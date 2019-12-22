Approximately $6.5 million in federal funding has been secured for Klamath Basin sucker recovery, and related projects, through the 2020 spending bill — which totals $1.4 trillion. Funding will support continued efforts to help save endangered sucker species from extinction through floating net pens on Upper Klamath Lake.
The funds for shortnose and Lost River sucker recovery increased by $2.5 million to support strategies to restore habitat and overall populations of Klamath Basin sucker, according to Sen. Jeff Merkley’s press office. Funding also includes $5 million habitat restoration in advance of the proposed removal of four dams along the Klamath River.
In a phone interview with several members of Oregon media earlier this week, including Herald and News, the Oregon Democrat talked about the contents of the bill and how it will impact the Klamath Basin.
He also announced his New Year’s town hall schedule, which includes a stop in Klamath Falls at 4 p.m., on Friday, Jan. 3 at Oregon Tech. Merkley said he may meet with individuals who attended a previous sucker summit while in Klamath Falls for his January visit, with details surrounding that meeting to be determined.
Merkley organized the previous summit after hearing the plight of the Klamath Basin sucker population – that shortnose and Lost River species were declining in the lake, a situation he called a “a five-alarm fire.”
“Down in the Klamath, I’ve been working to help address the quality of Klamath Lake water quality and to address the fact that the two species of the suckers that live in the lake are deeply endangered,” Merkley said. “We are told by the experts that there are basically no suckers under … 25 years old. They’re still spawning, there’s still an opportunity to work to raise the suckers apart from the lake and restore them to the lake and so funding for that, I’ve secured again.”
The summit was a gathering of individuals from a number of state and federal agencies, as well as irrigation district representatives to discuss the issues related to the sucker’s declining population.
“Out of it (the summit) came several experiments,” Merkley said. “One was the students at OIT (Oregon Institute of Technology, known as Oregon Tech) proposed putting solar panels on rafts and setting up oxygen ‘bubblers’ to try to help with the oxygenation of the lake because when the algae dies, it strips the oxygen out.
“Another project that came out was doing in-lake pens to be able to study more accurately what is causing the casualties among the small fish. We know the big fish live, we know the small fish die,” he added.
Merkley said the toxic algae blooms that occur in Upper Klamath Lake are not unique to the body of water alone.
“It is a problem affecting our streams and our lakes and our ocean as it gets warmer, more acidic, as there’s more phosphorous runoff,” he said. “Hopefully the things we learn about Klamath Lake will be helpful to many other places as well.”
Impacts to the Klamath Basin were among a number of other items in the bill, announced in conjunction with Sen. Ron Wyden’s press office.
“These federal resources will support rural Oregonians’ ability to provide for their families – whether that’s fishing along the coast or farming hemp throughout our state,” Wyden said in a news release.
“And this legislation also provides key assistance to work statewide that protects women from violence and helps tribal communities. I am proud to have teamed up to secure funds for this package of important priorities.”
Also included in the spending bill is the Rescuing Animals with Rewards Act (RAWR), sponsored by Merkley and U.S. Sen. Susan Collins (D-ME), which amends the state department Basic Authorities Act of 1956 to authorize rewards for thwarting wildlife trafficking and organized crime, according to a news release.
Merkley has served on the Senate Appropriations Committee since 2013, and is the first Oregon member of Congress to serve on the committee since Mark Hatfield.