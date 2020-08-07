Bahai’s of Klamath Falls
The Bahai’s of Klamath falls cordially invite you to join us in our online events Mondays at 4 p.m. Join us for a devotional gathering. We pray for unity and healing for our planet and invite you to bring your own prayers or offerings if you would like. Wednesdays at 4 p.m. we engage in a “Meaningful Conversations” group. This week’s topic is “One Human Family.”
This Saturday we are hosting a question and answer gathering on the Bahai Faith. We would love to have you join us for any of these events. You can access them through Meetup.com or call 541-883-2044 for more information.
Christ Lutheran Church
Sunday, August 2: 9:30 a.m. — Worship. Sermon theme: “The Spirit helps in our weaknesses.” (Romans 8:26-27). Weekly sermons and radio messages are posted at www.lutherankf.org.
Christian Science Church
“Love” is the subject of this week’s sermon to be heard at Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. service in the Christian Science church at 806 Oak Ave. “ ‘I have always loved you’, says the Lord.” (Malachi). Sunday School and child care are available at the same time.
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
On 12 March, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the temporary worldwide suspension of all public Church worship meetings, activities and other gatherings. This policy will remain in effect until further guidance is received. We are encouraged to continue ministering to one another and following the Savior’s example to bless and lift others.
Church of the Nazarene
For the time being please check kfnazarene.org for our live stream schedule.
Combine Church
Combine Church hosts Saturday Night Alive in Chiloquin on Saturdays at 6 p.m. – a simple, friendly and accepting celebration service counting everyone as valuable, led by Pastors Randy and Missy Hadwick. 35601 S. Chiloquin Rd.
Evergreen Baptist Fellowship
Our message for Sunday Aug. 9 will be “Hebrews 1:10-12 Does God Change?” Worship Begins at 10:45 a.m. and Bible Study is at 9:45 a.m.
First Presbyterian Church
First Presbyterian Church invites you to please join us at klamathfpc.com this Sunday morning for a live virtual service beginning at 10 a.m. On our home page you will find a Facebook button and a YouTube button, both are linked to our service. Or you can join us live at 601 Pine St. If you join us at FPC please wear your face covering into the service and maintain proper social distancing. This week Pastor Richard will be continuing a series on the Gospel of John with the topic being “The New Birth.” The reading is from John 3:1-8
First United Methodist Church
John Wesley, one of the founders of Methodism, had three simple rules for people of faith: do no harm, do all the good you can, and stay in love with God. During this time of Covid-19 we do no harm by not meeting physically, but we do meet and are connected through multiple online options. Join us online for worship this Sunday. Jean Freeman will be preaching. Please visit our website https://klamathfallsumc.org/, our Facebook page www.facebook.com/KlamathFallsFirstUMC, or our YouTube channel www.youtube.com/channel/UCWUocqEj3rnrSO9hl_BsDnA to connect.
For His Glory Ministries
‘For His Glory Ministries’ is a new church which has been established in Klamath Falls. We are a legal, domestic, non-profit church, registered as such through the Federal Government and the state of Oregon. We announced our opening early last Spring, but our scheduled services were soon interrupted by the Governor’s ‘lock-down’. Now we are faced with the need to remind people of the Klamath Basin that we are available via Zoom, and havere-opened for regular and auxiliary services.
Hope Lutheran Church
In church worship services continue at Hope. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed at both services. First service is 8:30 a.m. and second service at 11 a.m. Pastor Lou Schneider will preside over both services and will be preaching on the book of Romans, chapter 9. This Sunday worship services will include Holy Communion. Vacation Bible School will be August 10 — 14 via Zoom for 30 — 45 minutes each day. Please call the church office Monday through Thursday mornings to register for VBS or to find out more information. The office phone number is: 541-884-6414. Monday, August 3, the Women’s Group will meet in the Luther Square Lounge at noon. Please bring your own lunch and beverage. Red Cross will be holding a blood drive on Monday, August 10 from 12-5 p.m. at Hope Community Center on Homedale Road. Call 1-800-RED CROSS to make an appointment to donate.
Klamath Lutheran Church
Klamath Lutheran Church sends out a weekly home worship service by mail and internet. There is also a zoom worship service on Sunday’s at 10 a.m. For more information please call the church office at 541-884-3452.
Klamath Falls Friends Church
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Klamath Falls Friends Church is not having Sunday Worship services. Friends Food Pantry is still open the last two Tuesdays of each month, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Please visit our Facebook page for more information.
Klamath Falls Reformed Fellowship
We are a fellowship of Christians meeting in Klamath Falls in the tradition of the “Reformed Church”. Reformed theology as practiced in the OPC is founded in Calvinism, Calvin is a more recent theologian of great influence on the “Reformed Church”. We gather to worship the one, true, living God of the Bible. Triune in nature: Father, Son and Holy Spirit who is worthy or our praise. Our worship service is Christ-centered and reverent. Please join us this week (08/09/2020) as we study through the book of James.
