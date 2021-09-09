An emergency closure is now in effect for the Cougar Peak Fire area on the Fremont-Winema National Forest. While the fire is burning on the Lakeview Ranger District, the closure includes parts of the Bly and Paisley ranger districts as well.
The closure area is on National Forest System land north of Oregon State Highway 140 between Lakeview and Quartz Mountain; east of Forest Roads 3660, 34 and 28; south of Forest Road 3315, also known as the High Road, and Oregon State Highway 31 between Paisley and Valley Falls; west of U.S. Highway 395 between Valley Falls and Clover Creek, following Clover Creek and the High Line Ditch and west of Forest Roads 3615-035 and 3615; north of Clover Creek and Forest Road 3600-012, also known as Clover Creek Road; and west of U.S. Highway 395 between Forest Road 3600-012 and Lakeview.
Numerous recreation sites are closed within the area, including North Brattain, Brattain Butte and South Brattain Recreation Areas; the Fremont National Recreation Trail and Oregon Timber Trails within the closure area; Cottonwood, Cottonwood Creek, Cox Pass, Moss Pass, Hanan/Coffeepot, Bear Creek, and Mill Trailheads; and Cottonwood, Clear Springs, Happy Camp, Dairy Point, Jones Crossing, Chewaucan Crossing, Marster Spring, and Moss Meadow Campgrounds.
The closure order is formally referenced as 06-02-21-10. It went into effect this afternoon and is in effect until conditions allow or December 31, 2021, whichever occurs first. There will be public notifications when the closure order is lifted.
Area residents and forest visitors are asked to avoid the fire area and related roads while suppression activities continue. Anyone driving in the area should watch for increased traffic and vehicles associated with wildland firefighting.
Violations of the closure order are punishable by a fine of not more than $5,000 for an individual or $10,000 for an organization, or imprisonment of not more than 6 months or both.
As of press time Thursday, Level 3 Evacuation Notices (GO NOW) were in effect for Lower Cottonwood Road north to Forest Road 3870-041 and Level 1 (GET READY) was in effect from Forest Road 28, from the forest boundary northwest to Cox Flat.
Area residents and visitors are reminded that Public Use Restrictions are still in effect on the Fremont-Winema National Forest, as well as fire restrictions in effect on neighboring landscapes.
Fire danger remains “Extreme” in Lake and Klamath counties. Extremely dry fuels and seasonal winds can make even a small spark rapidly grow into a large wildfire. These fires can be destructive, resulting in evacuations, damage to property and natural resources, and affects public and firefighter safety.