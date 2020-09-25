Bahai’s of Klamath Falls
The Bahai’s of Klamath Falls cordially invite you to join us in our online events Mondays at 4 p.m. Join us for a devotional gathering. We pray for unity and healing for our planet and invite you to bring your own prayers or offerings if you would like. Wednesdays at 4 p.m. we engage in a “Meaningful Conversations” group. This week’s topic is “This week’s question will be, “Is there a cure for racism?”
Calvary Temple Church
All Bible-based believers are invited to meet at Veterans Memorial Park on Saturday, Sept. 26 at 3 p.m. to pray for our nation, Israel and the world in distress. Please observe protocol of protection.
Chiloquin Christian Center
This Sunday, Sept. 27, Chiloquin Christian Center pastor Rich Peterson will be preaching a sermon about the Kingdom of God and sharing insights about praying for yourself and your family. Our fellowship time starts at 9:30 a.m. and the service begins at 10 a.m. We will be wearing masks in the building and maintain six feet social distance. Now we are facebook-live streaming our services on our facebook page. We are located at 310 South Chiloquin Road in Chiloquin, 97624. Come and join us.
Christ Lutheran Church
9:30 a.m. — Worship. Pastor Glenn Smith will preach on Matthew 18:21-35: “The Forgiven Forgive.”Weekly sermons and radio messages are posted at www.lutherankf.org.
Christian Science Church
“Reality” is the subject of this week’s sermon to be heard at Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. service in the Christian Science church at 806 Oak Ave. “... I saw a new heaven and a new earth:... and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain:” (Revelation) Sunday School and child care are available at the same time.
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
On 12 March, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the temporary worldwide suspension of all public Church worship meetings, activities and other gatherings. This policy will remain in effect until further guidance is received. We are encouraged to continue ministering to one another and following the Savior’s example to bless and lift others.
Church of the Nazarene
For the time being please check kfnazarene.org for our live stream schedule.
Combine Church
Combine Church hosts Saturday Night Alive in Chiloquin on Saturdays at 6 p.m. — a simple, friendly and accepting celebration service counting everyone as valuable, led by Pastors Randy and Missy Hadwick. 35601 S. Chiloquin Rd.
Evergreen Baptist Fellowship
Our message for Sunday Sept 27 will be “Genesis 5:1-6:4 Great Sin, Greater Grace.” Worship begins at 10:45 a.m. with Bible Study at 9:45 a.m.
First Presbyterian Church
First Presbyterian Church invites you to please join us either at klamathfpc.com this Sunday morning for a live virtual service beginning at 10 a.m. On our home page you will find a “Livestreaming” button which is linked to our YouTube page. Or you can join us live at 601 Pine St. If you join us at FPC please wear your face covering into the service and maintain proper social distancing. This week Pastor Richard will be continuing a series on the Gospel of John with the topic being “Rest”. Our reading is from John 5:1-17.
First United Methodist Church
John Wesley, one of the founders of Methodism, had three simple rules for people of faith: do no harm, do all the good you can, and stay in love with God. During this time of Covid-19 we have not been meeting physically. We plan to have limited in-person, outdoor worship beginning October 4. Social distancing protocols will be observed. We will also continue with our online worship services. Join us online for worship this Sunday. Rev. Helen Mansfield will be preaching on Matthew 21:23-32. Please visit our website https://klamathfallsumc.org/, our Facebook page www.facebook.com/KlamathFallsFirstUMC, or our YouTube channel www.youtube.com/channel/UCWUocqEj3rnrSO9hl_BsDnA to connect.
For His Glory Ministries
‘For His Glory Ministries’ is a new church which has been established in Klamath Falls. We are a legal, domestic, non-profit church, registered as such through the Federal Government and the state of Oregon. We announced our opening early last Spring, but our scheduled services were soon interrupted by the Governor’s ‘lock-down’. Now we are faced with the need to remind people of the Klamath Basin that we are available via Zoom, and have re-opened for regular and auxiliary services.
Hope Lutheran Church
Worship Services will be held in the sanctuary and the second service can be viewed on Youtube. Services are 8:30 a.m. Heritage Service and 11 a.m. contemporary service, both conducted by Pastor Lou Schneider and will center around the book of Matthew, chapter 21, verses 23-32. All COVID health restrictions will be observed, including wearing masks and socially distancing. Between services, at 10 a.m., on the front lawn of the church there will be special prayers and a back to school blessing. You may bring any back to school items that you would like to have blessed and there will be school related items to hand out. Confirmation class this week will be held on ZOOM on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. so those youth can help with the Lutheran food bank at Klamath Lutheran Church on Monday starting at 5 p.m. Sunday School continues to be over ZOOM at your convenience, please pick up packets for Sunday School in the church narthex. Youth group ZOOM meetings on Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m.
