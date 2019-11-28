“Small Business Saturday” will take place in Klamath Falls on Nov 30. More than a dozen downtown businesses will participate in the event with special sales, giveaways and a raffle.
“Small Business Saturday and the “Shop Small” movement is a nationwide effort backed by American Express to encourage holiday shoppers to support small, locally-owned shops that are the foundation of local economies and promote thriving communities,” A Klamath Falls Downtown Association press release states.
In Klamath Falls, KFDA will have a booth at Sugarman’s Corner to provide information about downtown Klamath Falls and Small Business Saturday.
According to a KFDA press release, Liz Nelson — owner of Painted Pieces — has organized a “shop hop” to showcase the over a dozen participating downtown businesses. It will include exclusive sales, promotions, giveaways and a raffle for a week-long vacation.
“Small businesses are the heart of our community and Small Business Saturday is a great way to celebrate their contributions. I encourage people to get out and visit local shops. I believe you’ll be surprised at the great offerings we have in the Klamath Basin,” said Klamath County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, Heather Tramp.
New shops, eateries
“There are so many unique shops in our downtown, and this year alone there are several new shops and eateries that have opened,” said Darin Rutledge, Executive Director of KFDA.
“A good number of our downtown merchants go out of their way to feature products made by other small businesses, many of which are also locally owned,” Rutledge said. “I encourage shoppers around the region to take this opportunity to reacquaint themselves with the retail landscape in downtown Klamath Falls.”
Klamath Falls Mayor Carol Westfall made an official proclamation supporting the holiday at a regularly scheduled city council meeting on Nov 18.
“I, Mayor Carol Westfall, Mayor of the city of Klamath Falls, do hereby proclaim, November 30, 2019, as Small Business Saturday, and urge residents of our community, outlying communities, and communities across the country, to support small businesses and merchants on Small business Saturday and throughout the year,” she said.
American Express started the tradition in 2010, during the Great Recession, to boost small businesses, according to the American Express website. This year marks the 10th anniversary of the tradition.
“For every dollar spent at a small business in the U.S., approximately 67 cents stays in the local community, so when you Shop Small on Small Business Saturday — and all year long — it can help add up to a big impact,” the website states.