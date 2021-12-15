A local air ambulance service recently purchased a helicopter which it will donate for use primarily by the Klamath Falls Sheriff’s Office.
Emergency Airlift, the Klamath Falls-based air ambulance operation, recently bought the Bell UH-1 helicopter. It will be primarily used for search and rescue tactical operations in Klamath County, Emergency Airlift said in a statement last week. The helicopter will be available not just for Klamath, but six other counties in southern Oregon.
The helicopter can carry 12 passengers and its ample fuel capacity makes it one of the highest performing aircrafts in its category, the release said.
Ed Langerveld, CEO of Emergency Airlift, has been a volunteer reserve deputy for the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office since 2010. He has been generous in donating aircrafts to the Sheriff’s Office in the past, Brandon Fowler, public information officer for the Sheriff’s Office said.
“It’s another tool in Ed’s toolbox,” Fowler said. “Ed has been very generous in volunteering his time and assets to missions in the past, and we look forward to anything that helps improve our capabilities.”
The aircraft was rebuilt this year by Northwest Helicopters in Olympia, Wash., a company that provides helicopter aviation services.
Emergency Airlift added it has been working on acquiring the helicopter for some time, and will continue to donate search and rescue tactical resources in the future, the company added.