Christian Science
The Christian Science Church, 806 Oak Ave., will address John 3:16: “God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life,” Sunday at 10:30 a.m., at according to a news release. Sunday School students will learn how Hezekiah, King of Judah, got rid of pagan rituals and idols. Childcare and nursery are available.
Christ Lutheran
Pastor Glenn Smith will preach on “Jesus Reassures Us of Eternal Life” from Luke 20:27-38 at the 9:30 a.m. Sunday worship service in Christ Lutheran Church at 127 N. Spring St., according to a news release. Sunday school and Bible class will be at 10:45 a.m.
Church of the Nazarene
“Persevering” will be the title of the sermon by Pastor Matthew Bissonnette at the 10:45 a.m. Sunday service in Church of the Nazarene at 2142 Carlson Drive, according to a news release.
Sunday school will start at 9:30 a.m. For more information, call 541-882-4705.
Evergreen Baptist
Fabian Baker will lead Morning Prayer during the 9 a.m. Sunday service in St. Paul’s Episcopal Church at 801 Jefferson St.
Fellowship and refreshments will follow afterwards.
First Presbyterian
“Wavy Faith” from Matthew 14:22-23 will be the title of the sermon at the 9 a.m. contemporary, and 11 a.m. traditional Sunday service in First Presbyterian Church at 601 Pine St., according to a news release.
Sunday school will be available for age 4 through fifth-grade, and childcare from 6 weeks through 3 years of age at the 9 a.m. service.
First United Methodist
Pastor Helen’s sermon for the 10:30 a.m. Sunday service at First United Methodist Church, 230 N. 10th St., will be “Testify to Love” based on Luke 21:5-19. Adult Sunday school will be at 9:15 a.m. with elementary Sunday school at 10:45 a.m. following the children’s message in worship.
Friends Church
“We Belong to Each Other,” with inspiration from Romans 12, is the title of the meditation at the 10 a.m. worship service Sunday at the Friends Church, (Quaker) at 1918 Oregon Ave. There will be a space for silent reflection between 9:30 and 10 a.m.
Hope Lutheran
A men’s breakfast and Bible study on the city of Capernum in Israel will be at 8 a.m. Saturday at Hope Lutheran Church, 2314 Homedale Road, according to a news release.
Sunday worship services will center on Luke 21:5-19, “Watch for Him, Be prepared” and will be led by Pastor Lou Schneider. Heritage worship is at 8:30 a.m. and contemporary service is at 11. It will be “Thank Offering Sunday” with a special offering taken up which will be sent to World Relief and other charitable organizations. There will be Sunday school offered at both services. From 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. there will be a special coffee/fellowship time to thank some of our music leaders – Anita Stephens, Lynn Carpenter, and Dan Neubauer. Confirmation class will be at 10 a.m. on the second commandment.
A women’s lunch and Bible study will be held Monday at Luther Square Lounge. The study will continue on “No Hard Feelings? Stewarding the gift of joy.” A 5 p.m. Monday night football and Bible study will be centered on “Authority Figures: King Saul Blows It,” based on 1 Samuel 13.
Council will meet at 6 Wednesday in the fellowship hall, all members are invited to attend. A 3 p.m. Thursday Bible study, “Acts of The Apostles” will begin at 4 p.m. Choir practice will also be on Thursday.
Klamath Lutheran
Klamath Lutheran Church, 1175 Crescent Ave., will host a guitar worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday. A coffee hour will follow at 11 a.m.
Merrill Presbyterian
Merrill Presbyterian Church will offer its annual Harvest Dinner from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the church. The dinner will be $7 per person, or $25 for family of four, with children under 5 years old free. On the menu is spaghetti, green salad, homemade bread and desserts. Raffle tickets are being sold for a Traeger pellet barbecue stove, $1 per ticket, or six tickets for $5.
Seventh-day Adventist
Guest speaker Pastor Perry Parks of Medford will present a sermon titled “End Time Signs” at the 11 a.m. Saturday service at the Klamath Falls Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1735 Main St. He will also be sharing information about Adventist World Radio.
A “Bread of Life” community dinner and community service distribution of personal care items and cleaning supplies is offered each Monday at 5:30 p.m.
Mid-week meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday will be presented by Head Elder Robert Davis. The study continues with lessons on “What the Bible is All About – Understanding Mark – Mark Portrays Jesus Christ, the Servant of God.”
St. Mark’s Anglican
Holy Communion will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Sunday at St. Mark’s Anglican Church, 1211 Main St. Father David Fleming will lead the service, with readings from Philippians and St. Matthew. Fellowship and refreshments will follow the service.
St. Paul’s Episcopal
The Rev. Jack Coffey will celebrate Iona Holy Communion at the 9 a.m. Sunday service in St.Paul’s Episcopal Church at 801 Jefferson St., according to a news release.
After this service there will be a marriage ceremony joining Kerry Tingley and Gerald Forman and a reception will follow that.
Unitarian Universalist
Youth Rising, this quarter’s “share the plate” recipient organization, will present on their organization’s mission to empower at risk youth at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday meeting of Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at 801 Jefferson St., according to a news release.
The 9:30 a.m. discussion will be led by Catherine Greenspan on “Ho’oponopono — The Hawaiian prayer that heals us and the world.” A coffee hour will follow the service. Childcare will be available.
United Evangelical
“In Victory, There’s Not Enough Time in the Day” from Joshua 10:1-28 will be the title of the sermon by Pastor Troy Rife at the 9:30 a.m. Sunday service in United Evangelical Free Church at 3333 Beverly Drive, according to a news release.
Sunday school and Equipping U classes for all ages will start at 11:15 a.m. Childcare of nursery through the sixth grade will be provided.