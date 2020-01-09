After over two years in bankruptcy court, the Eternal Hills cemetery is up for sale to a new owner.
The cemetery is listed for $250,000 and Mark Ahalt from Fisher Nicholson Realty in Klamath Falls is working to sell the property.
Ahalt said he took the listing because he felt an obligation to help the property that has become a community issue.
“I just felt like I had an obligation to help out in this situation because it’s a public issue. Yeah, there’s creditors and there’s debtors and there’s obviously court issues that impact individuals, but it’s as much a community issue now for the generations that have people out there and the people that want to continue to make that their resting place,” he said.
The cemetery was listed as for sale on Dec. 11, and Ahalt put the orange for sale signs up over the weekend.
This sale is different from his typical listings, Ahalt said, because the court must approve the sale once he presents the court with a buyer.
Ahalt is hoping to have some proposals by the end of this month to present to the court so that hopefully by spring those with loved ones at Eternal Hills can start to see it on the up and up again.
“With this property I think this is the beginning of hopefully the healing process,” he said.
Although most of the 36-acre property houses Klamath Falls’ loved ones, Ahalt said there is additional value to the property for prospective buyers because of the land that hasn’t been plotted yet.
Ahalt said there’s three paths the cemetery could take upon sale. The court could approve a sale to a licensed mortician or mortuary business, the cemetery could become a non-profit, such as those owned by organizations like churches, or it could become publicly owned if an entity such as the county bought it. He is exploring all of the options and said one path isn’t necessarily better than another.
“I’m looking at all those models. My job is not to predetermine that there’s any one particular best buyer. I would love to see a community-based organization because, to me, that presents the opportunity for sustainability and local control. But that may not be best. But my first goal and obviously my first conversations have been locally to connect with people that may have an interest or may know people who have an interest.”
Klamath County Commissioner Derrick DeGroot said he’s received inquiries from citizens about the prospect of the county buying the cemetery and that he has talked with the Oregon Mortuary Board and the Bankruptcy Court Trustee appointed to the case about what county ownership might look like.
In the meantime, DeGroot said he has also been working with the trustee to try to obtain insurance for the property necessary to get crews to work on improvements on the property.
Ahalt said he’s reaching out to as many people as he can, locally or not, and feels a sense of urgency to help get the cemetery back to its rightful state.
“This is the beginning of hopefully the rehabilitation of the property and the return to a place of rest,” he said.