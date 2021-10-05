Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Weeds accompany flowers placed on gravestones in Eternal Hills Cemetery on June 17, 2021.
The deadline for the sale of the Eternal Hills cemetery was officially extended to November 15, a federal bankruptcy judge ordered last week.
Judge Thomas Renn, of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for Oregon, also scheduled a final hearing for December 3 where motions — filed by the Robert Alan Gordon Family Trust and seeking approval for both an extension of the sale deadline and for the cemetery’s sale to a local Klamath Falls man — will be discussed.
In their own court filings, attorneys for the Oregon Mortuary and Cemetery Board, signaled their objections to the motions.
Stukel Memorial Services — a new company started by Klamath Falls native Travis Sandusky — is still in line to purchase the property. Sandusky and his wife, Alice, have owned and operated Cascade Cremation & Burial on East Main Street since last year. Sandusky is also the nephew of former Eternal Hills Vice President Tim Lancaster.
Previous court filings showed that the OMCB took exception to some portions of a draft plan to purchase the cemetery and notified the other parties of the board’s intent to deny the purchase. The plan would have included a $300,000 purchase price secured by a second position lien on Sandusky’s commercial property as well as a provision that would have adjusted the property line on a portion of the cemetery. The cemetery board specifically took issue with the property line change.
A second draft plan, which did not have the provisions the board took issue with, was submitted to the OMCB last month. As of the board’s objection filed last week, the new plan was still under review.