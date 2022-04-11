$150M environmental education push looks to create more ‘climate defenders’

U.S. Jeff Merkley, D-Oregon, wants to make more young school students into “climate defenders” and create more summer camps and residential education programs focused on the environment.
Merkley along with U.S. Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine and Jack Reed, D-Rhode Island, want $150 million annually from the federal government to expand environmental programs in public schools.
That includes funding for a federal pilot project providing grants and other money for summer camps and residential programs.
They are calling the measure the No Child Left Inside Act — a play on the No Child Left Behind program pushed by former President George W. Bush.
The new proposal looks to fund K-12 teachers’ efforts to integrate environmental literacy and outdoor activities into lesson plans. They also hope to foster more partnerships between schools, colleges and nonprofits on helping for more outdoor education.
Merkley hopes the programs help more students become interested in the outdoors and environmental stewardship.
“Just as Oregon’s shores, forests and deserts have long been woven into the spirit of our state, America’s incredible public lands have made invaluable contributions to every region of our country,” Merkley said in a statement. “It is our responsibility to be good stewards of those treasures— and to make sure our kids have the knowledge and resources to continue that stewardship—so these treasures can be enjoyed by future generations of hikers, hunters, fishermen, and other outdoor recreationists. I look forward to working with Senators Reed and Collins in ensuring our kids and future climate defenders have the education, experience, and knowledge of the world around them to protect Oregon’s—and America’s—great outdoor spaces for years to come.”
Some environmental and conservation groups, such as the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, Sierra Club and Nature Conservancy, have education programs geared toward K-12 schools. A number of major environmental groups as well as teachers unions back the new bill.
The effort comes as conservatives press against public school curriculums delving into sexual orientation, gender identity, climate change and critical race theory. The latter looks at the historical and contemporary impact of racism, slavery and segregation on American institutions.
Merkley and his senatorial cohorts also tout the benefits of getting school kids outside more. A study by the American Institutes for Research shows that kids who participated in outdoor education programs significantly raised their science test scores by 27%, according to the senators.
“Our bipartisan bill will help more kids get outside and ensure they are learning about the world around them so they can take better care of it and each other. Environmental awareness should be second nature for our young people and protecting the environment is crucial to future economic growth,” Reed said.