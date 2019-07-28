BONANZA — Hundreds of folks filled Bonanza’s Big Springs Park all day long Saturday for the annual Bonanza Extravaganza.
It was a fairly laid-back affair, as shoppers strolled among some 50 vendor booths, munched on burgers, chips, shaved ice and drank root beer floats to keep cool in the 80-plus degree weather.
“The event has been running for at least the last 25 years,” said Bonanza mayor and No. 1 ambassador, Betty Tyree. “All the vendors raise money for themselves, basically helping the nonprofits and churches they represent.”
Mike Shepherd, president of the Bonanza Lions Club, was slaving over hot coals cooking burgers and tri-tip for a hungry crowd.
“We raise upwards of $10,000 for scholarships for our students this way,” he said.
There was music, a antique car show, and plenty of entertainment and games for the families who came from near and far across the Basin.
Next year, the ever popular chili cookoff may return to pair with the event, organizers said.