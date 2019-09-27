Christian Science
“Reality” is the subject of this week’s sermon at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday service of Christian Science Society at 806 Oak Ave., according to a news release.
Part of the service will include quotes from Psalms 143:10 “Teach me to do thy will; for thou art my God: thy spirit is good; lead me into the land of uprightness.”
Christ Lutheran Church
The title of the sermon by Pastor Glenn Smith will be “God’s Angels — Our Allies in the Great War” from Revelation 12:7-12 at the 9:30 a.m. Sunday worship service in Christ Lutheran Church at 127 N. Spring St., according to a news release.
Sunday school and Bible class will start at 10:45 a.m.
Church of the Nazarene
“Put On Your Armor” will be the title of the sermon by guest speaker T.J. Yates at the 10:45 a.m. Sunday service in Church of the Nazarene at 2142 Carlson Drive, according to a news release.
Sunday school will start at 9:30 a.m.
Evergreen Baptist
“Esther 8:1-17 A Reversal of Fortune” will be the title of the message by Pastor Matthew Rohrbach at the 10:45 a.m. Sunday service in Evergreen Baptist Fellowship at 7451 S. Sixth St., according to a news release.
Bible study will begin at 9:45 a.m.
First Presbyterian Church
“Recalculating: When Plans Change” from James 4:13-17 will be the title of the sermon at the 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday services in First Presbyterian Church at North Sixth and Pine streets, according to a news release.
Sunday school from age 4 through the fifth grade and childcare from 6 weeks through 3 years of age will be available at the 9:00 service.
Friends Church
The title of the meditation will be “Waiting for Way to Open” in Friends Church (Quaker) at 1918 Oregon Ave., where the Sunday worship service will begin at 10 a.m., according to a news release.
There will be a space for silent reflection between 9:30 and 10 a.m.
Hope Lutheran
“Sharing is Caring” from Luke 16:19-31 will be the title of the sermon at the 9:45 a.m. Sunday service with Pastor Lou Schneider officiating in Hope Lutheran Church at South Sixth Street and Homedale Road, according to a news release.
A potluck and fellowship will follow. Sunday school will be at the service for children ages 2 through the fourth grade.
Mt. Laki
David Glidden, a local United Methodist lay pastor, will share a sermon titled “Watch Out!” based on I Timothy 6:1-21 at the 10 a.m. Sunday service in Mt. Laki Community Presbyterian Church at 12570 Highway 39, according to a news release.
Charles, Cary and Grace Charles will provide music for the service, which will be followed by a fellowship hour.
Seventh-day Adventist
Sabbath worship service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday with Elder Fabio Rivera presenting in Seventh-day Adventist Church at 1735 Main St., according to a news release.
“Bread of Life” community dinner and community service distribution of personal care items and cleaning supplies are held each Monday at 5:30 p.m.
Reversing Diabetes Seminar will continue at 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 29.
The lesson at the 6:30 p.m. Wednesday meeting will be on “What the Bible is All About — Understanding Hosea, Joel, Amos; Jesus Christ, Healer of the Wayward, Restorer; Heavenly Husbandman.”
St. Paul’s Episcopal
Morning Prayer with Tony Walz will be held at 9 a.m. Sunday in St. Paul’s Episcopal Church at 801 Jefferson St., according to a news release.
Fellowship and refreshments will follow.
Unitarian Universalist
Franny Howes will speak on what she learned at General Assembly and how what is happening nationally with Unitarian Universalist Association relates to Unitarian Unversalist of Klamath Couny and the fall equinox at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday meeting of Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at 801 Jefferson St, according to a news release.
The 9:30 a.m. discussion will be led by Faith Lieth on “Justice, equity and compassion in human relations.” A coffee hour will follow the service. Childcare will be available.
United Evangelical
“The Smooth Stone’s Sign” from Joshua 4 will be the title of the sermon by Senior Pastor Troy Rife at the 9:30 a.m. Sunday worship service in United Evangelical Free Church at 3333 Beverly Drive, according to a news release.
Sunday school and Equipping U classesw for all ages will start at 11:15 a.m. Childcare for nursery through the sixth grade will be provided.