Christ Lutheran
The title of the sermon by Pastor Glenn Smith will be “Our Truly Blessed Life in Christ” from Matthew 5:1-12 at the 9:30 a.m. Sunday worship service in Christ Lutheran Church at 127 N. Spring St., according to a news release.
Sunday school and Bible class will start at 10:45 a.m.
Church of the Nazarene
“Nehemiah: Make a Difference” will be the title of the sermon by Pastor Matthew Bissonnette at the 10:45 a.m. Sunday service in Church of the Nazarene at 2142 Carlson Drive, according to a news release.
Sunday school will start at 9:30 a.m.
Evergreen Baptist
“Luke 12:35-49 There Is No Middle Ground” will be the title of the message by Pastor Matt Rohrbach at the 10:45 a.m. worship service in Evergreen Baptist Fellowship at 7451 S. Sixth St., according to a news release.
Bible Study will begin at 9:45 a.m.
First United Methodist
The title of Pastor Helen’s sermon will be “Blessed are ...” based on Matthew 5:1-12 at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday worship service in First United Methodist Church at 230 N. 10th St., according to a news release.
Adult Bible study will begin at 9:15 a.m. and elementary Sunday school is at 10:45 a.m. following the children’s time in the worship service.
Hope Lutheran
Pastor Lou Schneider will lead the 8:30 and 11 a.m. services that will be based on the book of Matthew 5:1-12, “Who Are Blessed” in Hope Lutheran Church at South Sixth Street and Homedale Road, according to a news release.
Holy Communion and Sunday school will be included at both services. Between the services there will be a coffee/fellowship hour and a confirmation class that will focus on the Eighth Commandment.
Men’s breakfast and Bible study this Saturday will consider the holy cities of Israel and Magdala.
At noon Monday, women’s Bible study on “We Are Called: Disciples of Christ” and brown bag lunch will be followed by quilt tying. At 2:45 p.m. Thursday, the adult Bible study, based on several books of the Bible (Colossians, James, Peter, John, Jude), will be “False Teaching.”
Klamath Falls Aglow
“Our Loving Memories and Hearts Desires” and “A Love Story — Our Inheritance from God” will be the focus of the Klamath Falls Aglow Community Lighthouse meeting from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at 4022 Delaware Ave., according to a news release.
Mt. Laki
Mike Hubbard of Medford will share a sermon titled “The Foolish Cross” based on I Corinthians 1:17-31 at the 10 a.m. Sunday service in Mt. Laki Community Presbyterian Church at 12570 Highway 39, according to a news release.
The annual meeting, and session meeting will follow, then a social time.
Peace Memorial
Pastor Aaron Beaty will continue a new sermon series on James at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday services in Peace Memorial EPC, 4431 S. Sixth St. with a sermon titled “Live Faith” from James 2:14-26, according to a news release.
The Lord’s Supper will also be administered. A time of fellowship will follow. Sunday school classes for all ages begin at 9 a.m. The adult class will continue a study of Exodus, concentrating on the plagues of Egypt over the next seven weeks.
Seventh-day Adventist
Pastor Barry Taylor will be present a message titled “Living Bread” at the 11 a.m. Saturday Communion service in Seventh-day Adventist Church at 1735 Main St., according to a news release.
Dinner will be served following the service.
First Sabbath Outreach will be held at Pelican Pointe at 2:30 p.m. Men’s breakfast at the Upper Deck Restaurant will be held at 8:30 a.m. Sunday. Community service distribution and dinner will be held at 5:30 p.m. Monday. Midweek meeting will continue studies in the books of the Bible with “Understanding Galatians — Galatians Portrays Jesus Christ, Our Liberty.”
St. Mark’s Anglican
St. Mark’s Anglican Church at 1211 Main St. will celebrate the Fourth Sunday After Epiphany at 10 a.m. in a service led by Dean Paul Leeman and Bishop-elect David Fleming and assisted by Deacon Scott Bradley Benson, according to a news release.
Fellowship and refreshments will follow.
St. Paul’s Episcopal
The Rev. Tom Murphy from Ashland will be the guest priest celebrating Holy Communion at the 9 a.m. Sunday service in St. Paul’s Episcopal Church at 801 Jefferson St., according to a news release.
Fellowship and refreshments will follow.
Unitarian Universalist
Chuck Wells will share his talk on “My Sources Reaffirmed” at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday meeting of Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at 801 Jefferson St., according to a news release.
A coffee hour will follow the meeting. Childcare will be available.
The adult discussion forum topic will be “Wellness and its Relationship to Spirituality” led by Betty Ramsey Purcell of Positive Flow Enterprises at 9:30 a.m.
United Evangelical
“What You Look At Is What You Get” from Joshua 16-17 will be the title of the sermon by Pastor Troy Rife at the 9:30 a.m. Sunday worship service in United Evangelical Free Church at 3333 Beverly Drive, according to a news release.
Sunday school and Equipping U classes for all ages will start at 11:15 a.m. Childcare for nursery through sixth grade will be provided.