, 1211 Main Street, will celebrate Holy Communion this Sunday at 10 a.m. Bishop David Fleming will the celebrant and will deliver the sermon about the Good Samaritan. All are welcome, masks are available.
St. Pius X Parish
Political, racial, gender, socio-economic, and religious division dominate American society and the world. What lies at the heart of all this division? What must happen to resolve all this conflict? According to Christian tradition, human nature must be healed for human unity to become a reality. The whole point of the Roman Catholic faith is to heal human nature and reunite humans with God, one another and the environment. If you would like to learn more about the Roman Catholic perspective, you may join us beginning Tuesday, September 15 at 6:30 p.m. in the St. Pius X Parish Hall, 4880 Bristol Ave. These sessions also prepare people to enter full communion with the Roman Catholic Church, for those who desire to do so. For more information, contact Charles Catterall at 541-887-2212 or stpiusyouth@piusxkf.com.
Seventh Day Adventist Church
The Seventh-day Adventist Church is happy to be open for services. This Sabbath, Sept. 5, worship service at 11:00 a.m. will be presented by Pastor Jim Osborne and titled “What’s Inside?” Adult Sabbath School will be held in the Fellowship Hall at 10 a.m. Everyone is invited to worship with us this week. Take-out meals will be available and Community Service will be distributing personal care products and cleaning supplies at 5:30 p.m. on Monday. Wednesday evening worship lead by Elder David and Patty Moore will be a study of the book “Christ’s Object Lessons” at 6:30 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall. We continue to follow distance guidelines and all safety recommendations. Face coverings are required for all meetings. Anyone wishing to enjoy our church service via internet can find it at the church website, klamathfalls.netadventist.org.
United Evangelical Free Church
Aug. 30 — a timely message from God’s Word. Speaker, Rick Sonerholm. We have on-site worship services at 9 a.m. for those at high risk, and at 11 a.m. for all others. Due to current Phase II guidelines, masks are required, and special seating guidelines must be followed.Children ages 5 through fifth grade may attend a program at 11 a.m. offered outside in the grassy area near the handicap parking spaces. Masks are required.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
Sunday services at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship will not be meeting in person due to the C-19 pandemic. Instead, our worship service will be posted online. Visit www.uukfalls.org to access the service, or visit our facebook page.
Aglow Community Lighthouse
All are welcome at the monthly meeting for the purpose of men and women to enjoy a change of pace from everyday life and be encouraged by guest speakers and exchange of ideas. The next meeting is Sept. 12 from 10 a.m. to noon with refreshments at 9:30 a.m. and lunch afterward. Discussion will center around “peace in the midst of turmoil.” Distancing will be observed with masks and sanitizer available.