Our fellowship model is Acts 2:42 — “They devoted themselves to teaching and to fellowship, to the breaking of bread and to prayer.” After the service you are welcome to join us for a fellowship meal (most Sundays). Our statement of faith is summarized in the Westminster Confession and the Doctrines of Grace found in the Canons of Dort. We meet Sundays at 10:15 a.m. at 2901 S. Sixth St. across the street from Natural Grocers. You’ll find parking at Novak’s Auto Parts (to our east side), please enter from the Sixth St. side of the building. If you are hungry for solid biblical teaching please join us this Sunday. Last Days Harvest Ministries. Saturday Night Alive, 6 p.m. at Last Days Harvest Ministries, 35601 S. Chiloquin Rd.
Mt. Cavalry Fundraising Dinner
Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery will sponsor a Chuck Wagon Dinner on Sunday, August 16. This will be in place of our annual dinner that was cancelled due to the COVID-19 virus. This year we will have a take-away dinner where you purchase tickets in advance and pick up a BBQ chicken dinner between 4 and 6 p.m. at the St. Pius X Parish Hall located at 4880 Bristol Ave. This fundraiser will be for maintaining the cemetery as well as for Potter’s Field where unclaimed remains from funeral homes will be given a final resting place. Dinner tickets are $10 each and can be obtained by calling Ipo Ross – 541-331-1416, Ben Quen – 541-810-1579, Vic Scaravilli – 541-884-6905, or can be purchased at the rectory at St. Pius X. Additional donations can be made that will allow you to be entered into a drawing for prizes.
Mt. Laki Community Presbyterian Church
Steve Mark will share a sermon titled “Finding Transcendence” based on Mathew 14:22-33 at the 10 a.m. service at 12570 Hey 39. Charles, Cary and Grace Charles will provide music for the service.
Peace Memorial Evangelical Presbyterian Church
Pastor Aaron Beaty will continue a sermon series on the “Minor Prophets” this Sunday at Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church, 4431 S 6th St. This week’s sermon is “God of the Unexpected” from Habakkuk 1:11. Worship services begin at 10:30 a.m. The Lord’s Supper will be administered. Recommended safety measures will be in place. Those who do not yet feel safe in public worship may view the sermon at peaceepc.org. Access to sermons, devotionals and other aids can be made through the Peace Memorial Facebook page or by going directly to the website.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
You are invited to Sacred Heart’s Come and See event on Thursday, August 27 at 6 p.m. in the Parish Hall. This event is for inquirers who are wanting some exposure to what the Catholic Church is all about. This event will involve a video presentation on Catholicism followed by a brief talk and dedicated time for Q&A. For more information or to reserve your seat for the event, please use the following link: www.eventbrite.com/e/come-and-see-event-tickets-115270451022
St. Mark’s Anglican Church
St. Mark’s Anglican Church, 1211 Main Street, will observe the Ninth Sunday After Trinity at 10 a.m. with a Morning Prayer Service. Bishop David Fleming will lead the service and deliver the sermon. Masks are available if needed.
St. Pius X Parish
Political, racial, gender, socio-economic, and religious division dominate American society and the world. What lies at the heart of all this division? What must happen to resolve all this conflict? According to Christian tradition, human nature must be healed for human unity to become a reality. The whole point of the Roman Catholic faith is to heal human nature and reunite humans with God, one another and the environment. If you would like to learn more about the Roman Catholic perspective, you may join us beginning Tuesday, September 15 at 6:30 p.m. in the St. Pius X Parish Hall, 4880 Bristol Ave. These sessions also prepare people to enter full communion with the Roman Catholic Church, for those who desire to do so. For more information, contact Charles Catterall at 541-887-2212 or stpiusyouth@piusxkf.com.
Seventh Day Adventist Church
The Seventh-day Adventist Church is happy to be open for services. This Sabbath, August 8, worship service at 11 a.m. will be presented by Elder Fabio Rivera titled “An Ordinary Day”. Everyone is invited to worship with us this week. Take-out meals will be available and Community Service will be distributing personal care products and cleaning supplies at 5:30 p.m. on Monday.
Wednesday evening worship lead by Elder David and Patty Moore will be a study of the book “Christ’s Object Lessons” at 6:30 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall.
We continue to follow distance guidelines and all safety recommendations. Face coverings are required for all meetings. Anyone wishing to enjoy our church service via internet can find it at the church website, klamathfalls.netadventist.org.
United Evangelical Free Church
We have on-site worship services at 9 a.m. for those at high risk, and at 11 a.m. for all others. Due to current Phase II guidelines, there will be no childcare — but child-friendly activity materials will be available, and bringing one’s own face mask is required.
August 2: “When Feelings Frustrate Faith” from various Scriptures. Pastor Troy Rife will be speaking.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
Sunday services at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship will not be meeting in person due to the C-19 pandemic. Instead, our worship service will be posted online. Visit www.uukfalls.org to access the service, or visit our facebook page.