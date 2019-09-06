A Story Hike celebrating “Rivers and Lakes,” a book by by Simon Holland and Anna Lofthouse will be hosted by the Klamath County Library at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14.
Park Ranger Eva Jones from the Fremont-Winema National Forest will teach hikers all about the water cycle and the animals that live in and around bodies of water like Lake Ewauna and Upper Klamath Lake with a pleasant nature walk. Participants will meet up at the downtown library’s Youth Services desk at 11 a.m., and then set out for a roughly 2-mile hike along the Klamath Wingwatchers’ Lake Ewauna Nature Trail enjoying the fresh air, wildlife, and trees. Ranger Eva says she’s bringing specimens to check out, too. Hikers will loop back to the library after the outing for snacks and refreshments.
The Story Hike is open to all ages, but children under 10 should come with a parent or guardian. Families with little ones might want to bring a stroller.
The Story Hike is limited to 20 participants. For more information or to sign up, please call 541-882-8894 or visit the downtown library’s Youth Services desk. For more about the trail route and other spots to observe wildlife throughout the Klamath Basin, visit www.klamathbirdingtrails.com.