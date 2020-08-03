An article published in Science Advances on July 15 found the Paisley Caves were occupied by among the first people to arrive in North America.
For decades, many archaeologists believed that the earliest people to arrive in North America were the Clovis culture, named after their designs of arrowheads and other tools, which was around 13,000 years ago. But new evidence from the Paisley Caves now shows that people were living in the Paisley and Summer Lake area long before the Clovis culture began.
Professor Lisa-Marie Shillito, an archaeologist at the University of Newcastle in England, looked for radiocarbon evidence of the earliest human fecal in the caves.
In a statement, Shillito said that the Paisley Caves are one of the key case studies for pre-Clovis populations, because it is one of only a few places that have archaeological material that can be dated.
Some of that material is preserved dung called coprolites. Co-author Dennis Jenkins, research associate at the University of Oregon, started excavating the Paisley Caves in 2007. He recently found a new set of coprolites at the lowest levels of the dig and was able to date them to 14,000 years old.
Not only does the study show that people lived and stayed at the caves, coprolites also show how people lived back then — including diet and health.
The preserved dung, helped by the dry southeastern Oregon heat, shows that the people that called the caves home had a varied diet and did not just rely on hunting big game such as mammoths.
Included in the information was digested seed coatings, rodent bones and the outer castings of insects along with organic compounds from plants.
“What you largely find is that maybe they were hunting large animals sometimes, but on a day-to-day basis their diets were a lot more varied and diverse,” said Shillito.
Unlike other archeological sites the coprolites are not concentrated in latrines or other central rubbish pits that came when permanent settlements became more common. Instead the droppings have been left where they lay, something that Shillito says makes sense for a nomadic people who would have used the cave sporadically.