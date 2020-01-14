Gillian Bradley pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges, including murder, from a shooting at Fairview park on Nov. 19 in which two people died and one was injured.
Bradley is facing charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, two counts of attempted murder, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of tampering with evidence.
According to court documents, Bradley and Christopher Gregory confronted Donald Cheatham and Sean Brazil Gates on Nov. 19 at Fairview park, and, after an altercation, Bradley and Gregory shot in the direction of Cheatham and Gates, injuring Gates and killing Cheatham. After the shooting, Bradley allegedly concealed a rifle and a handgun under the bark in the play area before law enforcement arrived. Gregory also died in the shooting.
Bradley sent a letter to the court requesting her assigned attorney Stephen Hedlund be removed from her case and that the court instead assign Alycia Kersey to her case.
Her arraignment had been postponed several times to wait for discovery of evidence to be completed before her lawyers advised her on how to plead and as of last week Klamath County District Attorney Eve Costello said the state’s investigation was ongoing.
She is being held in the Klamath County Jail without bail, and her next court date is Feb. 25.