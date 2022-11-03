As the Tuesday, Nov. 8 midterm elections loom, Republicans are hoping to take control of one or both chambers of Congress as well as more governor's offices with inflation and the economy top of mind for voters.
Some candidates — such as GOP Govs. Ron DeSantis of Florida and Kristi Noem of South Dakota and California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom — see 2022 as a stepping stone for potential future presidential runs with uncertainty about President Joe Biden’s re-election plans and former President Donald Trump’s potential third White House bid.
But there are also candidates, some of them flying under the national radar, poised to impact the political landscape beyond 2022 and future election cycles including presidential races. Here are four examples from various corners of the country.
Oregon trail: Christine Drazan could go national with GOP upset
The race: Christine Drazan is trying to pull off a big upset against Democrat Tina Kotek in progressive and deep-blue Oregon. Drazan, who served as Republican House Minority Leader, has a narrow lead in polls in a race highlighted by concerns about rises in crime, unrest and homelessness in Portland and statewide.
A win could propel Drazan to national prominence for pulling off a victory in Democratic-dominated Oregon.
“I think she would get a lot of attention,” said Christopher Stout, a political science professor with Oregon State University.
Stout draws parallels to the attention paid to Republican governors in other conventionally blue states such as Larry Hogan in Maryland.
Hogan, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie have campaigned for Drazen. Stout said he could see Drazan’s being looked at as a potential future vice presidential candidate on a GOP presidential ticket.
Upset bid: A Drazan win in solidly Democratic Oregon could signal a wider Republican red wave in the midterms.
That includes a closer-than-expected race in Oregon’s new 6th Congressional District race between Democrat Andrea Salinas and Republican Mike Erickson. Drazan has also navigated her campaign in a way that appeals to conservatives but she has not effectively been put into the pro-Trump Make America Great Again (MAGA) camp by Democrats.
Stout said Drazan has been effective in addressing the rise in homelessness with not just a public safety and law and order focus but also with some compassion.
That has appeal to independents and moderates. Conversely, Kotek and Democrats have been hampered by low the approval ratings for current Gov. Kate Brown and slower responses to worries about crime and homelessness.
"I've been surprised how slow they have been to talk about it," Stout said of the latter.
Beyond 2022: A Drazan win in Oregon — which has legalized marijuana and is looking to legalize or decriminalize other drugs and ranks as the most pro-abortion rights state in the union — could serve as a blueprint on the type of candidate tone and tenor for conservatives running in blue states.
Democrats are hopeful they can stave off an upset with visits by Biden and U.S. Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, and Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts, to help Kotek, the Democratic House Speaker.
Like in other campaigns, Kotek is focused on abortion rights after the Supreme Court overturned Roe and sent the issue to the states. Oregon is the most pro abortion rights state in the union, according to the Institute for Women’s Policy Research.
Drazan opposes abortion rights and taxpayer funding for abortion but said she will enforce Oregon's pro-abortion rights laws. The state created a $15 million fund to help abortion clinics expand capacity and pay for women to travel to the state to terminate pregnancies post-Roe. Kotek supports the fund. Drazan opposes the public money for abortions.
Fundraising: Drazan has raised $21.6 million compared to $26.2 million for Kotek, according to the Oregon Secretary of State.
Knight time: The Oregon governor’s race has some dynamics that have helped Drazan. Longtime Democratic state lawmaker Betsy Johnson has run a formidable independent campaign. She’s raised $14.4 million and garners 14% in Real Clear Politics compilation of recent polls. Drazan narrowly leads Kotek in that average of surveys 40.7% to 39% as of Thursday, Nov. 3.
Billionaire Nike founder Phil Knight has infused big money into the race in support for Johnson and Drazan over frustrations with expansive drug legalization efforts and rises in crime and homelessness. Knight has donated $1.5 million to Drazan, $3.75 million to Johnson and $2 million to a pro-GOP political group, according to state campaign finance records.
Wes Moore: Connected and connecting
The race: Wes Moore won a crowded Democratic primary for Maryland governor in a formidable field that included former Democratic National Committee chairman and U.S. Labor Secretary Tom Perez and Maryland State Comptroller Peter Franchot. Moore is heavily favored over GOP rival Dan Cox to become Maryland’s first African American governor.
Famous friends: Moore is one of the few prominent rising stars among Democrats in 2022 cycle favoring Republicans due to high-inflation and Biden’s low approval ratings.
The 44-year-old has a resume that could potentially propel national prominence and future runs for office. He served in the U.S. Army's 82nd Airborne Division as paratrooper (with combat experience in Afghanistan. He was an investment banker before being appointed CEO of the Robin Hood Foundation in 2017. The group focuses on alleviating poverty and helping families and children in need in New York City. Moore is also aligned with Oprah Winfrey hosting a show on her cable network as well as PBS. He’s also written five books and has a put focus on economic development and jobs.
Winfrey has supported Moore’s campaign. The board and leadership of the Robin Hood Foundation has read like a who's who of American celebrity, power and influence.
Goldman Sachs Chairman and CEO David Solomon, actress Gwyneth Paltrow, news anchors Tom Brokaw and Diane Sawyer, former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning, Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper, Bevos Foundation President Jacklyn Bezos and CNN Chairman and CEO Chris Licht have all served or are serving on Robin Hood panels.
'Great conjecture': “He’s an extraordinary political property,” said Len Foxwell, a Democratic political consultant and principal with Tred Avon Strategies in Annapolis, Maryland. “Once he wins and takes office, he will be the subject of great conjecture.”
