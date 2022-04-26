Police and prosecutors are objecting to Oregon Gov. Kate Brown granting clemency to a convicted murderer who killed a teenage girl in 1994.
Brown commuted a life sentence for Kyle Hedquist, 45. He was released from the Oregon State Penitentiary by the governor’s clemency order on March 22.
Hedquist was convicted in 1995 of killing Nikki Thrasher, 19, to keep her from potentially divulging information about a string of burglaries. Hedquist was 18 at the time of the “execution-style” killing of Thrasher.
Marion County Sheriff Joe Kast and the Marion County District Attorney Paige Clarkson issued a public safety alert notifying the public of the convicted killer’s release.
They said Hedquist shot Thrasher victim “execution-style in the back of the head and dumped her body along the road” after she noticed a number of stolen items he had stashed at co-defendant’s home. Prosecutors contend Thrasher did not even know the items were stolen.
Hedquist tricked Thrasher into driving him to a rural location Douglas County and then murdered her to keep her from potentially talking about the stolen property, the county officials said.
He was convicted of aggravated murder and received a life sentence He also received prison terms for robbery and kidnapping for the stealing $3,000 at gunpoint from an Oregon Pizza Hut.
Hedquist was released April 15 and is living with a former prison chaplain in Salem.
“This case represents a shocking lack of concern by the Governor’s Office for the safety of our community, disregard for the transparency of any process and apathy toward the normal safety protocols for such an obvious risk,” said Marion County District Attorney Paige Clarkson. “A judge in an entirely different part of the state determined that this offender should never be out of prison and yet he is now living in our county without the proper safety assurances. Our community deserves better than what our state leadership foisted upon us here.”
Thrasher was roommates with the girlfriend of a man who conducted burglaries with Hedquist, according to Douglas County District Attorney Richard Wesenberg who opposed the commutation in a February letter to the governor.
Douglas County Sheriff’s John Hanlin also opposes the clemency. On Tuesday, he criticized the governor’s release of the convicted killer.
“I am absolutely opposed to the Governor granting executive clemency to Kyle Hedquist,” Hanlin said in a statement. “Kyle Hedquist conducted a very calculated, cold blooded execution style murder after realizing his victim, Nikki Thrasher, ‘might’ have accidently learned he was involved in a rash of burglaries. Under his own admission, Hedquist said he killed Ms. Thrasher to eliminate the possibility of her turning him into the police. He then dumped her body alongside a remote logging road. “
Thrasher’s family also told a Portland media outlet that they were not notified of the clemency decision.
The Democratic governor’s office did not respond to requests for comment on the Hedquist release from prison.
Brown has sought to increase the number of pardons and commutations for state inmates as part of progressive criminal justice reforms.
She hailed President Joe Biden’s Tuesday announcement of federal clemency and pardons for 78 drug offenders. Biden is also looking to increase the number of early releases of drug offenders serving lengthy prison terms.
Brown said in a social media statement that she backed Biden’s clemency efforts.
“We are a nation of second chances — and that means giving another chance even to Oregonians who have committed crimes that are incredibly hard to forgive,” Brown said.