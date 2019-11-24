Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
SMART Reading representatives accept a donation from the Brenn Fund of the Klamath Community Foundation. Pictured, back row, left to right: Carly Gilder, SMART Reading Program administrator, Heidi Neel Biggs and Bob Kingzett, of the Klamath Community Foundation, Holly Stork, SMART Reading Program area manager, Jane Chadderdon, and Heidi Gaither, SMART leadership council members. Front row: SMART Reading Program students and second graders at Roosevelt Elementary School: Braxton Bitzer and Avery Jensen.

 Submitted photo

Steve Brenn learned to read at Roosevelt Elementary School in Klamath Falls. After his untimely death, his Jeld-Wen colleagues established the Steve Brenn (Start Making A Reader Today) SMART Reading Endowment Fund in his memory. The Klamath Community Foundation manages this endowment fund, investing it to create a source of income for the SMART Reading program in Klamath Falls.

Since its inception in 2009, the fund has grown from $2,200 to over $200,000,” according to Heidi Neel Biggs, executive director of the Klamath Community Foundation.

“This tribute to Steve Brenn not only honors his memory but provides our community with a valuable asset: the means to help support a program that strengthens our children’s literacy skills, while strengthening our connections to one another,” said Biggs. “Please consider giving to, or volunteering for, Klamath’s SMART Reading Program, because reading matters,” she added.

