Members of the drug and alcohol addiction recovery community in Klamath Falls are speaking out about obtaining more local resources to help people suffering from addiction and change the highly stigmatized culture that surrounds addiction and recovery.
Hannah Watah is the Wraparound Care Coordinator for Klamath Basin Behavioral Health, helping high-risk youth and families with their mental health needs. She said that, because of Klamath Falls’ location, there aren’t as many resources for people struggling from addiction as there might be in a larger or less-isolated place.
“Geographically speaking, we’re more rural, and it’s difficult to access some of those resources that are offered to the larger cities,” Watah said. “But at the same time, we have an incredibly high need here.”
Watah said that she was encouraged by the turnout at a July 11 community meeting hosted by Portland-based Oregon Recovers that was intended to shed light on the addiction issues that Klamath Falls faces.
“We have a community that shares an interest in working together to make our community stronger,” Watah said. “We had everybody from the DA to people who have lived that lifestyle to our Tribal Chairman (Don Gentry). We had a really good turnout.”
Transitional housing needed
Members of the Klamath Falls recovery community view the opportunity for recovering addicts to live in a sober transitional housing facility as a very important part of their recovery process. Many people feel like this is something that is currently lacking.
“If somebody has spent a month, two months, three months in a residential program, they may not be employed when them come out. Finding a safe, secure and drug and alcohol-free place to live is difficult,” said Stan Gilbert, KBBH director.
“That’s a critical period of time in recovery, and knowing where you can go and and live and be safe, not be exposed to substance abuse is really a powerful experience.”
Advocates say that Klamath Falls lacks transitional housing for people who have not been a part of the correctional system.
“When people graduate treatment, if you’re not on parole or probation, there are no options for housing for you,” said Jaron Riddle, a Certified Alcohol and Drug Counselor at Transformations Wellness Center, who said that he has been clean and sober for almost six years. Riddle and Watah were two recovery advocates that helped to bring advocacy group Oregon Recovers to Klamath Falls, hoping that they could help make a change.
A change in operations
Gilbert said that Klamath Basin Behavioral Health will be taking over the transitional housing that has been provided by Above All Influences, a local non-profit aimed at helping people in recovery, to provide more resources for people under correctional supervision who live in the houses.
Kevin Townsend is a housing monitor at one of these houses who has also struggled with addiction. He said that he thinks it is necessary to provide services for a larger array of people, and continue those services long-term, after a rehabilitation program, inpatient program or stay at a transitional house has ended.
“There’s really nothing to do once they’re out there on their own,” Townsend said. “We need to come up with another plan, try to get something they can do once they’re out there.”
Social recovery
Townsend said that he has seen sober social events as an important part of recovery for both himself and others.
“You have to make you feel like you’re a part of something, like you’re doing something productive,” he said. “During my recovery, that was a big part of it, doing stuff with my family and kids. Your addiction can push your kids to the side.”
Lana Townsend is Kevin’s wife, and she has been a housing monitor at a transitional housing facility in the past, as well. Lana Townsend also emphasized the importance of community when one is looking to make a lifestyle change like becoming sober, and mentioned how designated sober activities can help.
“You can’t do it alone,” Lana Townsend said. “You need to learn how to reach out to people when you’re having a bad day.”
Jeffrey Christophersen is the cofounder and secretary on the board of directors of Related in Recovery, a non-profit group that focuses on hosting monthly social events for people in recovery. Christopher said that it can be hard for people who want to stay sober to find things to do that won’t be part of triggering a relapse.
“It started with an idea, because there’s nothing to do in this town except bars and bowling alleys,” Christophersen said. “We have monthly social events, barbecues, dances, recovery parties, and more. We’re working toward building our own building, a social recovery center. We want to have a clean and sober pool hall, meeting rooms, and we want to include an educational room with computer stations.”
Gilbert said that events like the ones that Related in Recovery organizes can be very helpful for people in recovery.
“For a lot of people, developing a social network that encourages sobriety and, in many cases, abstinence is a good thing for them,” Gilbert said. “Surrounding themselves with peers going through the same struggles is important, for many people in recovery that’s a really important process.”
Many people who have struggled with addiction or are advocates for those who have say that, above all, the stigma surrounding addiction needs to end.
“The idea of looking at addiction as a public health issue rather than a moral failing makes a lot more sense,” Gilbert said. “There are a lot of people in any community who have a substance related issue but are functioning at a very high level, they are in relationships, hold jobs, are in the public eye every day.”
Watah thinks that combating stigma would encourage more people to get help.
“When you really look at the idea of a continuum of care, I really feel like that’s dependent on destigmatizing addiction. When people want to get help long-term, they’re invested in their treatment, they acknowledge that there is something that needs to be worked on,” Watah said. “There are people who don’t want to get long-term help, because that also requires a long-term commitment to admitting that you need help.”
Watah also said that it is important for people to see examples of other people who have had similar experiences.
“I think transparency and honesty are extremely important,” Watah said. “There are a lot of people who are really reluctant to tell their stories because they feel like it could be damaging somehow. And yet there are people who have stepped out of those shadows and have been really lifted up by other people.”