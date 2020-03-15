Here’s a list of events that are being canceled or postponed (so far).
First, here’s one from us:
The Herald & News will be rescheduling all upcoming events in response to our Governor’s mandate.
We will be announcing new dates for all events over the next few days/weeks. For those of you who have purchased Troubadours tickets through our website, we are working on refunding your money. For those of you who purchased your tickets here at the Herald & News, please bring them up to the office for a refund. For Best of the Basin tables and seats, and Big Freakin’ Flea Market tables, we will apply your purchase toward the rescheduled date.
We share in your disappointment however we also care about you, our audience. Please follow best practices in protecting you and your family from the Coronavirus pandemic.
Other cancellations and postponements:
SCHOOLS/KIDS EVENTS:
n Governor Kate Brown announced late Thursday night that all public schools will close Monday the 16th for the rest of the month of March. OIT and KCC remain open at this time.
n All Head Start sites and offices (Klamath Falls, Merrill, Bonanza and Lakeview) will be closed March 16th-31st.
n The Klamath Tribes Early Childhood Development Center (ECDC), also known as nalam kickani tataskni hemcanga, is closed until April 1st.
n The Children’s Museum of Klamath Falls is closed March 15th — 21st.
ART AND ENTERTAINMENT:
n All Ross Ragland ticket events through April 8th, including big-screen events, “Smoke Signals” on March 20th and the Spring Break Matinees for kids on March 23rd through the 26th.
n Klamath IDEA is rescheduling the KlamathIDEA.org launch party to April 15.
n The Piano Showcase event planned for April 3-4 in Bend has been canceled
n Radio Redux is postponing the performance of “Stagecoach” (scheduled for April 3-5 at the Hult Center) until further notice.
n The Oregon Historical Society has canceled or postponed all public programs through April 12, 2020, as well as school tours. The traveling trunk program is suspended through April 17.
n The CASAblanca Gala has been postponed.
n The “Run for the Music” benefit for the Klamath Union music program has been canceled for Saturday. It will be rescheduled when possible.
n This weekend’s planned Rock, Gem, Jewelry, Mineral and Fossil Show at the Klamath County Fairgrounds has been canceled.
nThe Home & Outdoor Expo has been canceled.
OTHER:
n Mt. Ashland Ski Area is closed this weekend due to water system issues (not coronavirus related). This includes the MidWinter Jam on March 13, The Screamin’ Lizard on March 14 and The Dummy Downhill on March 15.
n The Klamath County Library District has canceled all events at Klamath County libraries through the end of March. The Bookie Joint bookstore is also closed until further notice.
n The Senior Center Branch Library is also closed until further notice. All other Klamath County libraries will remain open.
n The Klamath County Library District is also suspending all late fees until April 1st.
Check back in on this post for updates. Further cancellations and postponements will be added as they are announced.