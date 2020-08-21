Bahai’s of Klamath Falls
The Bahai’s of Klamath falls cordially invite you to join us in our online events Mondays at 4 p.m. Join us for a devotional gathering. We pray for unity and healing for our planet and invite you to bring your own prayers or offerings if you would like. Wednesdays at 4 p.m. we engage in a “Meaningful Conversations” group. This week’s topic is “Is unity and love something you espouse to do today?” This Saturday we are hosting a question and answer gathering on the Bahai Faith. We would love to have you join us for any of these events. Is humanity reaching a spiritual tipping? You can access them through Meetup.com or call 541-363-7633 for more information.
Chiloquin Christian Center
Chiloquin Christian Center is happy to welcome Pastor Rich Peterson to our fellowship. He and his wife Penny are moving down from Gresham this week and is preaching a series on the Lord’s Prayer. This week he is speaking on the different attributes of God. He will be sharing about how the Lord brings peace through the Holy Spirit (Shalom) and how God is there in every circumstance to encourage you (Shammah). Our services begin at 9:30 for fellowship and 10 for service in the sanctuarry. Please wear a mask when entering and keep social distancing for worship. We are located at 301 Chiloquin Blvd, Chiloquin, Or 97624. Come and join us. It’s worth the drive!
Christ Lutheran Church
Sunday, Aug. 16: 9:30 a.m. — Worship. Sermon theme: “Those Who Hope in the Lord Will Renew Their Strength” (Isaiah 40:26-31). Weekly sermons and radio messages are posted at www.lutherankf.org.
Christian Science Church
”Mind” is the subject of this week’s sermon to be heard at Sunday’s 10:30 am service in the Christian Science church at 806 Oak Ave. “...the Spirit searcheth all things, yea, the deep things of God... we have the mind of Christ.” (I Corinthians). Sunday school and child care are available at the same time.
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
On 12 March, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the temporary worldwide suspension of all public Church worship meetings, activities and other gatherings. This policy will remain in effect until further guidance is received. We are encouraged to continue ministering to one another and following the Savior’s example to bless and lift others.
Church of the Nazarene
For the time being please check kfnazarene.org for our live stream schedule.
Combine Church
Combine Church hosts Saturday Night Alive in Chiloquin on Saturdays at 6 p.m. – a simple, friendly and accepting celebration service counting everyone as valuable, led by Pastors Randy and Missy Hadwick. 35601 S. Chiloquin Rd.
Evergreen Baptist Fellowship
Our message for Aug 23 is “Numbers 25:1-11 A Loving and Jealous God.” Worship Begins at 10:45 a.m. and Bible Study is at 9:45 a.m.
First Presbyterian Church
First Presbyterian Church invites you to please join us either at klamathfpc.com this Sunday morning for a live virtual service beginning at 10 a.m. On our home page you will find a YouTube button which is linked to our service. OR you can join us live at 601 Pine St. If you join us at FPC please wear your face covering into the service and maintain proper social distancing. This week Pastor Richard will be continuing a series on the Gospel of John with the topic being “Thirst.” The reading is from John 4:1-8.
First United Methodist Church
John Wesley, one of the founders of Methodism, had three simple rules for people of faith: do no harm, do all the good you can, and stay in love with God. During this time of Covid-19 we do no harm by not meeting physically, but we do meet and are connected through multiple online options. Join us online for worship this Sunday. Pastor James will be preaching on Matthew 15:21-28. Please visit our website https://klamathfallsumc.org/, our Facebook page www.facebook.com/KlamathFallsFirstUMC, or our YouTube channel www.youtube.com/channel/UCWUocqEj3rnrSO9hl_BsDnA to connect.
For His Glory Ministries
‘For His Glory Ministries’ is a new church which has been established in Klamath Falls. We are a legal, domestic, non-profit church, registered as such through the Federal Government and the state of Oregon. We announced our opening early last Spring, but our scheduled services were soon interrupted by the Governor’s ‘lock-down’. Now we are faced with the need to remind people of the Klamath Basin that we are available via Zoom, and have re-opened for regular and auxiliary services.
Hope Lutheran Church
Sunday worship will be in church and on line. First service is at 8:30, second service is at 11 a.m. Both services this week will be presided over by Pastor Lou Schneider and will be centered around the book of Romans, chapter 11. We will follow all COVID 19 safety precautions, including wearing masks and having social distancing during services. On Monday, August 17 the youth group will assist with the Lutheran Food Pantry from 4:45-7 p.m. Please call Christi (541-281-9037) to let her know you will be there. Lutheran Endowment scholarships are available, apply at the church office. “Amid the storms of life, we gather to seek the calm presence of Christ that sooths our fears.”
Klamath Lutheran Church
Klamath Lutheran Church sends out a weekly home worship service by mail and internet. There is also a zoom worship service on Sunday’s at 10 a.m. For more information please call the church office at 541-884-3452.
Klamath Falls Friends Church
Join us this Sunday, August 23rd, at 10am. Our worship service will be held in the church parking lot. There is also a Zoom option. Email klamathfallsfriendschurch@gmail.com if you would like the Zoom link.
