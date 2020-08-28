Bahai’s of Klamath Falls
The Bahai’s of Klamath falls cordially invite you to join us in our online events Mondays at 4 p.m. Join us for a devotional gathering. We pray for unity and healing for our planet and invite you to bring your own prayers or offerings if you would like. Wednesdays at 4 p.m. we engage in a “Meaningful Conversations” group. This week’s topic is “Is unity and love something you espouse to do today?” This Saturday we are hosting a question and answer gathering on the Bahai Faith. We would love to have you join us for any of these events. Is humanity reaching a spiritual tipping? You can access them through Meetup.com or call 541-363-7633 for more information.
Chiloquin Christian Center
Chiloquin Christian Center presents Pastor Rich Peterson and his next sermon about the redemptive names of God. This week he will be sharing how God is Jehovah Rophe — our incredible healer and He is Jehovah Jireh — our faithful provider. Services are at 9:45 a.m. for fellowship and 10 am for our main service. We will be wearing masks to enter the sanctuary and maintaining six feet social distancing for live worship. Our church is located at 301 S. Chiloquin Blvd. in Chiloquin, Oregon 97624. Don’t miss out this Sunday morning. It’s worth the drive!
Christ Lutheran Church
Christ Lutheran Church (127 N. Spring St.). Sunday, Aug. 30:9:30 a.m. — Worship. Sermon: “Faith Clings to Christ’s Mercy” (Matthew 15:21-28).Weekly sermons and radio messages are posted at www.lutherankf.org.
Christian Science Church
”Christ Jesus” is the subject of this week’s sermon to be heard at Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. service in the Christian Science church at 806 Oak Ave. “I am the root and the offspring of David, and the bright and morning star.” (Revelation). Sunday School and child care are available at the same time.
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
On 12 March, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the temporary worldwide suspension of all public Church worship meetings, activities and other gatherings. This policy will remain in effect until further guidance is received. We are encouraged to continue ministering to one another and following the Savior’s example to bless and lift others.
Church of the Nazarene
For the time being please check kfnazarene.org for our live stream schedule.
Combine Church
Combine Church hosts Saturday Night Alive in Chiloquin on Saturdays at 6 p.m. – a simple, friendly and accepting celebration service counting everyone as valuable, led by Pastors Randy and Missy Hadwick. 35601 S. Chiloquin Rd.
Evergreen Baptist Fellowship
Our message for Sunday August 30 will be “Genesis 3:1-7 Paradise Lost” Worship begins at 10:45 a.m. and Bible Study is at 9:45 a.m.
First Presbyterian Church
First Presbyterian Church invites you to please join us either at klamathfpc.com this Sunday morning for a live virtual service beginning at 10 a.m. On our home page you will find a “Livestreaming” button which is linked to our YouTube page. Or you can join us live at 601 Pine St. If you join us at FPC please wear your face covering into the service and maintain proper social distancing. This week Pastor Richard will be continuing a series on the Gospel of John with the topic being “Worship.”The reading is from John 4:15-26.
First United Methodist Church
John Wesley, one of the founders of Methodism, had three simple rules for people of faith: do no harm, do all the good you can, and stay in love with God. During this time of Covid-19 we do no harm by not meeting physically, but we do meet and are connected through multiple online options. Join us online for worship this Sunday. Join us online for worship this Sunday. David Glidden will be our guest preacher. Please visit our website https://klamathfallsumc.org/, our Facebook page www.facebook.com/KlamathFallsFirstUMC, or our YouTube channel www.youtube.com/channel/UCWUocqEj3rnrSO9hl_BsDnA to connect.
For His Glory Ministries
‘For His Glory Ministries’ is a new church which has been established in Klamath Falls. We are a legal, domestic, non-profit church, registered as such through the Federal Government and the state of Oregon. We announced our opening early last Spring, but our scheduled services were soon interrupted by the Governor’s ‘lock-down’. Now we are faced with the need to remind people of the Klamath Basin that we are available via Zoom, and have re-opened for regular and auxiliary services.
Hope Lutheran Church
Being that this is the fifth Sunday of this month there will be only one worship service held at 9 a.m. Hopefully, weather and air quality permitting, it will be held outside on the church lawn. Please bring your own chairs! The service will be presided over by Pastor Lou Schneider or Pastor Ted Hamann. The service will be based on the book of Romans, chapter 12. Masks will be required and seating will be spaced 6 feet apart for appropriate social distancing. Sunday school will begin on September 13th. We will be recording weekly ZOOM sessions and posting them to the Youth Facebook page. There will be packet materials each month which can picked up at the church office or can be delivered by calling the office during business hours (Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.) 541-884-6414. There will be a Sunday School offering taken during the children’s message weekly with monies being collected used to purchase animals for needy families through Heifer International. Youth Group and confirmation class will also begin again in September.We wish God’s blessings on students, teachers, custodians, bus drivers, administration, and all people involved in getting this school year off to a great and safe start!
Klamath Lutheran Church
Klamath Lutheran Church sends out a weekly home worship service by mail and internet. There is also a zoom worship service on Sunday’s at 10 a.m. For more information please call the church office at 541-884-3452.
Klamath Falls Friends Church
Join us this Sunday, August 23rd, at 10am. Our worship service will be held in the church parking lot. There is also a Zoom option. Email klamathfallsfriendschurch@gmail.com if you would like the Zoom link.
