Christ Lutheran Church
Sunday, April 12 — Radio message at 8:30 am (KAGO AM 1150). Sermon theme: ”Why Do You Seek the Living among the Dead?” (Luke 24:1-10). Weekly radio messages and sermons are posted at www.lutherankf.org.
Christian Science Church
The Christian Science Society will continue to be closed. Normally, our service is at 10:30 am with Sunday School and child care, at 806 Oak Ave.
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
On 12 March, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the temporary worldwide suspension of all public Church worship meetings, activities and other gatherings. This policy will remain in effect until further guidance is received. We are encouraged to continue ministering to one another and following the Savior’s example to bless and lift others.
Church of the Nazarene
For the time being please check kfnazarene.org for our live stream schedule.
Evergreen Baptist Fellowship
We are suspending our Worship Services and all church activities until further notice due to the recent executive order concerning the COVID19 Virus. If you have any questions please call 541-633-9244.
First Presbyterian Church
This Sunday morning for a virtual communion service beginning at 10 a.m. On our home page scroll down a little bit and you will find a button linked to our live sermon. You may also enjoy the service later in the day/week by going to our website or by going to YouTube: Klamath First Presbyterian Church or go to our fb page and search: First Presbyterian Church Klamath Falls, OR
Hope Lutheran Church
No church worship services or classes will be held inside the church at this time however you can hear the Good Friday message and the Easter sermon from Pastor Lou Schneider on your computer. Either “friend” Hope Lutheran Church on facebook or go to a web page and enter Hope Lutheran Church, Klamath Falls and our home page will come up so you can click on the video you wish to listen to. He is risen, He is risen indeed.
Klamath Lutheran Church
Worship at Klamath Lutheran Church is cancelled through April.
Last Days Harvest Ministries
Saturday Night Alive, 6 p.m. at Last Days Harvest Ministires, 35601 S. Chiloquin Rd.
Mt. Laki Community Presbyterian Church
To the members and friends of the Mt. Laki Communityi tPresbyterian Church: we are sad during this time of global pandemic to not being able to relate to one another in our usual ways. In this time of “social distancing”, may we find our relating by way of presence of GOD. Until we meet again, may the following questions lead us more deeply into GOD’S loving of kindness. Sermon Title — “Steps to the Cross” based on Mathew 21:1-11 and Mathew 26:14 to 27:54. Questions: 1. As you enter into the Holy presence of God, what steps might you take to prepare your way? 2. What special ritual might you hold precious in your memory, of your family and friends? 3. What steps might you take during this time of struggle to remind yourself often of GOD’S presence in your life? 4. What or who contributes to your struggle? 5. What “letting go” may be required of you to be open to new possibilities of life? May GOD bless you during these trying days. Shalom. Rev. Rich Christensen.
Peace Memorial Evangelical Presbyterian Church
Due to the governor’s order regarding public gatherings, sanctuary services at Peace Memorial Evangelical Presbyterian Church continue to be suspended. Praise and worship continues through online services. Friday has been designated as a National Day of Prayer. For all believers in Christ in the PCA, EPC, and ACNA.” You are invited to set aside Good Friday, April 10, as a day of prayer and fasting to cry out for God’s help in addition to a day of worship. Prayer resources will be made available on the church’s Facebook Page as well as during our online Good Friday worship service. On Sunday at 10:30, Pastor Aaron will lead the online celebration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Go to our Facebook page or website, peaceepc.org, to view these services and for other worship aids.
St. Mark’s Anglican Church
St. Mark’s Anglican Church, 1211 Main Street, has suspended services until the quarantines are lifted. May the Lord bless us all.
United Evangelical Free Church
The Church building is closed and all events are cancelled until further notice, due to health regulations. Please use UEFC.org for a link to our YouTube channel where you will get a current message regarding the Church’s on-line activities.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
Sunday services at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship will not be meeting in person due to the C-19 pandemic. Instead, our worship service will be posted online. Visit www.uukfalls.org to access the service, or visit our facebook page.