Klamath Falls Reformed Fellowship
Are you looking for a place to join believers who desire to worship God according to his biblical mandates (what we call the “Regulative Principal”). Our church is reformed in the purest sense of the term. Our approach to God is founded in the “reformation” of the 16th century with the return to true biblical worship as put forth by the founding apostles under Christ. We gather to worship the one, true, living God of the Bible. Triune in nature: Father, Son and Holy Spirit who is worthy or our praise. Our worship service is Christ-centered and reverent. Our statement of faith is summarized in the Westminster Confession and the Doctrines of Grace found in the Canons of Dort. We meet Sundays at 10:15 a.m. at 2901 S. Sixth St. across the street from Ross Dress for Less. You’ll find parking at Novak’s Auto Parts (to our east side). Enter from the Sixth St. side of the building. Please join us this Sunday; also go to our website at klamathreformed.org.
Mt. Cavalry Fundraising Dinner
Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery will sponsor a Chuck Wagon Dinner on Sunday, August 16. This will be in place of our annual dinner that was cancelled due to the COVID-19 virus. This year we will have a take-away dinner where you purchase tickets in advance and pick up a BBQ chicken dinner between 4 and 6 p.m. at the St. Pius X Parish Hall located at 4880 Bristol Ave. This fundraiser will be for maintaining the cemetery as well as for Potter’s Field where unclaimed remains from funeral homes will be given a final resting place. Dinner tickets are $10 each and can be obtained by calling Ipo Ross – 541-331-1416, Ben Quen – 541-810-1579, Vic Scaravilli – 541-884-6905, or can be purchased at the rectory at St. Pius X. Additional donations can be made that will allow you to be entered into a drawing for prizes.
Mt. Laki Community Presbyterian Church
Barbara Dehlinger will share a sermon titled “The Rock” based on Matthew 16:13-20 at the 10 a.m. service at 12570 Hwy 39. Music will be by Charles, Cary, and Grace Charles.
Peace Memorial Evangelical Presbyterian Church
The annual Rummage & Bake Sale at Peace Memorial EPC, 4431 S 6th, will be held today from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and again on Saturday, from 9 a.m. — 2 p.m. Facial coverings are required. Proceeds from the sales will fund church projects. Pastor Aaron Beaty will continue a sermon series on the “Minor Prophets” this Sunday. This week’s sermon is “Rend Your Heart” from Joel 2:11b-14. Worship services begin at 10:30 a.m. Recommended safety measures will be in place. Those who do not yet feel safe in public worship may view the sermon at peaceepc.org. Access to sermons, devotionals and other aids can be made through the Peace Memorial Facebook page or by going directly to the website.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
You are invited to Sacred Heart’s Come and See event on Thursday, August 27 at 6 p.m. in the Parish Hall. This event is for inquirers who are wanting some exposure to what the Catholic Church is all about. This event will involve a video presentation on Catholicism followed by a brief talk and dedicated time for Q&A. For more information or to reserve your seat for the event, please use the following link: www.eventbrite.com/e/come-and-see-event-tickets-115270451022
St. Mark’s Anglican Church
St. Mark’s Anglican Church, 1211 Main St., will observe the Eleventh Sunday After Trinity with a Morning Prayer Service at 10 a.m. Bishop Paul Leeman will lead the service and deliver his sermon titled, “How Does the Lord Fit Into Your Life?”
St. Pius X Parish
Political, racial, gender, socio-economic, and religious division dominate American society and the world. What lies at the heart of all this division? What must happen to resolve all this conflict? According to Christian tradition, human nature must be healed for human unity to become a reality. The whole point of the Roman Catholic faith is to heal human nature and reunite humans with God, one another and the environment. If you would like to learn more about the Roman Catholic perspective, you may join us beginning Tuesday, September 15 at 6:30 p.m. in the St. Pius X Parish Hall, 4880 Bristol Ave. These sessions also prepare people to enter full communion with the Roman Catholic Church, for those who desire to do so. For more information, contact Charles Catterall at 541-887-2212 or stpiusyouth@piusxkf.com.
Seventh Day Adventist Church
The Seventh-day Adventist Church is happy to be open for services. This Sabbath, August 22, worship service at 11 a.m. will be presented by Pastor Jim Osborne live streamed from the Bonanza Adventist Church. Everyone is invited to worship with us this week. Take-out meals will be available and Community Service will be distributing personal care products and cleaning supplies at 5:30 p.m. on Monday. Wednesday evening worship lead by Elder David and Patty Moore will be a study of the book “Christ’s Object Lessons” at 6:30 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall. Fresh produce from southern Oregon farms will be available at the Church parking lot on Thursday, August 27, between 11 a.m and 2 p.m. or until they are all given away. We continue to follow distance guidelines and all safety recommendations. Face coverings are required for all meetings. Anyone wishing to enjoy our church service via internet can find it at the church website, klamathfalls.netadventist.org.
United Evangelical Free Church
“What Power Does Satan Have Over Us in This World? from various Scriptures. Pastor Troy Speaking. We have on-site worship services at 9:00 for those at high risk, and at 11 a.m. for all others. Due to current Phase II guidelines , masks are required, and special seating guidelines must be followed. Childcare:Children ages 5 through fifth grade may attend a program at 11 a.m. offered in the grassy area near the handicap parking spaces. Masks are required
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
Sunday services at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship will not be meeting in person due to the C-19 pandemic. Instead, our worship service will be posted online. Visit www.uukfalls.org to access the service, or visit our facebook page.