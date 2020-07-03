Christ Lutheran Church
Sunday, July 5 - For worship information, please call 541-884-1635. Sermon theme: "Do Not Fear What They Fear" (Matthew 10:24-33). Weekly sermons and radio messages are posted at www.lutherankf.org.
Christian Science Church
"God" is the subject of this week's sermon to be heard at Sunday's 10:30 am service in the Christian Science church at 806 Oak Ave. "Who compares with God" Is anything like him?"
Sunday school and child care are available at the same time.
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
On 12 March, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the temporary worldwide suspension of all public Church worship meetings, activities and other gatherings. This policy will remain in effect until further guidance is received. We are encouraged to continue ministering to one another and following the Savior’s example to bless and lift others.
Church of the Nazarene
For the time being please check kfnazarene.org for our live stream schedule.
Combine Church
Combine Church hosts Saturday Night Alive in Chiloquin on Saturdays at 6 p.m. – a simple, friendly and accepting celebration service counting everyone as valuable, led by Pastors Randy and Missy Hadwick. 35601 S. Chiloquin Rd.
Evergreen Baptist Fellowship
Our message for July 5 will be "Luke 20:1-19 Our Ultimate Authority." Worship begins at 10:45 a.m. and Bible Study at 9:45 a.m.
First Presbyterian Church
First Presbyterian Church invites you to please join us at klamathfpc.com this Sunday morning for a live virtual service beginning at 10:00 a.m. On our home page you will find a Facebook button and a YouTube button, both are linked to our service. OR you can join us live at 601 Pine St. *If you join us at FPC please wear your face mask into the service and maintain proper social distancing. The sermon topic for this week is "Rest for the Stressed!" Our reading is from Matthew 11:28-30.
First United Methodist Church
John Wesley, one of the founders of Methodism, had three simple rules for people of faith: do no harm, do all the good you can and stay in love with God. During this time of Covid-19 we do no harm by not meeting physically, but we do meet and are connected through multiple online options. Join us online for worship with our new pastor, James Matichuk. Please visit our website https://klamathfallsumc.org/
For His Glory Ministries
‘For His Glory Ministries’ is a new church which has been established in Klamath Falls. We are a legal, domestic, non-profit church, registered as such through the Federal Government and the state of Oregon. We announced our opening early last Spring, but our scheduled services were soon interrupted by the Governor’s ‘lock-down’. Now we are faced with the need to remind people of the Klamath Basin that we are available via Zoom, and havere-opened for regular and auxiliary services.
Hope Lutheran Church
Sunday worship services will be at 8:00 and 11:00 in the sanctuary. Pastor Lou Schneider will officiate and continue his sermon on the book of Romans. Dan Neubauer and Lynne Carpenter will provide music. We will observe social distancing and wearing of masks inside the church building. Holy communion will be received as the service concludes. The women’s Bible study will resume this Monday. It is held in Luther Square lounge at noon. Please bring your own lunch and beverage. The next blood drive held at Hope Community Center will be on July 13.
Klamath Lutheran Church
Klamath Lutheran Church sends out a weekly home worship service by mail and internet. There is also a zoom worship service on Sunday’s at 10 a.m. For more information please call the church office at 541-884-3452.
Klamath Falls Friends Church
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Klamath Falls Friends Church is not having Sunday Worship services. Friends Food Pantry is still open the last two Tuesdays of each month, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Please visit our Facebook page for more information.
Last Days Harvest Ministries
Saturday Night Alive, 6 p.m. at Last Days Harvest Ministires, 35601 S. Chiloquin Rd.
Mt. Laki Community Presbyterian Church
Charles Charles will be playing and singing patriotic songs at our 10:00 a.m. service at 12570 Hsy 39. We will be participating in some of the songs. Happy 4th of July to everyone.
Peace Memorial Evangelical Presbyterian Church
Pastor Aaron Beaty will continue a sermon series on the "Minor Prophets" this Sunday at Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church, 4431 S 6th St. This week's sermon is ""Enduring Grace" from Amos. Worship services begin at 10:30 am. The Lord's Supper will be administered during services. Recommended safety measures will be in place. Those who do not yet feel safe in public worship may view the sermon at peaceepc.org. Access to sermons, devotionals and other aids can be made through the Peace Memorial Facebook page or by going directly to the website.
St. Mark’s Anglican Church
St. Mark's Anglican Church, 1211 Main Street, will observe the Fourth Sunday After Trinity, with a Holy Communion Service at 10am. Bishop David Fleming will lead the service and deliver the sermon. Pray for our Country and the World.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
Sunday services at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship will not be meeting in person due to the C-19 pandemic. Instead, our worship service will be posted online. Visit www.uukfalls.org to access the service, or visit our facebook page.