Klamath Falls Reformed Fellowship
Are you looking for a place to join believers who desire to worship God according to his biblical mandates (what we call the “Regulative Principal”). Our church is reformed in the purest sense of the term. Our approach to God is founded in the “reformation” of the 16th century with the return to true biblical worship as put forth by the founding apostles under Christ. We gather to worship the one, true, living God of the Bible. Triune in nature: Father, Son and Holy Spirit who is worthy or our praise. Our worship service is Christ-centered and reverent. Our statement of faith is summarized in the Westminster Confession and the Doctrines of Grace found in the Canons of Dort. We meet Sundays at 10:15 a.m. at 2901 S. Sixth St. across the street from Ross Dress for Less. You’ll find parking at Novak’s Auto Parts (to our east side). Enter from the Sixth St. side of the building. Please join us this Sunday; also go to our website at klamathreformed.org.
Mt. Calvary Fundraising Dinner
Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery will sponsor a Chuck Wagon Dinner on Sunday, August 16. This will be in place of our annual dinner that was cancelled due to the COVID-19 virus. This year we will have a take-away dinner where you purchase tickets in advance and pick up a BBQ chicken dinner between 4 and 6 p.m. at the St. Pius X Parish Hall located at 4880 Bristol Ave. This fundraiser will be for maintaining the cemetery as well as for Potter’s Field where unclaimed remains from funeral homes will be given a final resting place. Dinner tickets are $10 each and can be obtained by calling Ipo Ross – 541-331-1416, Ben Quen – 541-810-1579, Vic Scaravilli – 541-884-6905, or can be purchased at the rectory at St. Pius X. Additional donations can be made that will allow you to be entered into a drawing for prizes.
Mt. Laki Community Presbyterian Church
Barbara Dehlinger will share a sermon titled “The Rock” based on Matthew 16:13-20 at the 10 a.m. service at 12570 Hwy 39. Music will be by Charles, Cary, and Grace Charles.
Peace Memorial Evangelical Presbyterian Church
Mike McCandless, lay preacher with the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, will share his message, “Safety at the Cross,” this Sunday at Peace Memorial EPC, 4431 South Sixth Street. His sermon is taken from Ephesians 3:1-3. Services begin at 10:30 a.m. Safety precautions are in place, but for those who are not yet comfortable with public gatherings, sermons, devotionals and other worship aids are available on our website at peaceepc.org.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
You are invited to Sacred Heart’s Come and See event on Thursday, August 27 at 6 p.m. in the Parish Hall. This event is for inquirers who are wanting some exposure to what the Catholic Church is all about. This event will involve a video presentation on Catholicism followed by a brief talk and dedicated time for Q&A. For more information or to reserve your seat for the event, please use the following link: www.eventbrite.com/e/come-and-see-event-tickets-115270451022
St. Mark’s Anglican Church
St. Mark’s Anglican Church, 1211 Main Street, will observe the Twelfth Sunday After Trinity with a Morning Prayer service at 10am. Bishop David Fleming will lead the service and deliver a sermon entitled “Be Opened” from the 7th Chapter of the Book of Mark. We look forward to seeing you all and masks are available.
St. Pius X Parish
Political, racial, gender, socio-economic, and religious division dominate American society and the world. What lies at the heart of all this division? What must happen to resolve all this conflict? According to Christian tradition, human nature must be healed for human unity to become a reality. The whole point of the Roman Catholic faith is to heal human nature and reunite humans with God, one another and the environment. If you would like to learn more about the Roman Catholic perspective, you may join us beginning Tuesday, September 15 at 6:30 p.m. in the St. Pius X Parish Hall, 4880 Bristol Ave. These sessions also prepare people to enter full communion with the Roman Catholic Church, for those who desire to do so. For more information, contact Charles Catterall at 541-887-2212 or stpiusyouth@piusxkf.com.
Seventh Day Adventist Church
The Seventh-day Adventist Church is happy to be open for services. This Sabbath, August 29, worship service at 11 a.m. will be presented by Ammond Crawford and titled “Klamath Falls a Gospel Mission”. Adult Sabbath School will be held in the Fellowship Hall at 10 a.m. Everyone is invited to worship with us this week. Take-out meals will be available and Community Service will be distributing personal care products and cleaning supplies at 5:30 p.m. on Monday. Wednesday evening worship lead by Elder David and Patty Moore will be a study of the book “Christ’s Object Lessons” at 6:30 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall. We continue to follow distance guidelines and all safety recommendations. Face coverings are required for all meetings. Anyone wishing to enjoy our church service via internet can find it at the church website, klamathfalls.netadventist.org.
United Evangelical Free Church
Aug. 30 — a timely message from God’s Word. Speaker, Rick Sonerholm. We have on-site worship services at 9 a.m. for those at high risk, and at 11 a.m. for all others. Due to current Phase II guidelines, masks are required, and special seating guidelines must be followed.Children ages 5 through fifth grade may attend a program at 11 a.m. offered outside in the grassy area near the handicap parking spaces. Masks are required.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
Sunday services at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship will not be meeting in person due to the C-19 pandemic. Instead, our worship service will be posted online. Visit www.uukfalls.org to access the service, or visit our facebook page.
Aglow Community Lighthouse
All are welcome at the monthly meeting for the purpose of men and women to enjoy a change of pace from everyday life and be encouraged by guest speakers and exchange of ideas. The next meeting is Sept. 12 from 10 a.m. to noon with refreshments at 9:30 a.m. and lunch afterward. Discussion will center around “peace in the midst of turmoil.” Distancing will be observed with masks and sanitizer available.