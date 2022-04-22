Animal rights activist pleads guilty to burning downAn animal rights and environmental activist who eluded U.S. authorities for more than 20 years after being accused of burning down an Oregon meatpacking facility and slaughterhouse as well as a federal wild horse corral in California has pleaded guilty in federal court arson charges.
The federal corral was used as part of U.S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM) programs to remove wild horses from public lands.
Joseph Mahmoud Dibee, 53, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit arson and arson related to the 1997 destruction of a slaughterhouse in Redmond, Oregon and the 2001 fire at the wild horse corral and barn facility operated by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management.
Dibee was part of the Earth Liberation Front and Animal Liberation Front (ALF). The environmental groups were accused of damaging and destroying government and private sector animal processing facilities.
According to federal prosecutors, Dibee was part of a core group of activists called “the Family” which was responsible for as many as 40 acts between 1995 and 2001 that caused from than $45 million in damages.
Dibee and 11 others were indicted by a federal grand jury. Prosecutors said he fled to Cuba in 2005. He was arrested by Cuban police in 2018 and extradited back to the U.S.
He will be sentenced July 27 in federal court in Oregon. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Portland is recommending more than seven years in prison for Dibee as part of the plea deal.
“No matter the agenda, using violence to advance a social or political agenda is a serious crime. Over a series of years, Mr. Dibee and his co-conspirators caused millions of dollars in damage to commercial and government-owned properties. Today, after many years on the run, Mr. Dibee admitted to his role in these schemes and will finally face justice,” said Scott Erik Asphaug, U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon.
Cops are still searching for another alleged Animal Liberation Front member.
“Josephine Sunshine Overaker, an American citizen who is either 47 or 50 years old, is believed to have fled to Europe in late 2001,” according to the prosecutors’ office.
She faces 19 felony charges, including arson. The FBI is offering a $50,000 reward for Overaker’s capture. She is believed to have fled to Europe, according to the feds.
The arson included planning and use of “incendiary bombs”, according to the FBI.
“It has taken more than 20 years for Joseph Dibee to face justice. The FBI and our law enforcement partners never gave up. From destroying evidence to fleeing the country, none of Mr. Dibee’s tactics stopped us from making sure he was held accountable for his malicious and destructive actions,” said Kieran L. Ramsey, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Oregon..
Dibee’s home in Seattle was used to construct the devices, according to the FBI.