Klamath Lutheran Church
Klamath Lutheran Church sends out a weekly home worship service by mail and internet. There is also a zoom worship service on Sunday’s at 10 a.m. For more information please call the church office at 541-884-3452.
Klamath Falls Friends Church
Join us this Sunday at 10 a.m. Our worship service will be held in the church parking lot. There is also a Zoom option. Email klamathfallsfriendschurch@gmail.com if you would like the Zoom link.
Klamath Falls Reformed Fellowship
God is seeking people to worship him in a Biblically-prescribed manner (what we call the “Regulative Principal”). The Bible is full of scripture directing how to and how not to worship. True worship is not about the music, programs or the social environment. (John 4:23-24) Those things can be a part of a productive fellowship within the constraints of biblical teaching. There are two choices, worship in a manner that is taught in the Bible or in a manner that is not directly prohibited which can lead wherever. Our church is reformed in the purest sense of the term founded in the “reformation” of the 16th Century when the church returned to true biblical worship as put forth by the founding apostles under Christ. Our worship is Christ-centered and reverent. You can learn more by reading the Westminster Catechism or better yet join us this Sunday at 10:15 a.m. at 2901 S. Sixth St. across the street from Ross Dress for Less. Enter from the Sixth St. side of the building. Also, go to our website at klamathreformed.org.
Mt. Laki Community Presbyterian Church
Barbara Dehlinger, Presbyterian Lay speaker, will share a sermon titled “Holy Fools” based on Matthew 21:23-32 at 10:00 a.m. service at 12570 Hwy 39. We practice social distancing. Charles Charles will furnish the music for the service.
Peace Memorial Evangelical Presbyterian Church
Pastor Aaron Beaty will begin a sermon series on Paul’s letter to the Romans this Sunday. This week’s sermon is “Righteousness and Judgement” from Romans 1:1-2:11. The adult study group meets at 9 a.m. to continue its study of “From Jacob to the Wilderness.” Worship services begin at 10:30 a.m., followed by a time of fellowship. Recommended safety measures will be in place. Access to sermons, devotionals and other aids can be made through the Peace Memorial Facebook page or by going directly to the church website, peaceepc.org.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Sacred Heart will be hosting a Eucharistic Mission by Catholic Answers. Catholic Apologist, Karlo Broussard, will be leading this mission from October 22-24 at 6 p.m. in the Parish Hall. Each day will include an hour long talk on various aspects of the Eucharist. Visit www.sacredheartkf.org for more information and to sign up for this mission.
St. Mark’s Anglican Church
At. Mark’s Anglican Church will observe the fifteenth Sunday After Trinity with a Holy Communion Service at 10 a.m. Bishop David Fleming will lead the service and his sermon will examine the fact that “no man can serve two masters” as related in the book of Matthew VI:24.
Seventh Day Adventist Church
The Seventh-day Adventist Church welcomes you for services this week. Meals will be available and Community Service will be distributing personal care products and cleaning supplies at 5:30 p.m. on Monday.Wednesday evening worship lead by Elder David and Patty Moore will be a study of the book “Christ’s Object Lessons” at 6:30 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall.We continue to follow distance guidelines and all safety recommendations. Face coverings are required for all meetings. Anyone wishing to enjoy our church service via internet can find it at the church website, klamathfalls.netadventist.org.
United Evangelical Free Church
We have on-site worship services at 9 a.m. for those at high risk, and at 11 a.m. for all others. Due to current Phase II guidelines, masks are required, and special seating guidelines must be followed. Children ages 5 through fifth grade may attend a program at 11 a.m. offered outside in the grassy area near the handicap parking spaces. Masks are required.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
Sunday services at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship will not be meeting in person due to the C-19 pandemic. Instead, our worship service will be posted online. Visit www.uukfalls.org to access the service, or visit our facebook page.
Aglow Community Lighthouse
All are welcome at the monthly meeting for the purpose of men and women to enjoy a change of pace from everyday life and be encouraged by guest speakers and exchange of ideas.