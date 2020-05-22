Christ Lutheran Church
Sunday, May 24 — Sermon theme: ”We Are Witnesses of Our Ascended Savior” (Acts 1:1-11). Weekly sermons and radio messages are posted at www.lutherankf.org.
Christian Science Church
”... the temple of God is holy, which temple ye are.” (I Corinthians) The Christian Science Society at 806 Oak Ave will be closed this Sunday. But we will be open soon!
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
On 12 March, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the temporary worldwide suspension of all public Church worship meetings, activities and other gatherings. This policy will remain in effect until further guidance is received. We are encouraged to continue ministering to one another and following the Savior’s example to bless and lift others.
Church of the Nazarene
For the time being please check kfnazarene.org for our live stream schedule.
Evergreen Baptist Fellowship
We are suspending our Worship Services and all church activities until further notice due to the recent executive order concerning the COVID19 Virus. If you have any questions please call 541-633-9244.
First Presbyterian Church
First Presbyterian Church asks you to please join us at www.klamathfpc.com this Sunday morning for a virtual service beginning at 10 a.m. “Softening the Impact of Adversity” will be the sixth of a 7 part series on “We Will Get through This.” Our reading is from Job 28:9-15, 20-28. On our home page you will find a facebook button and a YouTube button, both are linked to our service.
First United Methodist Church
John Wesley, one of the founders of Methodism, had three simple rules for people of faith: do no harm, do all the good you can, and stay in love with God. During this time of Covid-19 we do no harm by not meeting physically, but we do meet and are connected through multiple online options. Please visit our website https://klamathfallsumc.org/ to connect. If you are in need of pastoral care, please call the church for information on how to contact Pastor Helen.
Hope Lutheran Church
As much as we all yearn to come back together within our church, a building built by our ancestors, we also remember these words from the book of Acts, chapter 17:24: “The God who made the world… is the Lord of Heaven and earth and does not live in temples built by hands.” And so Hope Lutheran – the building – remains closed for another few weeks. Our council members will be meeting this week to begin the discussion of re-opening the sanctuary following the guidelines set by the Synod. We ask God to guide them that the decisions made will benefit all members of our congregation. For now we ask that you continue to keep in contact with one another, pray alone and together, and trust in the Lord. Jesus is risen, He is risen indeed! Remember you can all hear Pastor Lou Schneider’s weekly message and hymns sung by Dan Neubauer on facebook and youtube.
Klamath Lutheran Church
Klamath Lutheran Church sends out a weekly home worship service by mail and internet. There is also a zoom worship service on Sunday’s at 10 a.m. For more information please call the church office at 541-884-3452.
Klamath Falls Friends Church
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Klamath Falls Friends Church is not having Sunday Worship services. Friends Food Pantry is still open the last two Tuesdays of each month, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Please visit our Facebook page for more information.
Last Days Harvest Ministries
Saturday Night Alive, 6 p.m. at Last Days Harvest Ministires, 35601 S. Chiloquin Rd.
Mt. Laki Community Presbyterian Church
We will be having a Bible Study on John 17:1-11 and Acts !:1-14 led by Georgia Bollinger and members attending at the 10:00 a.m. service at 12570 Hwy 39, Klamath Falls, OR. Music will be provided by Charles, Cary and Grace Charles. We will be prcaticing social distancing.
Peace Memorial Evangelical Presbyterian Church
Though Peace Memorial EPC has elected to keep our sanctuary closed, Pastor Aaron Beaty will continue his sermon series on I Peter this Sunday through our website, peaceepc.org. This week’s sermon is “Be the Blessing” from I Peter 3:8-12. A Wednesday study on “The End of Days According to Jesus” is also available. A fellowship time will be held today from 11:00 am to noon, Recommended safety precautions will be followed. Access to sermons, devotionals and other aids can be made through the Peace Memorial Facebook page or by going directly to the website. May the knowledge that the risen Christ is with us during this time give you peace, comfort and strength.
St. Mark’s Anglican Church
St. Mark’s Anglican Church, 1211 Main St., will be holding Morning Prayer Services at 10 a.m. Bishop-elect David Fleming’s sermon will be the story of the Ascension of Christ. Please follow along on our Facebook Page until the COVID-19 restrictions are released.
Shasta Way Christian Church
We are mailing out Sunday school lessons and activities to kids from two years-old to sixth grade. Just because we can’t meet as a body doesn’t mean that kids can’t keep learning about the Lord. Each kid that finishes a lesson gets 1 point. If we reach 100 points, we’ll have a pizza party to celebrate when we’re allowed to get together again.
If you’d like your child, grandchild, child’s best friend, to receive lessons, please message us the child’s name, age, and address. If they participate, they can celebrate with us at the pizza party! Don’t miss out on this growth and evangelism opportunity for our children.
United Evangelical Free Church
The church building is closed and all evens are cancelled until further notice due to health restrictions. Please go to www.uefc.org for a link to our You Tube channel for our weekly online worship and sermon uploaded by 9:30 Sunday mornings.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
Sunday services at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship will not be meeting in person due to the C-19 pandemic. Instead, our worship service will be posted online. Visit www.uukfalls.org to access the service, or visit our facebook page.