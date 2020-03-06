The dastardly Dr. Diabolical has returned for another after-hours murder mystery for teens, according to a news release.
Teens are invited to join Klamath County Library staff on Friday, March 13 at 6 p.m. for another escape from Diabolical’s mad-science laboratory after-hours event. The event is presented as both an escape room and murder-mystery dinner theater-style event.
Dr. Diabolical claims she’s mended her ways, and has invited all teens to a special dinner to apologize for all her previous shenanigans. (Like, say, that whole attempt-at-immortality debacle last year.) But if Dr. Diabolical tries to poison the dinner (and let’s be honest, she’s probably going to poison the dinner), will teens present have the wits to escape her lab alive?
Space at Dr. Diabolical’s dinner table is limited – registration is required. Dressing in fancy clothes is also highly encouraged. The library provide dinner for all in attendance.
For more information or to sign up, please visit the Youth Services desk at the downtown library, or call 541-882-8894.