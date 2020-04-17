Christ Lutheran Church
Sunday, April 19 — Radio message at 8:30 a.m. (KAGO AM 1150). Sermon theme: ”We Have a Living Hope through the Resurrection of Christ” (1 Peter 1:3-9). Weekly radio messages and sermons are posted at www.lutherankf.org.
Christian Science Church
”Doctrine of Atonement” is the subject of this week’s Bible Lesson. Although we cannot be open for church this Sunday at 806 Oak Ave., the Christian Science Society, we rejoice in this truth: “...an entrance shall be ministered unto you abundantly into the everlasting kingdom of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ.”
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
On 12 March, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the temporary worldwide suspension of all public Church worship meetings, activities and other gatherings. This policy will remain in effect until further guidance is received. We are encouraged to continue ministering to one another and following the Savior’s example to bless and lift others.
Church of the Nazarene
For the time being please check kfnazarene.org for our live stream schedule.
Evergreen Baptist Fellowship
We are suspending our Worship Services and all church activities until further notice due to the recent executive order concerning the COVID19 Virus. If you have any questions please call 541-633-9244.
First Presbyterian Church
First Presbyterian Church asks you to please join us at www.klamathfpc.com this Sunday morning for a virtual service beginning at 10 a.m. “Facing the Furnace of Adversity” will be the first of a 7 part series on “We Will Get through This.” Our gospel reading is from Daniel 3:14-27. On our home page you will find a facebook button and a YouTube button, both are linked to our service.
Hope Lutheran Church
Hope Lutheran continues to be closed for worship services and classes but hopes you will join us for Pastor Lou Schneider’s sermon which is on our website and facebook under Hope Lutheran, Klamath Falls. Looking forward to everyone joining us this Sunday in worship and praise!
Klamath Lutheran Church
Worship at Klamath Lutheran Church is cancelled through April.
Last Days Harvest Ministries
Saturday Night Alive, 6 p.m. at Last Days Harvest Ministires, 35601 S. Chiloquin Rd.
Mt. Laki Community Presbyterian Church
Though we miss meeting one with another, we all know the need for sequestering. And yet we are not alone. As the palmist (139:7) asks rhetorically, “Where shall I go from thy Spirit?” Our thoughts, prayers, meditations, are with you. Sermon would have been “Two Tales of Resurrection.” based on John 20:1-18 and Matthew 27:1-10. Questions: Of the two Greek words for resurrection, “standup” and “wake up”, which appeals to you most? To what might you need to stand up? To what might you need to become awake? Might there be some love or compassion within us that needs awakening? Mercy and Grace be with you. Rev. Rich.
Peace Memorial Evangelical Presbyterian Church
Though Peace Memorial EPC continues to follow the current closure requirements, Pastor Aaron Beaty will begin a new sermon series on I Peter this Sunday through our website, peaceepc.org. This week’s sermon is “Born Again” from I Peter 1:1-12. A Wednesday devotional on “The Lord’s Prayer” is also available. Access to sermons, devotionals and other aids can be made through the Peace Memorial Facebook page or by going directly to the website. May the knowledge that the risen Christ is with us during this time give you peace, comfort and strength.
St. Mark’s Anglican Church
St. Mark’s Anglican Church, 1211 Main Street, will continue to observe the COVID 19 guidelines. Bishop-Elect David Fleming will be presenting a service on our Facebook site at 10 a.m. His sermon is titled, “The Victim Becomes the Conqueror.” My the Lord bless us all.
Shasta Way Christian Church
We are mailing out Sunday school lessons and activities to kids from two years-old to sixth grade. Just because we can’t meet as a body doesn’t mean that kids can’t keep learning about the Lord. Each kid that finishes a lesson gets 1 point. If we reach 100 points, we’ll have a pizza party to celebrate when we’re allowed to get together again.
If you’d like your child, grandchild, child’s best friend, to receive lessons, please message us the child’s name, age, and address. If they participate, they can celebrate with us at the pizza party! Don’t miss out on this growth and evangelism opportunity for our children.
United Evangelical Free Church
The Church building is closed and all events are cancelled until further notice, due to health regulations. Please use UEFC.org for a link to our YouTube channel where you will get a current message regarding the Church’s on-line activities.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
Sunday services at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship will not be meeting in person due to the C-19 pandemic. Instead, our worship service will be posted online. Visit www.uukfalls.org to access the service, or visit our facebook page.