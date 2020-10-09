Aglow Community LighthouseThe congregation meets for a special monthly meeting. The next meeting is Oct. 10 from 10 a.m. to noon. It will feature Marty Lawrence, who will share about her recent prayer trip with the NW Region team to Washington, D.C. Following the meeting, people can stay and enjoy lunch, drinks and conversation. Distancing will be observed. Masks and hand sanitizer are available. Location is 4022 Delaware Ave. Call 541-591-0866 for information.
Bahai’s of Klamath FallsThe Bahai’s of Klamath Falls cordially invite you to join us in our online events Mondays at 4 p.m. Join us for a devotional gathering. We pray for unity and healing for our planet and invite you to bring your own prayers or offerings if you would like. Wednesdays at 4 p.m. we engage in a “Meaningful Conversations” group. This week’s topic is “Manifesting a world without prejudice.”
Chiloquin Christian CenterThis Sunday, Chiloquin Christian Center pastor Rich Peterson continues preaching a series on the Lord’s Prayer. This week he is speaking about asking and believing God for our daily bread and the Lord’s daily provision for your needs. Our services begin at 9:30 for fellowship and 10 for service in the sanctuary. Please wear a mask when entering and keep social distancing for worship. We are located at 301 Chiloquin Blvd. Come and join us — it’s worth the drive.
Christ Lutheran Church9:30 a.m. — Worship. Pastor Glenn Smith will preach on Matthew 21:28-32: “Who Is Doing the Will of the Father?”Weekly sermons and radio messages are posted at www.lutherankf.org.
Christian Science Church“Are Sin, Disease, and Death Real?” is the subject of this week’s sermon to be heard at Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. service in the Christian Science church at 806 Oak Ave. “...the Lord God will wipe away tears from off all faces: and the rebuke of this people shall be take away from off all the earth:” (Isaiah) Sunday School and child care are available at the same time.
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day SaintsOn 12 March, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the temporary worldwide suspension of all public Church worship meetings, activities and other gatherings. This policy will remain in effect until further guidance is received. We are encouraged to continue ministering to one another and following the Savior’s example to bless and lift others.
Church of the NazareneFor the time being, please check kfnazarene.org for our livestream schedule.
Combine ChurchCombine Church hosts Saturday Night Alive in Chiloquin on Saturdays at 6 p.m. – a simple, friendly and accepting celebration service counting everyone as valuable, led by Pastors Randy and Missy Hadwick. 35601 S. Chiloquin Rd.
Evergreen Baptist FellowshipOur message for Sunday, Oct. 11 will be “Revelation 1:9-20 The Glory of Jesus Christ.” Worship begins at 10:45 a.m. with Bible Study at 9:45 a.m.
First Presbyterian ChurchFirst Presbyterian Church invites you to please join us either at klamathfpc.com this Sunday morning for a live virtual service beginning at 10 a.m. On our home page you will find a “Livestreaming” button which is linked to our YouTube page. Or you can join us live at 601 Pine St. If you join us at FPC please wear your face covering into the service and maintain proper social distancing. This week Pastor Richard will be continuing a series on the Gospel of John with the topic being “Judgement Day Pt. 2”reading is from John 5:24-30.
First United Methodist ChurchDue to the forecast of inclement weather, we will not hold an in-person outdoor worship service on Sunday, Oct. 11. We are continuing our online worship services on our YouTube channel. Jean Freeman will be preaching. Please visit our website https://klamathfallsumc.org/, our Facebook page or our YouTube channel to connect.
For His Glory MinistriesFor His Glory Ministries is a new church which has been established in Klamath Falls. We are a legal, domestic, nonprofit church, registered as such through the federal government and the state. We announced our opening early last spring, but our scheduled services were soon interrupted by the governor’s lockdown. Now we are faced with the need to remind people of the Klamath Basin that we are available via Zoom, and have re-opened for regular and auxiliary services.
Hope Lutheran ChurchHope’s worship services continue both on-line and in church. First service, our Heritage service, is at 8:30 a.m. and the second service, Contemporary service, is at 11 a.m. Both services will be presided over by Pastor Lou Schneider and will be based on the book of Matthew, chapter 21. Both services will offer Holy Communion. We ask that you follow all health guidelines, wear masks and socially distance whenever inside the sanctuary. On Monday there will be a confirmation class held over ZOOM at 4:30 p.m. and youth group meetings are continuing on Wednesdays, also over ZOOM, at 6:30 p.m. Sunday School class is held over ZOOM. This is recorded so you can attend at your convenience. You should pick up S. S. packets at the church near the beginning of each month. May you feel God’s love and hope as you count your blessings this week!
