The Lake County Sheriff’s Office issued a Level 3 (Go) evacuation notice for the Brattain Fire burning southwest of Paisley.
The Level 3 “Go” notice is for all residents of Paisley from Red House Lane, south on Highway 31 to Clover Flat Road onto Clover Flat Road to Forest Service Road 3510 (Moss Pass Road).
The Red Cross is establishing an evacuation area at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Lakeview. There will be fire information there as well.
For those in the evacuation area, it is anticipated there will be congestion on Highway 31, fire traffic and temporary loss of power. Please use caution leaving the area.
Local resources and fire management determined that current conditions allow for burning operations in an effort to protect the city of Paisley and outlying residences ahead of forecasted weather. A red flag warning is forecast to be in effect for much of Sunday.
–––––––––––––––––––––––––
The Brattain Fire is currently burning on the Paisley Ranger District of the Fremont-Winema National Forest.
The fire was discovered Monday and is confirmed human caused. It is currently burning approximately 10 miles south of Paisley in sagebrush-juniper with stringers of Ponderosa Pine in steep, rugged terrain with limited access points and high winds.
As of Saturday afternoon it was estimated to be 8,000 acres with no containment.
A community meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday has been canceled.
The fire has closed roads east and south of Forest Road 28 and Forest Road 3315, also known as the High Road.
Forest Road 33 is closed at the forest boundary south of Paisley to the junction with Forest Road 28.
Forest Road 3510, which makes the southern edge of the closure area is closed, as is Forest Road 3510-018 from Clover Flat Road to the Forest Boundary. All recreation sites within the closure area are closed, including Marster Spring and Chewaucan Crossing Campgrounds, Jones Crossing Forest Camp, Moss Meadow Horse Camp, Moss Pass Trailhead and Campground, Hanan/Coffeepot Trailhead and the Fremont National Recreation Trail.
