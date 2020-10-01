The Klamath County Fairgrounds will take on a new role on Monday when parents drop off their kindergartners through sixth graders: daycare.
Registration is now open for a new childcare co-op at the grounds and event center, which is now licensed as a second location of the nonprofit Klamath KID Center. Services are available for youth in kindergarten through sixth grade.
The program will cost $130 per week, which is enough to sustain the nonprofit program and pay staff.
After months of planning and applying for approval from the state, Oct. 5 is opening day. The center will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Klamath County Commissioner Kelley Minty Morris said she has known of the need for additional childcare in the area long before COVID-19 forced daycare centers to limit capacity or even close down permanently.
“That lack of childcare in Klamath County continually comes up as a real challenge — like 1,000 spots for childcare if we were to really evaluate the gap between the resource and the need,” she said.
Still, the county was not a natural organizer. She said that despite all the services it provides, the municipality has never organized childcare before. But she pressed forward anyway, eventually finding a partner in the KID Center.
“I wanted to do this to help children and families, I wanted to do this to help the fairgrounds and I wanted to have this resource available to help the schools,” Minty Morris said.
Minty Morris emphasized that the program is run through the KID Center, not the school districts. Oregon school districts are governed by state guidelines and their elected school boards, which this program isn’t subject to.
Klamath County Public Health gave organizers the guidelines for operating the facility, but that has been the extent of KCPH’s involvement.
Klamath Falls City Schools Superintendent Paul Hillyer said he was grateful the temporary daycare center would soon begin operation.
“I’m really thankful that they’re putting that together for families because I know daycare is a big concern for a number of families, so having more options like that, I think is really helpful — especially affordable options like that,” Hillyer said.
Hillyer said he’s not concerned about students attending the fairgrounds program while schools are closed, since the program will be overseen by licensed daycare providers and will comply with state guidelines. He called the program a nice “stop-gap measure” that could operate for months, or until schools can welcome students back full-time.
New staff are going through a variety of trainings this week, including COVID safety, first aid and childhood development. They have all passed the state background check that is required of traditional childcare providers. The executive director of the Kid Center, Rhonda Eudaily, will oversee the providers.
The facility can host as many as 60 children in four separated, classroom-like settings. Tarah Noble, office manager at the fairgrounds, said they could accommodate about 140 young students if additional rooms at the fairgrounds are approved by the state.
All children will be required to wear masks, as will the staff.
The facility will have Wi-Fi for students to do distance learning. The providers have been trained to give basic help, but will not teach students. Students will be socially-distanced at tables and desks.
“Providers have been in trainings all week, as well as lesson planning to come up with activities to help students with several different skills,” said Noble. “They will not just be sitting at their desks staring at a computer or a binder all day. They will also have set times to use both indoor and outdoor play areas with their set cohorts.”
Noble noted that they were approved to host children at the fairgrounds due to the “big empty building” at the site. Other daycare centers had smaller capacity due to the size of their facilities.
“Essentially, why we’re allowed to do this is because we have more space to spread out,” she said. “This is not a solution so that they can keep keeping them out of school. We want them to be able to go back to school, and the second they’re able to go back to school, this program is going to pivot.”
Noble said that once schools reopen, they will alter the purpose of the program to potentially host something like after-school activities or function as a site for additional classrooms.
Minty Morris said she’s open to ideas for ways the fairgrounds can continue to help families once in-person classes return.
“I think one thing we have all learned in this last eight or nine months since COVID has come into our lives is that we do have to be flexible, and I am just looking forward to having that space available in some capacity to serve our kids and families,” she said.
While opening the program to families is a big feat after months of planning, they are now entering into uncharted territory.
“It’s good to know that we’re finally at that point,” Noble said. “I mean, the fear’s still there just because we have never done this before, and it’s a whole new ballgame for us. But it’s obviously a need that needs to be filled.”
Still, she said it’s not a full-time operation that will compete with private business.
“Our intention is not to put them under, we’re just helping them out, and once this is over, we’re done,” she said. “We do not want to take up a permanent position in the childcare world.”
A gate will close off the part of Linman Hall, where children and program staff will be located, from the fairgrounds office so that people can’t wander through the childcare area. Staff will also check the students’ temperatures each day and give them a health screening.
Breakfast, lunch and a snack will be provided.
Registration has been open for a week now, and Noble said they’ve had a lot of interest. Minty Morris said she hopes the program will allow students some sort of school experience until they can return to their classrooms.
“I just want there to be opportunities for kids to be in safe locations, where they can have some social interaction, where they can have some responsible adults watching them, they can work on their studies, and they can just get a little bit more sense of normalcy back until we can get schools back in person full-time,” said Minty Morris.