As the Tuesday, Nov. 8 midterm elections loom, Republicans are hoping to take control of one or both chambers of Congress as well as more governor's offices with inflation and the economy top of mind for voters.

Some candidates — such as GOP Govs. Ron DeSantis of Florida and Kristi Noem of South Dakota and California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom — see 2022 as a stepping stone for potential future presidential runs with uncertainty about President Joe Biden’s re-election plans and former President Donald Trump’s potential third White House bid.

Drazan

Republican Christine Drazan, pictured, spars with Unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson and Democrat Tina Kotek during their final televised debate of the governor’s race in Portland on Oct. 19.
Election 2020 Protests Portland

Protesters burn a national flag during a march following the presidential election Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Portland. Political unrest in Portland along with rises in crime and homelessness have helped propel Christine Drazan's bid for Oregon governor. (AP Photo/Paula Bronstein)
Christine Drazan

Christine Drazan
Wes Moore

Maryland Democratic gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore speaks during a rally for the Democratic National Committee at Richard Montgomery High School, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, in Rockville, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Wes Moore

Wes Moore
Election 2022

Kari Lake, who is running for the Republican nomination for Arizona governor, speaks on stage prior to former President Donald Trump speaking at a rally on July 22, 2022, in Prescott, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
Peltola Native Conference

U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola, left, acknowledges audience members singing a song of prayer for her at the Alaska Federation of Natives conference in Anchorage, Alaska, on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. Peltola, a Democrat, is the first Alaska Native to be elected to Congress. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen)
Election 2022 House Alaska

Alaska Republican U.S. House candidate Sarah Palin holds a news conference in Wasilla, Alaska, on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in which she called on fellow Republican Nick Begich to drop out of the state's U.S. House race.The race also includes Democrat Mary Peltola, who recently defeated Palin and Begich in a special election to serve the remainder of the late Rep. Don Young's term, which ends early next year. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen)

Tags