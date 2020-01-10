Christ Lutheran
Pastor Glenn Smith will preach on Matthew 3:13-17 with a sermon titled “In Baptism Jesus Is Revealed as the Savior” at the 9:30 a.m. Sunday worship service in Christ Lutheran Church at 127 N. Spring St., according to a news release.
Sunday school and Bible class will start at 10:45 a.m.
Church of the Nazarene
“Habits: Starting” will be the title of the sermon by Pastor Matthew Bissonnette at the 10:45 a.m. Sunday service in Church of the Nazarene at 2142 Carlson Drive, according to a news release.
Sunday school will start at 9:30 a.m.
Evergreen Baptist
“Luke 11:37-54 Stop Majoring on the Minors!” will be the title of the message by Pastor Matt Rohrbach at the 10:45 a.m. Sunday worship service in Evergreen Baptist Fellowship at 7451 S. Sixth St., according to a news release.
First Presbyterian
The sermon title will be “The Private Life of God” from John 1:1-3 at the 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday services in First Presbyterian Church at North Sixth and Pine streets, according to a news release.
Sunday school from age 4 through the fifth grade and childcare from 6 weeks through 3 years of age will be available at the 9 a.m. service.
First United Methodist
Jean Freeman will be the guest preacher with a sermon titled “Remember Your Baptism” from Matthew 3:13-17 at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday worship service in First United Methodist Church at 230 N. 10th St., according to a news release.
Adult Sunday school will begin at 9:15 a.m. and children’s Sunday school is at 10:45 a.m. following the children’s time during the service.
Friends Church
Pastor Karen Little will deliver a message of hope, strength and encouragement titled “What Happens Now?” from Acts 1:7-14 at the 10 a.m. Sunday worship service in Friends Church (Quaker) at 1918 Oregon Ave., according to a news release.
The actions of the disciples after Jesus left them will be examined. There will be a space for silent reflection between 9:30 and 10 a.m. Childcare will be available.
Hope Lutheran Church
“The Baptism of Jesus” from Matthew 3:13-17 will be the title of the sermon by Pastor Lou Schneider at the 8:30 and 10 a.m. Sunday services in Hope Lutheran Church at South Sixth Street and Homedale Road, according to a news release.
A fellowship hour will be held at 9:45 a.m. and a confirmation class, which will be studying the Sixth Commandment, will begin at 10 a.m.
The outreach food collection being held this month is for rice and beans or any non-perishable food item.
The topic at the 2:45 p.m. Thursday adult Bible study will be “The Church” from Ephesians, Acts 2.
Mt. Laki Presbyterian
The Rev. Rich Christensen will deliver a sermon titled “Bathing into the Depths” from Matthew 3:13-17 at the 10 a.m. Sunday service in Mt. Laki Presbyterian Church at 12570 Highway 39, according to a news release.
A potluck lunch will be held after the service in honor of Dorothy Sharp, who is turning 100 years old and is a longtime member of the church.
Peace Memorial
Pastor Aaron Beaty will begin a new sermon series on James with a sermon titled “Claim Joy” from James 1:1-18 at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday service in Peace Memorial EPC at 4431 S. Sixth St., according to a news release.
A time of fellowship will follow. Sunday school classes for all ages will start at 9 a.m. The adult class will continue a study of Exodus, concentrating on the plagues of Egypt, over the next seven weeks. The youth group will meet at 3 p.m.
Seventh-day Adventist
Guest speaker Jim Reynolds will be at the 11 a.m. Saturday meeting in Seventh-day Adventist Church at 1735 Main St., according to a news release.
A fellowship dinner will follow service. Bible study classes for all ages will be available starting at 9:40 a.m.
A mid-week study meeting on Wednesday will be on “What the Bible is All About — Understanding First Corinthians, 1 Corinthians Portrays Jesus Christ, Our Lord.”
St. Mark’s Anglican
St. Mark’s Anglican Church at 1211 Main St., will hold a Morning Prayer Service at 10 a.m. Sunday that will include a sermon by Deacon Scott Bradly Benson, according to a news release.
Fellowship and refreshments will follow.
St. Paul’s Episcopal
The Rev. Tom Murphy of Ashland will be the guest priest celebrating Holy Communion at the 9 a.m. Sunday service in St. Paul’s Episcopal Church at 801 Jefferson St., according to a news release.
Fellowship and refreshments will follow.
Bible study will begin at 9:45 a.m.
United Evangelical
“The Heart: Highway to Heaven” from Psalm 84:5 will be the title of the sermon by Pastor Troy at the 9:30 a.m. Sunday service in United Evangelical Free Church at 3333 Beverly Drive, according to a news release.
Childcare for nursery through sixth grade will be provided. Sunday school and Equipping U classes for all ages will start at 11:15 a.m.