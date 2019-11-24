Steve Brenn learned to read at Roosevelt Elementary School in Klamath Falls. After his untimely death, his Jeld-Wen colleagues established the Steve Brenn (Start Making A Reader Today) SMART Reading Endowment Fund in his memory. The Klamath Community Foundation manages this endowment fund, investing it to create a source of income for the SMART Reading program in Klamath Falls.
Since its inception in 2009, the fund has grown from $2,200 to over $200,000,” according to Heidi Neel Biggs, executive director of the Klamath Community Foundation.
“This tribute to Steve Brenn not only honors his memory but provides our community with a valuable asset: the means to help support a program that strengthens our children’s literacy skills, while strengthening our connections to one another,” said Biggs. “Please consider giving to, or volunteering for, Klamath’s SMART Reading Program, because reading matters,” she added.