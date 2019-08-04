Sunday, Aug. 4:
10 a.m. to 8 p.m.: Gates open for concessions, exhibits and free entertainment on the outdoor stages
Noon: Carnival opens
1:30 p.m.: 4-H/FFA Livestock Auction in the Event Center
5 p.m.: Commercial vendors close
Livestock auction:
The Klamath County Rotary is hosting the 83rd Annual 4-H/FFA Livestock Auction Sunday, Aug. 4, at the Klamath County Fairgrounds Event Center.
This year, 324 market animals will be sold: including 82 sheep, 15 turkeys, 73 beef, 36 goats, 72 swine, nine poultry pens, three duck pens, one goose, and 25 rabbit pens. The animals will be sold in that order, starting with the sheep.
Interested buyers are invited to the fairgrounds Event Center at noon Sunday, Aug. 4 to register. Buyers can purchase animals individually, team up with other buyers, or put money toward specific youth or the buyer’s pool. Dinner tickets will be provided at the time of registration.
Yummy’s Cowboy Cuisine will once again serve up an outstanding meal before the auction. The dinner ticket price also includes access to a hosted bar.
After dinner, the auction will begin at 1:30 p.m. and will last until the final animal is sold.
Please contact the KBREC office at 541-883-7131, or Jenine Stuedli of People’s Bank at 541-273-2717 with any questions.