Foxwell said Moore could quickly land on potential shortlists for Democratic vice presidential nominees and could be eyed for future White House runs.
The veteran consultant said Moore is very grounded and task oriented but he will also have to convince Maryland constituents and national observers he is up for the job. The run for governor is Moore’s first foray for political office.
"He’ll also have to demonstrate a focus on fiscal and economic issues. That has been a real Achilles heel for Democrats in this cycle," said Foxwell, noting progressives focus on abortion and social divisions while the GOP has focused on inflation and government spending.
Follow the money: Moore has raised close to $16 million in the gubernatorial contest, according to his campaign. Cox announced Oct. 29 that his campaign raised $1.3 million. The former GOP state lawmaker said he raised the money “without the international lobbyists, corporate conglomerates and special interests that all fund his opponent” alluding to Moore’s connections.
Bucking the trend: Moore’s Maryland campaign has not seen the hiccups and voter discontent over crime, homelessness and higher prices that has made gubernatorial and U.S. Senate contests more competitive in traditionally blue states such as Oregon, New York and Washington state. Term-limited GOP Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a frequent critic of Trump, has also refused to back Cox, a state legislator endorsed by the former president.
Quotable: “Whether you live in a big city or a small town — I’ll fight to raise wages, bring jobs, and stimulate the economy in your community. My mission is simple and clear: Leave no one behind. And that will be the new mission of the state of Maryland,” said Moore who has put a focus on bringing economic development to parts of Maryland suffering from high crime rates and poverty including parts of Baltimore and the Eastern Shore. “We need bold action to bring business here and retain our world class talent, which is exactly what I’ll focus on as the next Governor of Maryland.”
Kari Lake takes Trump, MAGA path in battleground Arizona
The race: Former Fox news anchor Kari Lake is making a Trump-like GOP bid for Arizona governor against Democratic Secretary of state Katie Hobbs in the key battleground state. Lake has a narrow lead (48.4% to 45.7%) in polls, according to Real Clear Politics compilation of recent surveys as of Nov. 3.
Battling the media: Lake, who long served as a news anchor at Fox’s Phoenix affiliate has taken a Trump-like very aggressive approach with the news media calling them biased and "fake news". Biden narrowly carried Arizona in 2020 after Republicans (including Trump) previously carried that every presidential cycle since 1952 except Bill Clinton’s win in 1992’s three-way race against George H.W. Bush and Ross Perot.
Face of MAGA: A Lake win would show bare knuckles, Trump approach can prevail in a battleground state and could embolden other conservatives to run against the media as much as Democrats. The 53-year-old conservative populist could also become a prominent national face of Trump’s MAGA (Make America Great Again) movement joining U.S. Reps. Lauren Boebert of Colorado and Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia.
Discrimination dispute: Hobbs’ campaign has been hampered by $2.75 million in damages awarded to an African-American woman in 2021 who claimed racial discrimination after she was fired from her Democratic legislative advisor position for complaining about disparate pay levels while Hobbs served as House Minority Leader at the Arizona Legislature. Hobbs campaign, which has cast Lake as a right-wing extremist, also suffered after she refused to debate Lake. Still, the race is very tight.
Money train: Hobbs has raised $12.3 million for the Arizona race compared to $10.2 million for Lake, according to state campaign finance records. Outside groups, from both sides, have funneled another $22 million into the contentious race.
Mary Peltola battles Sarah Palin in Alaska
The race: In what could be a very red election year, Democrats will be searching for silver linings. The search may extend beyond the ‘lower 48’ and look to Alaska where U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola is looking to beat former governor and GOP vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin and other candidates in a contest for the state’s only congressional seat.
Peltola, the first Alaska native to serve in Congress, won a special election in September to succeed Republican U.S. Rep. Don Young after he died earlier this year. For Palin, a victory would mark a populist comeback to national politics and would highlight GOP divisions centered around Trump.
Voting process: Peltola’s victory on a September special election to succeed Young and her November bid is aided by Alaska’s ranked-choice voting protocols. The system ditches partisan primaries, allows voters to rank candidates in a race and then contenders starting at the bottom are eliminated with their votes dispersed based on voter rankings until a winner reaches more than 50%. Palin has criticized the process with other candidates in the race taking away from her vote totals. Another Republican, Nick Begich, is also in the race. He is the grandson former of Democratic U.S. congressman from Alaska of the same name. Nick Begich, Sr., died in a plane crash in 1972. His body was never found.
Silver linings: Democrats would cherish a defeat for Palin, who was John McCain’s running mate it the 2008 election and is trying to launch a political comeback. They could point to Peltola as a blueprint for other progressive candidates of color running in conservative states. Peltola backs abortion rights but has also tried to carve centrist paths related to Alaska’s energy assets, climate change and environmental protections including for indigenous fishing.
GOP divides: The Alaska race could also highlight continued GOP divides over Trump which highlights fissures between populist and white working class voters and the party’s neoconservative and business wings. Palin has the backing of abortion rights opponents, the National Rifle Association as well as Trump. She’s focused on Alaska’s energy resources arguing they are need to help address inflation including higher gasoline prices. U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, and some of Young’s former staffers are opposing Palin’s bid favoring Peltola.
Money trail: Palin has raised $1.7 million while Peltola has brought in $5.8 million, according to the Federal Election Commission filings. Begich has raised $1.6 million.