Disposal of prescription drugs can be difficult. Annually, the Drug Enforcement Administration sponsors a “take back” day, which was Saturday.
There will be another “take back” day in October, but local residents don’t need to hold on to unused or expired prescriptions. Year-round drop-off kiosks are available at:
Klamath Open Door, 2074 S 6th St., Klamath Falls; Klamath Tribal Health Pharmacy, 330 Chiloquin Blvd., Chiloquin, Sky Lakes Outpatient Pharmacy, 2865 Daggett Ave., Klamath Falls; and Sky Lakes Downtown Pharmacy 211 North 8th St., Klamath Falls.
Tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs are accepted at the kiosks. Liquids (including intravenous solutions), syringes and other sharps, and illegal drugs are not accepted. Vaping devices and cartridges are accepted at drop off locations, provided lithium batteries are removed.
During the 16th National Take Back Day in October 2018, the latest year for which there is data, Pacific Northwest residents from Oregon, Washington, Idaho and Alaska turned in 35,416 pounds of unwanted or expired medications at 209 sites.
For questions about medication disposal sites or the lifesaving drug Naloxone, reach out to Miranda Hill, mhill@klamathcounty.org, or 541-882-8846.