The Biden administration wants to bring windmills and wind energy developments to the Oregon Coast.
The U.S. Department of the Interior announced Wednesday the government is opening up preliminary processes, including soliciting public comments and gauging interest from the energy sector, for bringing offshore wind energy farms about 12 nautical miles from Coos Bay and Brookings.
The Oregon coastal areas comprise 1.16 million acres, according to the federal government.
The windmill push is part of renewable energy effort from the Biden administration and a marked change from President Donald Trump, a vehement and vocal opponent of windmills.
U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) Director Amanda Lefton said the project will create “good-paying, union jobs deploying 30 gigawatts of offshore wind energy by 2030,” according to a release announcing the wind effort.
This is the first federal “call” for wind energy projects off the Oregon Coast, according to the U.S. Interior Department.
Interior Secretary Deb Haaland also touted the administration renewable energy efforts.
“The Biden-Harris administration is committed to supporting a robust clean energy economy, and the upcoming steps taken toward possible leasing off the coast of Oregon and Central Atlantic provides another opportunity to strengthen the clean energy industry while creating good-paying union jobs,” “We will continue using every tool in our toolbox to tackle the climate crisis, reduce our emissions to reach President Biden’s bold goals, and advance environmental justice.”
The administration will open a 60-day public comment period starting April 29 seeking information and perspectives on potential new offshore windmills in both the Atlantic and Pacific oceans.
Energy companies will also be able to “nominate specific areas they would like to see offered for leasing,” according to the federal announcement.
The U.S. government is also looking to open up offshore wind energy developments across approximately 3.9 million acres in the Atlantic Ocean off the coasts of Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and North Carolina.
The public comment period for wind energy off both coasts will run through June 28.
Wind energy has the backing of the Biden administration as well as climate change advocates looking to reduce carbon emissions.
But there have also been environmental concerns raised about windmills including their impacts on wildlife, marine life and existing ecosystems.
The federal process will have to go through environmental impact and other studies before a potential auction or bidding process for windmills in the oceans, BOEM officials said.