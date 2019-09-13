Christian Science Society
The 10:30 a.m. Sunday service in Christian Science Society at 806 Oak St. will include a lesson on “Substance,” according to a news release.
Part of that lesson will be to consider Hebrews 11:1 “Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen.”
Christ Lutheran Church
Pastor Glenn Smith will preach on Hebrews 12:18-24 with a sermon titled “On Which Mountain Will You Find Holiness?” at the 9:30 a.m. Sunday worship service in Christ Lutheran Church at 127 N. Spring St., according to a news release.
Evergreen Baptist
“Esther 6:1-14 Sleepless in Susa” will be the title of the message by Pastor Matt Rohrbach at the 10:45 a.m. Sunday service in Evergreen Baptist Fellowship at 7451 S. Sixth St., according to a news release.
Bible study will begin at 9:45 a.m.
First Presbyterian Church
The title of the sermon will be Esther’s Journey Part 4 “Humility and Pride” from Esther 5 at the 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday services in First Presbyterian Church at North Sixth and Pine streets, according to a news release.
Sunday school from age 4 through the fifth grade and childcare from 6 weeks through 3 years of age will be available during the 9 a.m. service.
Hope Lutheran
The title of the sermon will be “You Are God’s Treasure” based Luke 15:1-10 at the 8:30 and 11 a.m. Sunday worship services that will be officated by Pastor Lou Schneider in Hope Lutheran Church at South Sixth Street and Homedale Road.
Between services there will be a coffee/fellowship hour. Sunday school for children ages 2 to 10 will start next Sunday.
First United Methodist
The title Pastor Helen’s sermon “Lost, But Found” based on the parables in Luke 15:1-10 at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday worship service in First United Methodist Church at 230 N. 10th St., according to a news release.
Children’s Sunday school will start at 10:45 a.m. after the children’s message in the service.
Friends Church
The theme for the 10 a.m. Sunday worship service will be “How Do We Hear God’s Voice?” in Friends Church (Quaker) at 1918 Oregon Ave., according to a news release.
There will be a space for silent reflection between 9:30 and 10 a.m.
Klamath Lutheran
The music will be accompanied by a guitar at the 10 a.m. Sunday worship service in Klamath Lutheran Church at 1175 Crescent Ave., according to a news release.
A fellowship hour will follow.
Lakeview Nazarene
LAKEVIEW — A southern gospel group, Liberty Quartet, will perform in Nazarene Church at 602 S. 6th St. in Lakeview during the 11 a.m. Sunday service, according to a news release.
A love offering will be accepted and a potluck will follow service.
Merrill Baptist
MERRILL — Pastor John will speak on “Revival” and what it means at the 11 a.m. Sunday worship service in Merrill Baptist Church, according to a news release.
A revival with Paul Crow will be held Sept. 22 to 25, with dinner/fellowship at 5:30 p.m. and the service at 6:30 p.m. Those attending are encouraged to bring a dessert to share.
Mount Laki
Michial Hubbard, moderator and lay minister, will share a sermon titled “Abundant Patience, Limitless Grace” based on Luke 15:1-10 and 1st Timothy 1:12-17 in the 10 a.m. Sunday service in Mt. Laki Community Presbyterian Church, according to a news release.
Music will be provided by Charles Charles and Cary and Grace. Fellowship time will follow. Session meeting will also be held.
Peace Memorial
Teaching elder Mike Kuhn, an EPC missionary, will share his insights on sharing the gospel in the Arab world at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday worship service in Peace Memorial EPC at 4431 S. Sixth St., according to a news release.
Fellowship and refreshments will follow. Bible study classes for all ages begin at 9 a.m. The adult class will be on “From Jacob to the Wilderness,” a study of Genesis, Exodus and Numbers.
Seventh-day Adventist
Robert Davis, head elder of the Klamath Falls Seventh-day Adventist Church, present a message titled “Amazing Assurance” at the 11 a.m. on Saturday service, according to a news release.
The community dinner and community service distribution is held every Monday at 5:30 p.m. The mid-week meeting on Wednesday will have a study titled “Ezekiel Portrays Jesus Christ, the Son of Man.”
St. Mark’s Anglican
Holy Communion and Holy Baptism will be celebrated by Bishop Dwight D. Irons in St. Mark’s Anglican Church at 1211 Main St. in the 10 a.m. services, according to a news release.
Deacon Scott Bradley Benson will give the sermon. Fellowship and refreshments will follow.
St. Paul’s Episcopal
Amy Holweger will lead the Morning Prayer service at 9 a.m. Sunday in St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 801 Jefferson St., according to a news release.
Refreshments and fellowship will follow.
United Evangelical
“The Scarlett Letter R” from Joshua 2 will be the title of the sermon by Senior Pastor Troy Rife at the 9:30 a.m. Sunday worship service in United Evangelical Free Church at 3333 Beverly Drive, according to a news release.
Sunday school and Equipping U classes for all ages will start at 11:15 a.m. Childcare for nursery through the sixth grade will be provided.