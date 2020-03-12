The U.S. Bankruptcy court is considering an offer for the sale of the Eternal Hills cemetery for the listing price of $250,000 as of Tuesday.
Highlands, LLC of Nevada submitted the offer to be considered by the court after a 23-day period in which people can either make a counter offer exceeding Highland’s offer by $2,500 or can file an objection with the court’s Trustee.
Highlands LLC was first registered as a business in Nevada in 2011 with Rees Powell and previous owner of the cemetery Robert Gordon as managing members. Powell and Gordon have Klamath Falls addresses. According to court documents, Gordon had an interest in the company until Jan. 27, 2020 when Powell became the only managing member of the business. The company was registered in the state of Oregon on Feb. 4, 2020 with Powell as the only member. Powell’s address listed on Nevada’s business portal is owned by Gordon’s trust, according to court documents, and the address Highlands is registered under with the Oregon Secretary of State’s office is owned by a company that Gordon has been the CEO of and the court says he may still be.
According to the court’s Notice of Intent to Sell, “Gordon has represented, through counsel, that neither he nor the Affiliates have any interest in Highlands LLC. Nevertheless, the relationships between the parties are unclear.”
Highlands, LLC was previously listed in the settlement between the court and Gordon as the company that could continue to provide burials while the property would be put up for sale. Gordon also had his mortuary license revoked in the bankruptcy process.
The proceeds from the sale after liens on the property and the broker’s commission are paid will be split between the Estate and Gordon’s trust.
According to court documents, “The Trustee has marketed the Real Property and received only one other serious expression of interest – which would have provided only nominal consideration to the Estate. In her business judgment, the Trustee believes the proposed sale price is reasonable and that the sale is in the best interest of the Estate.”
Involuntary bankruptcy proceedings began on the property in 2017. Since then, the cemetery has been subject to vandalism, but community members have also come to the place that so many have loved ones buried to volunteer their time to clean it up. The property was listed for sale in December and local real estate agent who took on the listing Mark Ahalt explored several options for the future of the cemetery, including it going to a non-profit or a government entity.