The community is invited to “Making Energy Work for Rural Oregon,” an event focused on the integration of sustainable energy practices and rural needs, according to a news release. Oregon Tech’s Oregon Renewable Energy Center (OREC) will host the event on Friday, Oct. 18.
Walk-in registration will begin at 8 a.m., followed by opening remarks at 8:30 p.m. presented by Kelley Minty Morris, Klamath County Commissioner.
The event schedule includes:
8:40 a.m.: “Connecting to the Klamath Basin: History and Vision for the Future,” presented by Steve Kandra, Merrill farmer, past president of Klamath Water Users Association, and current board member of Klamath Watershed Partnership.
9 a.m.: “The Future of Farming with Irrigation Modernization,” presented by the Farmers Conservation Alliance, Klamath Water Users Association, Energy Trust of Oregon, and Natural Resources Conservation Service.
10:35 a.m.: “Community Energy Resilience: Mitigating Natural Disasters with Distributed Energy and Storage,” presented by Rob Del Mar, Oregon Department of Energy and Dr. Eklas Hossain, Oregon Institute of Technology.
11:10 a.m.: “Bridging the Divide: Shaping Climate Policy to Meet Rural Needs,” presented by Sen. Jeff Golden, Megan Kemple, Oregon Climate and Agricultural Network, and Dylan Kruse, Sustainable Northwest.
1:10 p.m.: “Rethinking Wood Energy for Resilience and Wildfire Mitigation,” presented by Meagan Hartman, Wisewood Energy, Nick Johnson, Lake County Resources Initiative, and Judd Lehman, U.S. Forest Service.
2:10 p.m.: “Growing Solar: How to Accelerate Local, Responsible, and Equitable Solar,” presented by Charlie Coggeshall, Community Solar Access, Oriana Magnera, Verde, and Shannon Souza, Oregon Solar Energy Industry Associations.
3:10 p.m.: “Reflections and Next Steps,” presented by Karen Chase, Energy Trust of Oregon.
For more information, email mason.terry@oit.edu or call 541-885-1506.