Klamath Lutheran ChurchKlamath Lutheran Church sends out a weekly home worship service by mail and internet. There is also a zoom worship service on Sunday’s at 10 a.m. For more information please call the church office at 541-884-3452.
Klamath Falls Friends ChurchJoin us this Sunday at 10 a.m. Our worship service will be held in the church parking lot. There is also a Zoom option. Email klamathfallsfriendschurch@gmail.com if you would like the Zoom link.
Klamath Falls Reformed FellowshipGod is seeking people to worship him in a Biblically-prescribed manner (what we call the “Regulative Principal”). The Bible is full of scripture directing how to and how not to worship. True worship is not about the music, programs or the social environment. (John 4:23-24) Those things can be a part of a productive fellowship within the constraints of biblical teaching. There are two choices, worship in a manner that is taught in the Bible or in a manner that is not directly prohibited which can lead wherever. Our church is reformed in the purest sense of the term founded in the “reformation” of the 16th Century when the church returned to true biblical worship as put forth by the founding apostles under Christ. Our worship is Christ-centered and reverent. You can learn more by reading the Westminster Catechism or better yet join us this Sunday at 10:15 a.m. at 2901 S. Sixth St. across the street from Ross Dress for Less. Enter from the Sixth St. side of the building. Also, go to our website at klamathreformed.org.
Mt. Laki Community Presbyterian ChurchDavid Glidden will deliver a sermon titled “Righting the Boat” based on Matthew 22:1-14 and Phillipians 4:1-9 at the 10 a.m. service at 12570 Hwy. 39. Charles Charles will provide the music.
Peace Memorial Evangelical Presbyterian ChurchPastor Aaron Beaty will continue his series on Paul’s letter to the Romans this Sunday. This week’s sermon is “In Christ By Faith” from Romans 3:21-31. The adult study group meets at 9:00 am to continue its study of “From Jacob to the Wilderness.” Worship services begin at 10:30 a.m., followed by a time of fellowship. The New Members Class will meet following worship services. Recommended safety measures will be in place. Access to sermons, devotionals and other aids can be made through the Peace Memorial Facebook page or by going directly to the church website, www.peaceepc.org.
Sacred Heart Catholic ChurchSacred Heart will be hosting a Eucharistic Mission by Catholic Answers. Catholic Apologist, Karlo Broussard, will be leading this mission from October 22-24 at 6 p.m. in the Parish Hall. Each day will include an hour long talk on various aspects of the Eucharist. Visit www.sacredheartkf.org for more information and to sign up for this mission.
St. Mark’s Anglican ChurchSt. Mark’s Anglican Church, 1211 Main St., will observe the Eighteenth Sunday After Trinity with a Morning Prayer service at 10 a.m. Bishop David Fleming will lead the service and deliver his sermon, titled, “The Moral Benefits of Wisdom.” The lessons are from the Book of Proverbs, chapter 2 and 1 Timothy, chapter 3.
Seventh Day Adventist ChurchThe Seventh-day Adventist Church welcomes you for services this week. Sabbath, Oct. 10, our worship service at 11 a.m. will be presented by our Elder, David Moore, titled “A Day Like No Other.” Adult Sabbath School will be held in the Fellowship Hall at 10 a.m. Meals will be available and Community Service will be distributing personal care products and cleaning supplies at 5:30 p.m. on Monday. Wednesday evening worship lead by Elder David and Patty Moore will be a study of the book “Christ’s Object Lessons” at 6:30 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall. We continue to follow distance guidelines and all safety recommendations. Face coverings are required for all meetings. Anyone wishing to enjoy our church service via internet can find it at the church website, klamathfalls.netadventist.org.
United Evangelical Free Church“A Marriage of Beauty and Brains” with Pastor Luke Wehr speaking. We have on-site worship services at 9 a.m. for those at high risk and at 11 a.m. for all others. Masks are required and special seating guidelines must be followed. Childcare: Children ages 5 through fifth grade may attend a program at 11 a.m. offered outside at the grassy area near the handicap parking spaces. Masks are required.
Unitarian Universalist FellowshipSunday services at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship will not be meeting in person due to the C-19 pandemic. Instead, our worship service will be posted online. Visit www.uukfalls.org to access the service, or visit our facebook page.