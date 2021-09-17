The deadline for the sale of the Eternal Hills Cemetery has been extended at least until the end of the month, and potentially longer, pending the result of a telephone hearing before a federal bankruptcy court on September 29.
On Wednesday — the previous court-approved deadline for the sale — attorneys representing former owner Robert Gordon's family trust filed a motion in federal bankruptcy court seeking an extension through November 15, stating that issues with obtaining a title and concerns brought up by the state mortuary board have caused delays.
The Oregon Mortuary and Cemetery Board, through its attorneys, opposed the extension, noting in another court filing Wednesday that this would be the second such extension in the sale which had an original deadline of August 16, but was extended a month when the trust asked the court.
In June, Judge Thomas Renn ruled that Robert Gordon and his family trust could not own the cemetery, which had fallen into disrepair and bankruptcy under Gordon’s care.
On Wednesday, Renn responded to the trust's motion by extending the deadline to September 30 and by scheduling a telephone hearing for the day prior to hear arguments on whether to extend the deadline to mid-November. In his order, Renn noted that the court's schedule prevented an earlier hearing.
Stukel Memorial Services — a new company started by Klamath Falls native Travis Sandusky — is still in line to purchase the property.
Sandusky and his wife, Alice, have owned and operated Cascade Cremation & Burial on E. Main Street since last year. Before opening the cremation and burial business, the couple remodeled an old funeral home at the location. The couple also operated Redwood Memorial Chapel and Crematory in Brookings in the decade prior to returning to Klamath Falls. Sandusky is also the nephew of former Eternal Hills Vice President Tim Lancaster.
Brent Summers, the attorney representing the Gordon trust, stated in his own declaration that on August 24 the state mortuary board issued a Notice of Intent to Deny the change of ownership from Gordon to Stukel.
According to that notice, which was included in Summers' declaration, a draft of an earnest money agreement between Gordon and Stukel was sent to the mortuary board seeking their approval of the change of ownership.
The board took issue with some sections of the agreement, alleging that one section would allow the Gordon Trust power over any future sale of the property.
However, by the time the notice was sent to both Gordon and Stukel's attorneys, that section of the agreement had already been removed. The removal of that section "addresses one of the Board's concerns," wrote Chad Dresselhaus, executive director of the Oregon Mortuary and Cemetery Board, in an August 25 email to Sandusky that was included in the court filings.
The board also stated that the agreement would change the lines of cemetery lot 600 which is in the middle of the property. According to the board, the former funeral home, crematory, current shop and some graves sit on lot 600.
The proposed lot line changes would cut the grave sites out of the lot, and as the board alleges, would allow for an attempt to "earmark lot 600 as a candidate for eventual removal of its designation as cemetery property," opening it up for use as collateral or security for a loan for Stukel's payment to the Gordon Trust for the property.
Summers contended that lot 600 is already not zoned as cemetery property and that redrawing the lines for the lot to exclude the graves would potentially satisfy the board's concerns. However the board signaled that it wouldn't approve any agreement that used the lot as collateral for the loan.
Sandusky and Stukel have until October 24 to request a hearing to appeal the board's intent to deny the change of ownership.
"In addition to money, the Parcel 600 position of the OMCB cost Stukel and the Gordon Trust valuable time," Summers wrote in his ask for more time.
Summers also noted that both parties didn't receive an initial title report from AmeriTitle Klamath Falls until August 25. That initial report contained 53 exceptions, which will take time to work through. Additionally, the title company also needs approval of the sale by the bankruptcy court to complete its work.